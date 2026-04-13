Walnut Grove Band Sponsor-A-Student (26-27)

-Acknowledgement as a sponsor on the band social media
-Acknowledgement as a sponsor on the band social media
0
Gray
$50
-Acknowledgement as a sponsor on the band social media
-WGHS Band Decal Sticker
-Acknowledgement as a sponsor on the band social media
-WGHS Band Decal Sticker
0
Black
$75
-Acknowledgement as a sponsor on the band social media
-WGHS Band Decal Sticker
-2 Free Drink Coupons Good at Any Home Game at Band
Concession Stand
-Acknowledgement as a sponsor on the band social media
-WGHS Band Decal Sticker
-2 Free Drink Coupons Good at Any Home Game at Band
Concession Stand
0
Green
$100
-Acknowledgement as a sponsor on the band social media
-WGHS Band Decal Sticker
-2 Free Drink Coupons Good at Any Home Game at Band Concession Stand
-Free admission for 1 at annual music bingo
-Acknowledgement as a sponsor on the band social media
-WGHS Band Decal Sticker
-2 Free Drink Coupons Good at Any Home Game at Band Concession Stand
-Free admission for 1 at annual music bingo
0
Silver
$150
-Acknowledgement as a sponsor on the band social media
-WGHS Band Decal Sticker
-2 Free Drink Coupons Good at Any Home Game at Band Concession Stand
-Free admission for 1 at annual music bingo
-One Free Show Shirt
-Acknowledgement as a sponsor on the band social media
-WGHS Band Decal Sticker
-2 Free Drink Coupons Good at Any Home Game at Band Concession Stand
-Free admission for 1 at annual music bingo
-One Free Show Shirt
0
Warrior
$200
-Acknowledgement as a sponsor on the band social media
-WGHS Band Decal Sticker
-2 Free Drink Coupons Good at Any Home Game at Band Concession Stand
-Free admission for 1 at annual music bingo
-One Free Show Shirt
-Two reserved seats at all concerts
-Acknowledgement as a sponsor on the band social media
-WGHS Band Decal Sticker
-2 Free Drink Coupons Good at Any Home Game at Band Concession Stand
-Free admission for 1 at annual music bingo
-One Free Show Shirt
-Two reserved seats at all concerts
0
Add a donation for Walnut Grove Band Boosters
$
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