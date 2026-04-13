Walnut Grove Band Sponsor-A-Student (26-27)

-Acknowledgement as a sponsor on the band social media -WGHS Band Decal Sticker -2 Free Drink Coupons Good at Any Home Game at Band Concession Stand -Free admission for 1 at annual music bingo -One Free Show Shirt -Two reserved seats at all concerts

-Acknowledgement as a sponsor on the band social media -WGHS Band Decal Sticker -2 Free Drink Coupons Good at Any Home Game at Band Concession Stand -Free admission for 1 at annual music bingo -One Free Show Shirt -Two reserved seats at all concerts

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