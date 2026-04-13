Offered by

Walnut Grove Band Boosters

About this shop

Walnut Grove Band Sponsor-A-Student (26-27)

White item
White
$25
-Acknowledgement as a sponsor on the band social media
0
Gray item
Gray
$50
-Acknowledgement as a sponsor on the band social media -WGHS Band Decal Sticker
0
Black item
Black
$75
-Acknowledgement as a sponsor on the band social media -WGHS Band Decal Sticker -2 Free Drink Coupons Good at Any Home Game at Band Concession Stand
0
Green item
Green
$100
-Acknowledgement as a sponsor on the band social media -WGHS Band Decal Sticker -2 Free Drink Coupons Good at Any Home Game at Band Concession Stand -Free admission for 1 at annual music bingo
0
Silver item
Silver
$150
-Acknowledgement as a sponsor on the band social media -WGHS Band Decal Sticker -2 Free Drink Coupons Good at Any Home Game at Band Concession Stand -Free admission for 1 at annual music bingo -One Free Show Shirt
0
Warrior item
Warrior
$200
-Acknowledgement as a sponsor on the band social media -WGHS Band Decal Sticker -2 Free Drink Coupons Good at Any Home Game at Band Concession Stand -Free admission for 1 at annual music bingo -One Free Show Shirt -Two reserved seats at all concerts
0
Add a donation for Walnut Grove Band Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!