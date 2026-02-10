WALPA Sponsorship

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until April 6, 2027
- Website logo
- Logo in Waterline (2-4 Issues)
- Sponsored content article in Waterline (1 Issue)
- Sponsorship acknowledgement in email announcements to members
- Sponsorship of the Western Lakes Workshop
- Sponsorship of the Annual WALPA Conference
- Conference exhibitor booth
- 2 Conference registration ($500 value)
Valid until April 6, 2027
- Website logo
- Logo in Waterline (2-4 Issues)
- Sponsorship acknowledgement in email announcements to members
- Sponsorship of the Western Lakes Workshop
- Sponsorship of the Annual WALPA Conference
- Conference exhibitor booth
- 1 Conference registration ($250 value)
Valid until April 6, 2027
- Website logo
- Sponsorship of the Western Lakes Workshop
- Sponsorship of the Annual WALPA Conference
- 1 Conference registration ($250 value)
Valid until April 6, 2027
- Sponsorship of the Western Lakes Workshop
- Sponsorship of the Annual WALPA Conference
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