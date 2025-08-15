Sales closed

WALPA's Online Auction

Pick-up location

3000 W Marina Dr, Moses Lake, WA 98837, USA

Aqua TROLL 500 Multiparameter Sonde item
Aqua TROLL 500 Multiparameter Sonde
$3,500

Starting bid

Full product description here on In Situ's website. https://tinyurl.com/Aqua-Troll-500


The Aqua TROLL 500 is a fully customizable five-port multiparameter sonde with capacity for four interchangeable sensors and an antifouling wiper. A smartphone interface delivers accurate data and enables simplified calibration, panoramic data view and report creation. The package on auction includes: Optical DO, pH/ORP, EC/Temp, Blank, No Depth, No Wiper, 25/ft Direct Read Cable, and the Wireless TROLL-Com. MSRP is $6,500.

YSI ProSolo Handheld with ODO/Temp
$1,000

Starting bid

The ODO/T probe assembly is plug-and-play, minimizing time spent on instrument setup. The ProSolo incorporates smart sensor technology that enables sensors to be automatically recognized by the handheld, so there is no need to tell the instrument what is connected.


YSI details: https://tinyurl.com/YSI-ProSolo


This ProSolo kit includes (MSRP$2,000):

  • Optical dissolved oxygen and temperature (ODO/T) sensors, in a single probe design
  • handheld, cable w/ custom length, and carrying case
  • Long-life rechargeable lithium-ion battery to power handheld and probe through a full day of sampling
  • Rugged, waterproof case (IP-67 rated) on handheld
  • Large memory (>100,000 data sets) with extensive site list and Data ID tag capabilities
  • Kor software and USB on-the-go connector assist with data management (included)

