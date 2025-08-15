WALPA's Online Auction

Full product description here on In Situ's website. https://tinyurl.com/Aqua-Troll-500





The Aqua TROLL 500 is a fully customizable five-port multiparameter sonde with capacity for four interchangeable sensors and an antifouling wiper. A smartphone interface delivers accurate data and enables simplified calibration, panoramic data view and report creation. The package on auction includes: Optical DO, pH/ORP, EC/Temp, Blank, No Depth, No Wiper, 25/ft Direct Read Cable, and the Wireless TROLL-Com. MSRP is $6,500.