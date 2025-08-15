WALPA's Online Auction

Starting bid
Full product description here on In Situ's website. https://tinyurl.com/Aqua-Troll-500
The Aqua TROLL 500 is a fully customizable five-port multiparameter sonde with capacity for four interchangeable sensors and an antifouling wiper. A smartphone interface delivers accurate data and enables simplified calibration, panoramic data view and report creation. The package on auction includes: Optical DO, pH/ORP, EC/Temp, Blank, No Depth, No Wiper, 25/ft Direct Read Cable, and the Wireless TROLL-Com. MSRP is $6,500.
The ODO/T probe assembly is plug-and-play, minimizing time spent on instrument setup. The ProSolo incorporates smart sensor technology that enables sensors to be automatically recognized by the handheld, so there is no need to tell the instrument what is connected.
YSI details: https://tinyurl.com/YSI-ProSolo
This ProSolo kit includes (MSRP$2,000):
