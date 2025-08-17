Walsh PTO Sponsorship Opportunities

Provides one temporary tattoo to all students the morning of all HOME Bearcat Football Games! All contributions go towards District Level Sponsorships.
Provides all teachers & staff a monthly surprise, past examples include, doughnuts, hot chocolate, coffee, scones, kings cake, popcorn.
Sponsorship Black Level w/district level contributions. Includes announcement in Newsletter and social media
Sponsor lunch or a visit from a coffee truck for all staff, past examples include Salads, Sandwiches, breakfast tacos, BBQ, Coffee Truck (teacher fav)
Sponsorship Orange Level w/district level contributions. Includes acknowledgement on PTO website for the year, plus company logo announcement in Newsletter and social media
We requested all teachers & staff's FAVORITE snack items and fill their pods with all their favs.
Gold Sponsorship provides funding for one activity TBD- examples include holiday character visit, beverage truck, snow machine, inflatable, ride. Signage at event by activity.
Support also provides Gold Level Sponsor w/District and includes: Announcement of sponsorship on social media and in the next Aledo PTO Newsletter. Recognition on the PTO website and all PTO newsletters with business logo. Listed above Black, Orange, and Silver sponsors.
Platinum Sponsorship provides funding for one activity TBD- examples include live reindeer, inflatables, ride-on activities, signage present by activity at event.
Support also provides Platinum Level Sponsor w/District and includes: Announcement of sponsorship on social media and in the next Aledo PTO Newsletter. Recognition of the PTO website and all PTO newsletters with business logo. Listed above Black, Orange, and Silver and Gold sponsors.
Title Sponsorship provides cobranding for entire event, w/logo and tags for all communications and signage.
General donation towards our amazing Walsh teachers & staff
