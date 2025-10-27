Friends Of Walton Booster Club

Hosted by

Friends Of Walton Booster Club

About this event

Walton's 2026 Crab Feed sponsored by Friends of Walton Booster Club

6715 Leesburg Pl

Stockton, CA 95207

General Ticket
$85

General admission tickets are available until February 27, 2026 while they last! Each table seats 8.

Sponsorship: General
$50

A general sponsorship includes your name or business name added to our program and you will receive 2 free dessert tickets. All donations are tax deductible, and you will receive a receipt for tax purposes upon purchase.

Sponsorship: Bronze
$250

A Bronze Sponsorship includes an 8x10 Signage on the Wall and 2 sheets of Raffle Tickets. All donations are tax deductible, and you will receive a receipt for tax purposes upon purchase.

Sponsorship: Silver
$500

A Silver Sponsorship includes a 12x18 Signage on the Wall and 3 sheets of Raffle Tickets & 3 Dessert Tickets. All donations are tax deductible, and you will receive a receipt for tax purposes upon purchase.

Sponsorship: Gold
$750

A Gold Sponsorship includes an 18x24 Signage on the Wall 4 sheets of Raffle Tickets & 4 Dessert Tickets. All donations are tax deductible, and you will receive a receipt for tax purposes upon purchase.

Sponsorship: Platinum
$1,000

A Platinum Sponsorship includes a 24x36 Signage on the Wall 5 sheets of Raffle Tickets & 5 Dessert Tickets. All donations are tax deductible, and you will receive a receipt for tax purposes upon purchase.

Add a donation for Friends Of Walton Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!