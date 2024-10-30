Wandering Folk Society Memberships with Entry to Reckoning LARP 2025

Welcome to the fold! As a Community Member, you are joining a fellowship of like-minded wanderers, dreamers, and makers. Your presence enriches our shared adventure, whether you're exploring, supporting, or simply enjoying the journey from afar.



To complete your membership, you will review and sign a Community Member Agreement which will be sent to you. By doing so, you affirm your commitment to our values and become part of the vibrant tapestry that is the Wandering Folk Society.