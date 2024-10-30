Wandering Folk Society Memberships with Entry to Reckoning LARP 2025

$
Welcome to the fold! As a Community Member, you are joining a fellowship of like-minded wanderers, dreamers, and makers. Your presence enriches our shared adventure, whether you're exploring, supporting, or simply enjoying the journey from afar.
To complete your membership, you will review and sign a Community Member Agreement which will be sent to you. By doing so, you affirm your commitment to our values and become part of the vibrant tapestry that is the Wandering Folk Society.
Huzzah! You are choosing to be a Participant Member, a wanderer in the woods, a player of the games! Will you be a combatant? Will you be a healer? Will you be an artisan?
Whichever you choose, please remember to fill out the Participant Member Agreement in order to complete your membership (and be allowed entry to your favorite event e.g. Reckoning LARP)!
Oh my, you survived a truly treacherous Reckoning. You are entitled to a discounted ticket. We are hopeful that this year will have less storms and gravel!
Please remember to fill out the Participant Member Agreement in order to complete your membership (and be allowed entry to your favorite event e.g. Reckoning LARP)!
