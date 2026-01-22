Wanderlust Silent Auction

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Featuring a beautiful prayer journal, colorful flair pens, and a book of uplifting stickers, this set makes reflection feel creative, intentional, and a little extra special. Perfect for daily devotionals, note-taking, and prayers that deserve to be written in style.
Donated by: Samantha Amidaon - One Hundred Acre Roots
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Light up your life (and your living room) with this cozy set of four organic soy wax candles and a chic wick trimmer. Clean-burning, beautifully scented, and basically an instant mood upgrade, you can just light and pretend you have zero emails waiting.
Snow on Birch Lake (Large): Birch, Cypress, sandalwood, cedar and soft violet
October Sky (Small): Black currant, eucalyptus, saffron
Dancing Dress (Small): Jasmine and sandalwood with just a spritz of citrus
Cozy Season (Large): Soft vanilla and brown sugar grounded by embers and oak
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Get ready for farm-fresh fun with this Wheeler Farm Services bundle! It’s packed with everything you need to stay cozy, spicy, and hands-on: a stylish hat and gloves, two bottles of hot sauce to turn up the heat, plant and seed guides to grow your green thumb, and handy koozies to keep your drinks chill while you’re at it. Perfect for gardeners, spice lovers, and anyone who appreciates a little country charm with their comfort.
Donated by: Wheeler Farm Services
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Delicate meets dreamy with this sterling silver drop pendant. A crisp white stone is beautifully accented by a soft pink rose, all hanging on a sleek sterling silver chain. The perfect pick for adding a touch of romance and charm to any outfit.
Donated by: Sarah Warnick - Sand Plum Soul Designs
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Turn heads (and hold your stuff) with this Rafter T Ranch crossbody. Tornado Teak leather meets bold leopard hair-on and brass closures for a look that’s equal parts fierce and functional. Roomy enough for your essentials, stylish enough for all of your “look at me” moments.
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Why choose between sweet and savory when you can have both? This gourmet pecan sampler basket delivers crunchy, flavorful perfection in every bite; chocolate, spice, and everything nice (and nutty!). Perfect for gifting, party snacking, or treating yourself because… well, you deserve it. Get ready to snack like a boss.
Donated by: Miller Pecan Co.
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Snuggle up in style with this Pendleton blanket because your couch (and your Netflix nights) deserve a little luxury. Soft, cozy, and impossibly chic, it’s perfect for binge-watching, bonfire vibes, or pretending you’re way more outdoorsy than you actually are. Heritage craftsmanship never looked this good or felt this comfy.
Donated by: Clay Ranch
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Strum, swoon, repeat! This Luke Bryan autographed guitar isn’t just a collectible, it’s a backstage pass for your living room. Hang it, flaunt it, or pretend you’re the headliner at your next karaoke night. Either way, it’s all kinds of country-cool, and 100% guaranteed to make jaws drop.
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Add a little everyday sparkle with these classic Diamond Hoops. Secure click-closure, ultra-comfy fit, and just the right amount of shine are perfect from daily chores to date night and everything in between.
Color: 14k yellow gold
Diamonds: 14 pieces of 1.3mm round brilliant cut diamonds totaling 0.14ctw (H+ color, I1 clarity)
Dimensions: 10mm x 1.6mm
Donated by: Brittany Parker - Yearly Co.
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Celebrate creativity with this one-of-a-kind painting by Rural Gone Urban Foundation duo Brooke and Elsie Taylor.
Winner will receive a custom 11x14 Elsie original painted by the artist herself in their choice of 1 of 4 themes: 1. Bison Landscape; 2. Daytime Landscape; 3. Nighttime Landscape; 4. Artist Choice (Surprise Landscape).
Please allow up to 6 weeks for the artist to work her magic. Finished art will be delivered to you when completed.
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Lake life, but make it luxe. This château stay on Grand Lake is your excuse for main-character energy with morning coffee with a view, sunset vibes, and zero responsibilities. Whether you’re here to relax or celebrate, this getaway delivers charm, views, and just the right amount of wow. Pack your bags.
Donated by: The Gibbs Family
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Add a little Western charm to your look with these engraved silver teardrop earrings. Featuring intricate scroll detailing and lightweight hooks for easy wear, they’re the perfect mix of classic cowgirl and everyday chic. Dress them up, dress them down, either way, they’re ready to turn heads.
Donated by: Andris Silver Jewelry
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Make a statement without saying a word. This stunning turquoise statement necklace features bold silver beads and a show-stopping pendant with vibrant stones that bring serious Western glam energy. It’s the kind of piece that turns a simple outfit into a full, absolutely-unforgettable moment.
Donated by: Wildhorse Silver Co.
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Pack your bags for a Pawhuska getaway done right. Enjoy a one-night stay at The Boarding House Hotel, savor dinner at P-Town Pizza, and wake up to breakfast at The Mercantile, all generously donated by The Pioneer Woman herself, Ree Drummond. It’s small-town charm with big-time flavor, cozy vibes, and just the right amount of “treat yourself.”
Donated by: Ree Drummond
NOTE: When bidding, enter numbers only (example: 100). Do NOT enter dollar sign.
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