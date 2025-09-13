WAPA New and Used Tournament 2025!

1733 College St

Woodland, CA 95695

General Public - 1 Event
$40

General Public registration for 1 event.

WAPA Member - 1 Event
$20

WAPA Member registration for 1 event.

NEW WAPA Member Registration (1 Year)
$35

If you are not already an active WAPA Member, you can start or renew your membership here! You will immediately qualify for discounts on this and future events.

NEW WAPA Sustaining Member (1 Year)
$100

If you are not already an active WAPA Member, you can start or renew your membership here! You will immediately be granted free entry for this and all future events during your membership.

Add a donation for Woodland Area Pickleball Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!