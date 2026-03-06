WAR OF THE WORLDS: Atom of the Universe Members Tickets

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This ticket admits one CLEAR VISION MEMBER for entry on the date specified.
Please silence and refrain from using your phone during the show. The recording of any audio or video is strictly prohibited. Do not engage with the actors or interrupt the performance in any way—doing so may result in removal from the venue without a refund.
If you need to exit temporarily, please do so quietly. A staff member will assist you with re-entry at an appropriate time to avoid disrupting the live performance for others.
This ticket admits one FOCUSED VISION MEMBER for entry on the date specified.
Please silence and refrain from using your phone during the show. The recording of any audio or video is strictly prohibited. Do not engage with the actors or interrupt the performance in any way—doing so may result in removal from the venue without a refund.
If you need to exit temporarily, please do so quietly. A staff member will assist you with re-entry at an appropriate time to avoid disrupting the live performance for others.
This ticket admits one BIONIC VISION MEMBER for entry on the date specified.
Priority seating guaranteed.
Please silence and refrain from using your phone during the show. The recording of any audio or video is strictly prohibited. Do not engage with the actors or interrupt the performance in any way—doing so may result in removal from the venue without a refund.
If you need to exit temporarily, please do so quietly. A staff member will assist you with re-entry at an appropriate time to avoid disrupting the live performance for others.
This ticket is for BIONIC VISION MEMBER' guests only.
Please silence and refrain from using your phone during the show. The recording of any audio or video is strictly prohibited. Do not engage with the actors or interrupt the performance in any way—doing so may result in removal from the venue without a refund.
If you need to exit temporarily, please do so quietly. A staff member will assist you with re-entry at an appropriate time to avoid disrupting the live performance for others.
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