Wardboy Project's Golf Tournament Raffle & On-Course Challenges & Games
1 Golf Tournament Raffle
$10
1 - Raffle Ticket
1 - Raffle Ticket
5 Golf Tournament Raffle
$40
5 - Raffle Ticket
5 - Raffle Ticket
Mulligan Plus Packet
$100
2 Mulligans
Use a Mulligan For A Do Over!
The basic definition of a mulligan, a term most associated with golf, is a
"do-over," a second try if your first shot is not what you wanted. A
golfer can take a mulligan and do that shot again without affecting their
score.
Bunker Bomb
If a golfer hits a ball in the sand they can use their bunker bomb to
throw it out. However, you must Keep One Toe Touching The Sand
when you throw it
1 Golden Glove
If a golfer hits the ball somewhere where you think it will be hard to hit
you can actually toss it from that undesired location instead of
chipping it.
1 Puttering Out
If a golfer is on the green & you know if you make your putt it will give
you a better score you can use your puttering out to count the putt.
2 Mulligans
Use a Mulligan For A Do Over!
The basic definition of a mulligan, a term most associated with golf, is a
"do-over," a second try if your first shot is not what you wanted. A
golfer can take a mulligan and do that shot again without affecting their
score.
Bunker Bomb
If a golfer hits a ball in the sand they can use their bunker bomb to
throw it out. However, you must Keep One Toe Touching The Sand
when you throw it
1 Golden Glove
If a golfer hits the ball somewhere where you think it will be hard to hit
you can actually toss it from that undesired location instead of
chipping it.
1 Puttering Out
If a golfer is on the green & you know if you make your putt it will give
you a better score you can use your puttering out to count the putt.
Hole-In-One Challenge
$100
Hole-In-One Challenge
* $100 per attempt Ace the hole and win BIG — cash, prizes, or VIP packages await you!
Hole-In-One Challenge
* $100 per attempt Ace the hole and win BIG — cash, prizes, or VIP packages await you!
Eagle Eye Challenge
$75
Eagle Eye Challenge – $75
Go for the eagle and support a future scholar. Celebrate this rare feat with premium WardBoy gear and a double raffle entry!
Eagle Eye Challenge – $75
Go for the eagle and support a future scholar. Celebrate this rare feat with premium WardBoy gear and a double raffle entry!
Birdie Shot
$50
Birdie Shot – $50
Nail a birdie during your round? Make it count by pledging $50 and receive a commemorative gift and a raffle entry!
Birdie Shot – $50
Nail a birdie during your round? Make it count by pledging $50 and receive a commemorative gift and a raffle entry!
Par Up
$25
“Par Up” Shot Special – $25
Bring your buddy and take the team challenge together — 2 shots for a cause and a shot at surprise swag.
“Par Up” Shot Special – $25
Bring your buddy and take the team challenge together — 2 shots for a cause and a shot at surprise swag.
Football Toss Challenge - Single Toss
$25
Football Toss Challenge - Team Toss
$75
Rocket Golf Launch: One Shot
$20
Test your power swing and launch one into orbit!
$20 per shot
Test your power swing and launch one into orbit!
$20 per shot
Rocket Golf Launch: Prize for a hole-in-one by your foursome
$200
$200 prize for a hole-in-one by your foursome. Big risk, big reward — plus, bragging rights for a lifetime.
$200 prize for a hole-in-one by your foursome. Big risk, big reward — plus, bragging rights for a lifetime.