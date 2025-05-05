Wardboy Project's Golf Tournament Raffle & On-Course Challenges & Games

2 Mulligans Use a Mulligan For A Do Over! The basic definition of a mulligan, a term most associated with golf, is a "do-over," a second try if your first shot is not what you wanted. A golfer can take a mulligan and do that shot again without affecting their score. Bunker Bomb If a golfer hits a ball in the sand they can use their bunker bomb to throw it out. However, you must Keep One Toe Touching The Sand when you throw it 1 Golden Glove If a golfer hits the ball somewhere where you think it will be hard to hit you can actually toss it from that undesired location instead of chipping it. 1 Puttering Out If a golfer is on the green & you know if you make your putt it will give you a better score you can use your puttering out to count the putt.

