Warfield Equestrian Park's Annual Raffle 2026

Early Bird Special Tickets for Double Pine Bed
$10
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Purchase an early bird ticket, offered from February 1-28th for $10.00 each or 3 tickets for $25.00. Get yours now as raffle prices increase March 1st! The pine bed comes with head and footboards, mattress and boxspring!


Early Bird Special Tickets for Wooden Wall Hanging Package
$10
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

The wooden hanging is (SIze) with a matching windmill. Included in this package is an annual park membership and Warfield Logo Wear!

Early Bird Special Ticket for Queen Pine Bed
$10
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

The queen pine bed comes with head and footboards and mattress and boxspring. Purchase individual tickets at $10.00 or 3 for $30 until February 28th.

March Ticket Window Double Pine Bed
$12

The pine bed comes with head and footboards, mattress and boxspring! Purchase one ticket for $12.00 or 3 for $30.

March Ticket Window Wooden Wall Hanging Package
$12

The wooden hanging is (SIze) with a matching windmill. Included in this package is an annual park membership and Warfield Logo Wear!

March Ticket Window for Queen Pine Bed
$12

The queen pine bed comes with head and footboards and mattress and boxspring. Purchase individual tickets for $12 or 3 for $30.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing