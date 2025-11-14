Warhawks Booster Club Merch Store

Offered by
Show your unit pride with this exclusive 51st Intelligence Squadron (IS) "Warhawks" Morale Patch! This patch is specifically authorized for wear on your Operational Camouflage Pattern (OCP) uniform, allowing you to display esprit de corps during designated times. The patch features a humorous design depicting the sentiment found in the text around the edge: "IF YOU AIN'T 51ST, YOU'RE LAST".
Features:
Proudly display your support for the 51st Intelligence Squadron (IS) Warhawks with this vibrant, high-quality sticker! This sticker features the distinctive, officially recognized squadron emblem, showcasing the fierce Warhawk clutching a key, surrounded by "WARHAWKS" text and stars, and "51ST INTELLIGENCE SQ" along the bottom arc. The design incorporates the traditional Air Force colors of blue and yellow (gold), which allude to the sky and the excellence required of personnel.
Features:
Show your support for the "Warhawks" with this official 51st Intelligence Squadron (IS) lanyard!
Features:
Keep your ID badge secure and easily accessible with this retractable badge holder featuring the official 51st Intelligence Squadron (IS) emblem. Perfect for daily use at work that allows you to swipe or scan your badge without having to remove it.
Important Note on Attachment: The badge holder features a loop at the top designed to connect to various clips, lanyards, or keyrings. A separate attachment clip or lanyard is required and is not included with this item.
Features:
Limited stock, item will not be reordered!
This unique double-sided challenge coin commemorates the vital mission of the 51st Intelligence Squadron (IS). The coin is distinctively cut in the shape of the squadron's "Warhawk" emblem and is made from high-quality metal with intricate detailing. It is heavier and thicker than a standard dollar coin, providing a substantial feel.
This coin is a cherished item used to build camaraderie and is a perfect gift for veterans, military personnel, or challenge coin enthusiasts.
Display your pride in the Warhawks' legacy and support the squadron by adding this impressive piece to your collection.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!