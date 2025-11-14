Warhawks Booster Club Merch Store

Keep your ID badge secure and easily accessible with this retractable badge holder featuring the official 51st Intelligence Squadron (IS) emblem. Perfect for daily use at work that allows you to swipe or scan your badge without having to remove it.



Important Note on Attachment: The badge holder features a loop at the top designed to connect to various clips, lanyards, or keyrings. A separate attachment clip or lanyard is required and is not included with this item.

Features:

Official Insignia : Displays the distinctive 51st IS "Warhawk" logo with a domed cover for added protection and a premium feel.

Retractable Cord : The internal cord extends smoothly to provide convenient access for scanning or swiping your badge.

Versatile Design : The clear plastic strap fits through a standard ID badge slot and snaps closed.

Limited stock, item will not be reordered!