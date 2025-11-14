Warhawks Booster Club

Offered by

Warhawks Booster Club

About this shop

Warhawks Booster Club Merch Store

Warhawk Morale Patch item
Warhawk Morale Patch
$5

Show your unit pride with this exclusive 51st Intelligence Squadron (IS) "Warhawks" Morale Patch! This patch is specifically authorized for wear on your Operational Camouflage Pattern (OCP) uniform, allowing you to display esprit de corps during designated times. The patch features a humorous design depicting the sentiment found in the text around the edge: "IF YOU AIN'T 51ST, YOU'RE LAST".


Features:

  • Official Design: Features the authentic 51st IS "Warhawk" inspired insignia.
  • Authorized Wear: This "Friday" patch is authorized for wear by 51st IS members on their OCP uniforms specifically on Fridays or during special, authorized events, per commander guidance.
  • OCP Compliant: The colors are subdued using the required spice brown, bagby green, and black thread criteria for the OCP uniform.
  • Durable Material: It is 100% embroidered with Velcro (hook-and-loop) backing for easy attachment and removal.
  • Dimensions: The patch is typically 4 inches tall or 3.5 inches in diameter.
Warhawk Stickers (2) item
Warhawk Stickers (2)
$1

Proudly display your support for the 51st Intelligence Squadron (IS) Warhawks with this vibrant, high-quality sticker! This sticker features the distinctive, officially recognized squadron emblem, showcasing the fierce Warhawk clutching a key, surrounded by "WARHAWKS" text and stars, and "51ST INTELLIGENCE SQ" along the bottom arc. The design incorporates the traditional Air Force colors of blue and yellow (gold), which allude to the sky and the excellence required of personnel.

Features:

  • Official Design: Features the authentic 51st IS "Warhawk" emblem.
  • Versatile Use: Perfect for laptops, water bottles, car windows, notebooks, or any smooth surface.
  • Dimensions: The sticker is die-cut to the shape of the patch.
  • Special Offer: Get 2 stickers for only $1.00!
Lanyard item
Lanyard
$3

Show your support for the "Warhawks" with this official 51st Intelligence Squadron (IS) lanyard!

Features:

  • Official Insignia: Features the distinctive 51st IS "Warhawk" emblem and "51st INTELLIGENCE SQUAD." text printed on both sides.
  • Durable Material: Made from high-quality, comfortable black polyester material designed for long-term wear.
  • Safety Features: Includes a safety breakaway clasp at the neck for quick release and a convenient plastic buckle to detach keys or ID badges easily.
  • Versatile Attachment: Equipped with a sturdy metal lobster hook that can accommodate multiple badges, ID cards, or keys.
  • Dimensions: Standard length of 18 inches from the back of the neck to the buckle.
Small Badge Holder item
Small Badge Holder
$2

Keep your ID badge secure and easily accessible with this retractable badge holder featuring the official 51st Intelligence Squadron (IS) emblem. Perfect for daily use at work that allows you to swipe or scan your badge without having to remove it.


Important Note on Attachment: The badge holder features a loop at the top designed to connect to various clips, lanyards, or keyrings. A separate attachment clip or lanyard is required and is not included with this item.

Features:

  • Official Insignia: Displays the distinctive 51st IS "Warhawk" logo with a domed cover for added protection and a premium feel.
  • Retractable Cord: The internal cord extends smoothly to provide convenient access for scanning or swiping your badge.
  • Versatile Design: The clear plastic strap fits through a standard ID badge slot and snaps closed.

Limited stock, item will not be reordered!

Warhawk Coin item
Warhawk Coin
$15

This unique double-sided challenge coin commemorates the vital mission of the 51st Intelligence Squadron (IS). The coin is distinctively cut in the shape of the squadron's "Warhawk" emblem and is made from high-quality metal with intricate detailing. It is heavier and thicker than a standard dollar coin, providing a substantial feel.


This coin is a cherished item used to build camaraderie and is a perfect gift for veterans, military personnel, or challenge coin enthusiasts.


Display your pride in the Warhawks' legacy and support the squadron by adding this impressive piece to your collection.

Add a donation for Warhawks Booster Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!