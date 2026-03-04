Tabby Town USA

Offered by

Tabby Town USA

About this shop

Warm Hands, Warm Hearts - Buy Mittens, Save Kittens!

Forest Green Mittens item
Forest Green Mittens
$20

Mittens with a fleece lining.

Grey with Black Zig Zags item
Grey with Black Zig Zags
$20

Mittens with a fleece lining.

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Brown Mittens item
Brown Mittens
$20

Mittens with a fleece lining.

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Grey Mittens item
Grey Mittens
$20

Mittens with a fleece lining.

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Tan and Black Mittens item
Tan and Black Mittens
$20

Mittens with a fleece lining.

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Men's XL Mittens item
Men's XL Mittens
$20

Mittens with a fleece lining. This pair is made XL for a men's fit!

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Blue and White Speckled Mittens item
Blue and White Speckled Mittens
$20

Mittens with a fleece lining.

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Blue Grey Mittens item
Blue Grey Mittens
$20

Mittens with a fleece lining.

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Blue Multi Mittens item
Blue Multi Mittens
$20

Mittens with a fleece lining.

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Burgundy Mittens item
Burgundy Mittens
$20

Mittens with a fleece lining.

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Maroon Mittens item
Maroon Mittens
$20

Mittens with a fleece lining.

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Teal Speckled Mittens item
Teal Speckled Mittens
$20

Mittens with a fleece lining.

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Purple Mittens item
Purple Mittens
$20

Mittens with a fleece lining.

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Grey with Black Zig Zag Mittens item
Grey with Black Zig Zag Mittens
$20

Mittens with a fleece lining.

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Charcoal Multi Mittens item
Charcoal Multi Mittens
$20

Mittens with a fleece lining.

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Grey Speckled Mittens item
Grey Speckled Mittens
$20

Mittens with a fleece lining.

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Black Multi Mittens item
Black Multi Mittens
$20

Mittens with a fleece lining.

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Burgundy Mittens item
Burgundy Mittens
$20

Mittens with a fleece lining.

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Shipping Charge item
Shipping Charge
$6

Select this if you would like your mittens shipped to you! Otherwise they will be available for pick up at our Adoption Events in Onalaska.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!