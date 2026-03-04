Warm Hands, Warm Hearts - Buy Mittens, Save Kittens!
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Grey with Black Zig Zags
$20
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining. This pair is made XL for a men's fit!
Mittens with a fleece lining. This pair is made XL for a men's fit!
Blue and White Speckled Mittens
$20
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Grey with Black Zig Zag Mittens
$20
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Charcoal Multi Mittens
$20
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Mittens with a fleece lining.
Select this if you would like your mittens shipped to you! Otherwise they will be available for pick up at our Adoption Events in Onalaska.
Select this if you would like your mittens shipped to you! Otherwise they will be available for pick up at our Adoption Events in Onalaska.
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