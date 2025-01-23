Warner Service Red and Black Ball Auction

Choose from a variety of flavors and decorations and win the perfect cake for your next occasion! Nothing Bundt Cakes' 8" cakes are fully customizable and serve 8-10 people. Gluten free options available. Redeemable at their Birkdale location. $45 value. Visit: nothingbundtcakes.com to learn more!
$200 Gift Card to Bun Appetit
$50
Who doesn’t love the smell of fresh-baked pastries? Bun Appetit! is a local bakery that only sells at local Farmer’s Markets like the Davidson Farmer’s Market. They offer a variety of baked goods, including Cinnamon Buns, Sticky Buns, Croissants, Pastries, and Pepperoni Rolls. A $200 gift card would be perfect if you are hosting an event, want to make the people living in you or your child’s residence hall very happy, or want to enjoy a little sweet treat. $200 value. Visit: http://bunappetitclt.com/ to explore more of their delicious confectionaries.
Davidson College Men's Basketball Package
$25
Are you a Davidson College Men's Basketball fan?! This package is the one for you. Included in this item are two tickets to 12 home games in Belk Arena's premium bleacher seating, a basketball signed by the 2024-2025 men's team, and Davidson basketball swag. This includes an Under Armor Undeniable 5.0 XL Duffle Bag, a Unisex Under Armor Halftime Cut Beanie, and a Unisex Under Armor Heavy Weight Long Sleeve Tee, all with the Davidson College logo. $630 value.
2 Day Passes to the National Whitewater Center
$20
Take your pick between more than 30 different land and water activities at the Whitewater Center, a 1,300-acre facility about 15 miles west of Uptown Charlotte along the Catawba River. At the world's largest human-made whitewater river, you'll have your choice of a variety of activities, including kayaking (both flat water and whitewater), stand-up paddle boarding, and, of course, whitewater rafting. If you'd prefer to stay dry, land activities include mountain biking, rock climbing and zip lining, with plenty of running trails and obstacle courses for those with a competitive edge. $158 value. Visit: center.whitewater.org to learn more!
4 Box Seat Tickets to a Carolina Mudcats Game
$15
Take me out to the ball game! The Carolina Mudcats are a Minor League Baseball team of the Carolina League located just outside of Raleigh, NC. Enjoy four box seat tickets to a baseball game of your choice at their home stadium. $60 value. Visit: https://www.milb.com/carolina-mudcats to explore their team!
Yoga on Davidson 1 Month Unlimited Pass
$20
Yoga On Davidson is a hot yoga studio that combines techniques and features from some of the most successful yoga studios in the region. Their yoga classes have upbeat energy and music to match. They focus on proper alignment by providing hands-on assistance while incorporating yogic breathing, relaxation and meditation techniques. By combining energetic routines with optimal poses in a heated room, YOD classes will increase circulation, flexibility, and strength. $157 value. Visit: yogaondavidson.com to learn more!
Stay at the Carnegie Guest House
$50
Enjoy a one-night stay at the Carnegie Guest House, a beautifully furnished retreat for campus guests. An early 20th-century structure, the house is situated near the campus entrance.The entire house is equipped with guest wifi and each of its eight rooms feature a private bath, cable television, and telephone. They serve a complimentary breakfast daily from 8-9 a.m. Available to reserve as soon as possible. $160 value. Visit: www.davidson.edu/offices-and-services/carnegie-guest-houseto learn more!
4 President's Row Tickets to 2025 Commencement
$500
Winning this would secure you and your family 4 exclusive front row tickets to commencement this upcoming May. Do not miss out on the incredible opportunity to experience this milestone up close.
CycleBar 1 Month Unlimited Pass
$20
CycleBar offers premium indoor cycling classes in an inclusive and inspiring low-impact/high intensity manner for all ages and body types. No matter where you are in your fitness journey, their classes promise to calm your mind, elevate your mood, and revive your senses. With multiple different cycling classes, this offer gives you the opportunity to try them all! $199 value. Visit: https://www.cyclebar.com/.
A Trio of Iconic California Red Wines
$50
Prepare your palate for an exceptional journey through the diverse terroir of California winemaking with this opportunity to enjoy the three classic red wine grapes of California – Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, and Zinfandel.
Lot Includes:
· Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon (2016): Indulge in the classic Napa Valley experience with this rich and robust Cabernet Sauvignon from Frank Family Vineyards. Known for their approachable yet sophisticated wines, Frank Family delivers a Cabernet Sauvignon that embodies the region's hallmark characteristics: dark fruit, cassis, and a well-structured palate. This is a wine built for enjoyment now and will continue to evolve beautifully in the cellar.
· Littorai Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir (2021): Experience the elegance and finesse of Littorai's acclaimed Pinot Noir. This bottle, a testament to their biodynamic farming practices and minimal intervention winemaking, captures the vibrant essence of the Sonoma Coast. Expect a symphony of red fruit, earthy notes, and a lingering finish that speaks to the wine's exceptional quality and aging potential.
· Ridge Lytton Springs Zinfandel (2021): Discover the unique character of old-vine Zinfandel with this exceptional bottling from Ridge Vineyards. Sourced from their historic Lytton Springs vineyard, this wine showcases the complexity and power of this often-underestimated grape. Expect a burst of blackberry, spice, and earthy undertones, all balanced by a firm structure and a long, satisfying finish.
This hand-selected group of wines has a retail value of $200. Don't miss your chance to add these treasures to your collection. They are ready to drink now or to age for many years.
$100 Gift Card to the Davidson College Store
$15
Stock up on your favorite Davidson College merchandise with a $100 gift card to the College Store! This offer is perfect to buy a new shirt for your grandparents, a stuffed animal wildcat for your little cousin, or a new hat for yourself.
Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Black Opaque
$10
Kendra Scott is a premium jewelry company that specializes in crafting high-quality pieces to wear. The Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace with a 14k yellow gold over brass chain and a colorful pendant is the perfect addition to your accessories or for a gift to someone special. The necklace has a lobster clasp closer and is 15”-17” long. This bestselling item is valued at $58. Visit https://www.kendrascott.com/necklaces/Elisa-Gold-Pendant-Necklace-in-Black/842177112359.html to explore the necklace more!
Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Red Illusion
$10
Kendra Scott is a premium jewelry company that specializes in crafting high-quality pieces to wear. The Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace with a 14k yellow gold over brass chain and a colorful pendant is the perfect addition to your accessories or for a gift to someone special. The necklace has a lobster clasp closer and is 15”-17” long. This bestselling item is valued at $58. Visit https://www.kendrascott.com/jewelry/necklaces/elisa-gold-pendant-necklace-in-red-illusion/196088002095.html to explore the necklace more!
1 Hour Photography Session with Dzintars Photography
$50
Dzintars Photography is a premium photography business run and managed by Davidson student Kaspars Golos. Golos specializes in sports, portrait, and headshot photography, and is employed by the college to do photography for college events. This one-hour photography session is perfect for graduating student groups, families, and individuals. Based out of Davidson, this photography session is valued at $150-$250. Explore more of Golos’ work at https://www.dzintarsphoto.com/.
The Joint Chiropractic Birkdale: 10 Adjustment Sessions
$50
Bid now for ten chiropractic adjustment sessions at The Joint Chiropractic, a trusted provider of routine and affordable chiropractic care with locations across the country. These sessions can be redeemed at their Birkdale, Hickory, and Charlotte locations, allowing you to receive expert spinal care close by.
The Joint Chiropractic offers professional, licensed chiropractors who specialize in quick and effective adjustments designed to relieve pain, improve mobility, and enhance overall wellness. With flexible hours, including evenings and weekends, you can prioritize your health on your own schedule.
Take advantage of this opportunity to invest in your well-being. Place your bid and experience the benefits of chiropractic care at The Joint.
$289 value. Visit: https://www.thejoint.com to learn more!
Year's Supply of Spindrift
$100
Enjoy refreshing, real-fruit-infused sparkling water with a year’s supply of Spindrift. Made with simple ingredients and no artificial flavors or sweeteners, Spindrift is known for its crisp taste and bright, natural flavors.
This package includes quarterly deliveries of 3 24-pack cases of Spindrift, providing an excellent alternative to traditional sodas or artificially flavored sparkling waters. It is ideal for staying hydrated throughout the day, pairing with meals, or enjoying on its own. Whether you prefer classic lemon, tart raspberry lime, or another refreshing option, this sparkling water is perfect for any occasion or celebration.
$312 value.
Year's Supply of Spindrift
$100
Enjoy refreshing, real-fruit-infused sparkling water with a year’s supply of Spindrift. Made with simple ingredients and no artificial flavors or sweeteners, Spindrift is known for its crisp taste and bright, natural flavors.
This package includes quarterly deliveries of 3 24-pack cases of Spindrift, providing an excellent alternative to traditional sodas or artificially flavored sparkling waters. It is ideal for staying hydrated throughout the day, pairing with meals, or enjoying on its own. Whether you prefer classic lemon, tart raspberry lime, or another refreshing option, this sparkling water is perfect for any occasion or celebration.
$312 value.
Dinner for Two at Ever Andalo
$20
Indulge in an unforgettable Italian dining experience at Ever Andalo, one of NoDa’s most beloved restaurants! Located in the heart of Charlotte’s vibrant arts district, Ever Andalo blends fresh, handmade pastas with seasonal ingredients, bringing a taste of Italy to the Queen City.
With this gift certificate, you and a guest can savor signature dishes like house-made ricotta gnocchi, perfectly crafted seafood and meat entrées, and decadent desserts. Pair your meal with a selection from their thoughtfully curated wine list or handcrafted cocktails for a truly special evening.
Don’t miss this chance to enjoy a warm, inviting atmosphere and an exceptional culinary experience at Ever Andalo!
$75 value.
Dinner for Two at Midwood Smokehouse
$20
Get ready for mouthwatering barbecue at Midwood Smokehouse, one of Charlotte’s most iconic smokehouses! Known for its authentic, wood-smoked meats and Southern hospitality, Midwood Smokehouse serves up everything from fall-off-the-bone ribs and tender brisket to house-made sausages and pulled pork—all cooked low and slow over North Carolina hickory wood.
With this certificate, you and a guest can enjoy a true Southern barbecue experience, complete with delicious sides like mac & cheese, collard greens, and hush puppies. Don’t forget to top it off with one of their famous banana puddings or a craft cocktail!
Redeemable at any location. $75 value.
Lake Norman Miniature Golf and Snoballs for 6
$10
Get ready for an unforgettable day of fun with this Mini Golf & Snoballs Package for Six at Lake Norman Mini Golf! Whether you're planning a family outing, a date night with friends, or a special celebration, this package has everything you need for a fantastic time.
Each of you can enjoy a round of 18-hole mini golf on Lake Norman Mini Golf’s beautifully designed course, featuring exciting obstacles and a scenic atmosphere. After showing off your putting skills, cool down with their signature refreshing snoball, available in a variety of delicious flavors.
$70 value. Visit https://www.lknminigolf.com/ to learn more!
Pamper Yourself Bundle
$25
Pamper yourself with this pedicure bundle! Enjoy a pedicure voucher for Quinn Nails in Cornelius and an $80 gift certificate for pedicures at Bella Nail Bar & Spa in Huntersville. $100+ value.
Sweet Tooth Bundle
$15
Who doesn’t love dessert? This bundle will reward you with a $30 Whit's Frozen Custard Giftcard, a $10 gift card to the Peach Cobbler Factory, and a Kilwins “Triple Dessert” sampler. The sampler includes vouchers for a carmel apple of your choice, one pound of hand-paddled fudge, and an ice cream cone in a regular sized waffle cone. $75 value.
Davidson Dining Bundle
$50
Davidson is filled with many unique and delicious restaurants that are within walking distance to campus! This bundle includes gift certificates to four iconic Davidson restaurants: $50 gift card to Brickhouse, $30 to Carrburritos, $100 Sabor Latin Street Grill, $50 to Sully Steamers. This bundle allows you to explore different dining spots around campus with family and friends. This is not a deal that you want to give up! $230 value.
4 Zootastic Park Tickets
$10
Zootastic Park is home to a large variety of exotic animals, including lions, tigers, monkeys, giraffes, sloths and more! Located less than 20 minutes from Davidson College, in Troutman, North Carolina, Zootastic Park is the perfect place to bring your family of friends. $68 value. Learn more at https://www.zootasticpark.com/
Birkdale Bundle
$50
Birkdale Village is an urban mixed-use community in Huntersville, North Carolina, just 15 minutes away from Davidson College. This bundle gives you a perfect sample of the area, with gift certificates for both shopping and dining options in the area. The bundle includes a $25 gift card to Inizio Pizza, $30 to Firebirds, a certificate for dinner for 2 at Bartaco, $140 to Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, and $25 to Julie’s Boutique. $220 value.
Ski Getaway in Winter Park, CO
$500
Escape to the slopes with two neighboring ski condos in the heart of Winter Park, CO! Perfect for families or groups, these cozy retreats offer breathtaking mountain views, top-tier amenities, and instant access to world-class skiing.
The Ski Getaway in Style includes:
7 nights at two slope side condos. Enjoy the cozy luxury and immaculate views from the Zephyr Mountain Lodge, the heart of Winter Park! These two condos are just steps from the slopes and central lift up to the mountain. The lodge features a magnificent hot tub just below the slopes and is surrounded by shops, restaurants, and a gorgeous gondola!
Après-Ski Eats on Us! Enjoy a $50 credit to Pizza Pedal'r, a local pizza joint, perfect for refueling after a long day of skiing, snowboarding, or exploring the winter wonderland.
Gear Up for the Slopes – This bundle includes a $20 gift card for Addison Bay Activewear so you can hit the mountain in style and comfort! View there collections at the following link: https://addisonbay.com/
This stay is valued at $2,100. Dates are subject to availability; don't miss out, bid now! View the listing here: https://t.vrbo.io/f5oMu4IfeRb.
$50 Gift Card to Main Street Books
$10
Main Street Books is a local bookstore located on Davidson’s Main Street, a perfect walk from campus. Buy a new book to give to a friend, treat yourself, or browse their fabulous gift selection with this $50 gift card. This locally owned small business is a pillar of Davidson. Learn more at https://www.mainstreetbooksdavidson.com/
2 Field Box Tickets to a Charlotte Knight's Game
$30
Step up to the plate with two Field Box tickets to a Charlotte Knights game at Truist Field, offering an incredible view of the action from some of the best seats in the stadium! Whether you're a die-hard baseball fan or just looking for a fun night out in Uptown Charlotte, these tickets promise an amazing experience.
Enjoy the electric atmosphere, cheer on the Knights, and take in the breathtaking skyline views that make Truist Field one of the most scenic ballparks in Minor League Baseball. $80 value. Game date subject to availability. Visit: https://www.milb.com/charlotte-knights to explore their team!
Charleston Getaway – A Historic and Charming Escape!
$500
Enjoy a picturesque getaway to Charleston, South Carolina, one of the most charming and historic cities in the United States! Whether you’re looking for relaxation, adventure, or a taste of Southern hospitality, this experience offers the perfect mix of coastal beauty, rich history, and world-class dining.
Your Charleston Getaway Includes...
- Two-Night Stay at The Charleston Place:
Enjoy two nights in deluxe accommodations at The Charleston Place, the city’s premier luxury hotel. Nestled in the heart of downtown, this elegant retreat boasts world-class amenities, a rooftop pool, a full-service spa, and easy access to Charleston’s top attractions. Whether you're strolling through the historic district, shopping on King Street, or savoring the hotel's impeccable service, your stay promises to be unforgettable.
- $200 Gift Card to Neighborhood Dining Group Restaurants:
Savor the best of Charleston’s culinary scene with a dining gift card to any of Neighborhood Dining Group’s acclaimed restaurants. Enjoy an unforgettable meal at one of their critically acclaimed eateries, such as Husk, known for its farm-to-table Southern cuisine, or Delaney Oyster House, featuring fresh, locally sourced seafood.
- $25 Gift Card to The Daily:
Start your mornings with a delicious handcrafted coffee and gourmet pastries at The Daily, one of Charleston’s favorite coffee spots. Whether you’re craving a fresh cold brew, artisanal toasts, or a nutritious smoothie, The Daily has the perfect treat to fuel your Lowcountry adventures.
To get yourself acquainted with the area, this bundle includes a taste of Charleston through Callies Hot Little Biscuit Mix, Anne's of Charleston Cheese Biscuits, and Charleston's Own Benne Wafers. Traditional woven Gullah Sweetgrass baskets are known to many as a must have souvenir and we've you you covered with your very own!
You won't want to miss this. $1700 value. Discover Charleston at the following link: https://www.charleston-sc.gov/1021/Visitors. Dates are subject to availability.
Taste of Germany Basket – Donated by Rödl & Partner
$50
Indulge in the rich flavors and traditions of Germany with this carefully curated basket of authentic German goods, generously donated by Rödl & Partner. Perfect for lovers of European cuisine, this selection brings a taste of Germany straight to your home, featuring a mix of savory snacks, sweet treats, and traditional delicacies.
Inside this beautifully arranged basket, you will find a variety of classic German snacks, including pretzels, artisanal biscuits, beer, spreads, and Bavarian meats.
This exclusive collection is donated by Rödl & Partner, a renowned global professional services firm with deep German roots, dedicated to sharing the finest aspects of their heritage.
$165 value.
Ben & Jerry's Experience
$10
Be a Ben & Jerry's Davidson celebrity scooper for a day! Wow your friends, receive an exclusive staff shirt, show off your scoopering and customer service skills and have a great time.
Additionally, receive a voucher for a small ice cream cake, which serves up to six people. Perfect for any occasion, their award-winning cakes are perfect for any celebration. Redeemable at the Ben & Jerry's Davidson location. $45 value.
Art By Ann - Painting of the Alvarez Student Union
$75
Painted by Warner's own, Annelise Hawgood, is a beautiful 18x24in gouache painting of the Alvarez Student Union, a pillar of Davidson's campus. Annelise is a part-time artist who has been painting with gouache—a medium between acrylic and watercolor—for over three years. Her work has been featured in coffee shops, markets, and varying venues.
A note from Annelise: "I love the simultaneous transparency and vibrancy these paints bring to my landscapes, and I’ve really loved painting these views of college campus."
$300 value. Visit https://artbyann.shop/password and @art_by_ann23 on instagram to learn more!
Art By Ann - Painting of Chambers Building
$75
Painted by Warner's own, Annelise Hawgood, is a beautiful 18x24in gouache painting of the Chambers Building a pillar of Davidson's campus. Annelise is a part-time artist who has been painting with gouache—a medium between acrylic and watercolor—for over three years. Her work has been featured in coffee shops, markets, and varying venues.
A note from Annelise: "I love the simultaneous transparency and vibrancy these paints bring to my landscapes, and I’ve really loved painting these views of college campus."
$300 value. Visit https://artbyann.shop/password and @art_by_ann23 on instagram to learn more!
Cozy Beach Cottage in Stanwood, WA!
$500
Escape to this charming beach house just north of Seattle in Stanwood, WA! With peek-a-boo ocean views and easy beach access, it’s the perfect retreat for relaxing coastal vibes, sunset strolls, and fresh sea air.
This getaway includes:
A 7-night stay at this cheerful 600 square foot bright and clean McKee’s Beach cottage is perfect for a small family or 1-2 couples. Newly remodeled, with new beds, just 40 miles north of Seattle and 50 yards from a vast, SW facing beach with sweeping views of Port Susan, Camano Island and Mt. Rainier, miles of beach for walking and exploring, small park with swings, flat roads for bikes & scooters. Bring your kayaks and paddle boards, or your games and books, and enjoy this relaxing, refreshing and rejuvenating getaway.
This stay is valued at $1,700, so don't miss out! View the listing here: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/52895952?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=0cfcc095-015d-4bde-ad54-db02e3c78168
One Night Getaway in Music City!
$100
Are you looking for a luxurious getaway in the heart of Music City? This is your chance to bid on a one-night stay in a King Silver Suite at Dream Nashville, a Hyatt hotel in Downtown Nashville.
This stay includes a beautifully designed King Silver Suite, offering spacious and modern accommodations with premium amenities. The Dream Hyatt Downtown Nashville is located just steps away from Broadway, live music venues, and some of the best restaurants in the city.
You will have access to a variety of high-end amenities including a rooftop bar with breathtaking skyline views, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an outdoor pool, and on-site dining options that showcase local flavors.
This is the perfect opportunity for a romantic escape, a girls trip, or a solo retreat in one of the most exciting cities in the country. Do not miss your chance to experience Nashville in comfort and style!
$300 value. Visit https://www.hyatt.com/dream-hotels/en-US/bnadz-dream-nashville/rooms to learn more!
Summit Birkdale Gift Basket
$25
Curated by our friends at Summit Coffee, this basket features the best of their Birkdale location! Bid on this item to enjoy their classic Basecamp coffee with notes of cherry and chocolate, a shirt, tote bag, and stickers with their signature branding, and an insulated Created Co. 16oz tumbler.
$100 value.
Autographed Carolina Hurricanes Puck
$30
Calling all Canes fans and hockey collectors! This official Carolina Hurricanes hockey puck has been personally signed by defenseman Dmitry Orlov, making it a must-have for any true fan. Orlov, known for his physical play and smooth skating, has been a key presence on the blue line for the Canes and won the Stanley Cup while playing for the Capitals.
Whether you're a die-hard Hurricanes supporter or a memorabilia enthusiast, this signed puck, authenticated by the NHL is the perfect addition to your collection. Display it proudly in your home, office, or fan cave! $80 value.
Hand Woven Basket from Zambia
$15
This handwoven basket from Zambia is a stunning example of traditional craftsmanship, created by skilled artisans using locally sourced natural fibers such as palm leaves, sisal, or ilala reeds. Intricately woven with precision, the basket features unique geometric patterns and earthy tones that reflect Zambia’s rich cultural heritage. Lightweight yet durable, it serves both functional and decorative purposes—perfect for storage, serving, or as an eye-catching centerpiece. Each piece is handmade, making every basket a one-of-a-kind work of art that celebrates the artistry and traditions passed down through generations
Hand Woven Basket with Potholders
$20
This handwoven basket from Zambia is a stunning example of traditional craftsmanship, created by skilled artisans using locally sourced natural fibers such as palm leaves, sisal, or ilala reeds. Intricately woven with precision, the basket features unique geometric patterns and earthy tones that reflect Zambia’s rich cultural heritage. Lightweight yet durable, it serves both functional and decorative purposes—perfect for storage, serving, or as an eye-catching centerpiece. Each piece is handmade, making every basket a one-of-a-kind work of art that celebrates the artistry and traditions passed down through generations.
Colorful Hand Woven Basket
$15
This handwoven basket from Zambia is a stunning example of traditional craftsmanship, created by skilled artisans using locally sourced natural fibers such as palm leaves, sisal, or ilala reeds. Intricately woven with precision, the basket features unique geometric patterns and earthy tones that reflect Zambia’s rich cultural heritage. Lightweight yet durable, it serves both functional and decorative purposes—perfect for storage, serving, or as an eye-catching centerpiece. Each piece is handmade, making every basket a one-of-a-kind work of art that celebrates the artistry and traditions passed down through generations.
Set of 3 Hand Woven Baskets from Zambia
$35
This handwoven basket from Zambia is a stunning example of traditional craftsmanship, created by skilled artisans using locally sourced natural fibers such as palm leaves, sisal, or ilala reeds. Intricately woven with precision, the basket features unique geometric patterns and earthy tones that reflect Zambia’s rich cultural heritage. Lightweight yet durable, it serves both functional and decorative purposes—perfect for storage, serving, or as an eye-catching centerpiece. Each piece is handmade, making every basket a one-of-a-kind work of art that celebrates the artistry and traditions passed down through generations.
Set of 2 Beaded Bracelets
$20
Add a touch of Zambian craftsmanship to your collection with these stunning hand-beaded bracelets, meticulously crafted by skilled artisans. Featuring intricate patterns and vibrant colors, each bracelet is made using high-quality glass beads woven together with precision and care. These unique pieces reflect Zambia’s rich artistic traditions and make a beautiful statement, whether worn individually or stacked. Lightweight and durable, they are perfect for everyday wear or as a meaningful gift. Bid now to own a one-of-a-kind accessory that celebrates African heritage and handmade artistry!
Hand Carved Sculpture from Zambia
$30
Experience the beauty of Zambian artistry with this stunning hand-carved sculpture, skillfully crafted by local artisans using sustainably sourced hardwood. Each piece is intricately shaped and polished, showcasing the natural grain of the wood while reflecting the rich cultural heritage and storytelling traditions of Zambia. Whether depicting wildlife, human figures, or abstract designs, this one-of-a-kind sculpture is a testament to the craftsmanship passed down through generations. A perfect addition to any art collection or home décor, this piece embodies both tradition and timeless elegance. Don’t miss the chance to own a unique work of African art—place your bid today!
Hand Carved Boat Catch-All
$35
Experience the beauty of Zambian artistry with this stunning hand-carved sculpture, skillfully crafted by local artisans using sustainably sourced hardwood. Each piece is intricately shaped and polished, showcasing the natural grain of the wood while reflecting the rich cultural heritage and storytelling traditions of Zambia. Whether depicting wildlife, human figures, or abstract designs, this one-of-a-kind sculpture is a testament to the craftsmanship passed down through generations. A perfect addition to any art collection or home décor, this piece embodies both tradition and timeless elegance. Don’t miss the chance to own a unique work of African art—place your bid today!
Set of 3 Hand Woven Trinket Baskets from Zambia
$20
Discover the artistry of Zambia with these beautifully handwoven trinket baskets, crafted by skilled artisans using natural fibers such as palm leaves, sisal, or ilala reeds. Featuring intricate patterns and earthy tones, each basket is a unique blend of tradition and craftsmanship. Perfect for storing jewelry, keys, or small keepsakes, these lightweight yet durable baskets add a touch of African heritage to any space. Whether as a decorative accent or a functional storage piece, these handcrafted treasures celebrate the timeless weaving traditions of Zambia. Bid now to own a one-of-a-kind piece of authentic African artistry!
