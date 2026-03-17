FEEDtheMUSIC

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FEEDtheMUSIC

About this event

Warning Track Power @ The Tiki Bar

1700 Placentia Ave

Costa Mesa, CA 92627, USA

General Admission
$15
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Small Shirt
$25

WTP Return of the Power Shirt. This is a small black shirt to be picked up at the show, just show the confirmation email. See photos of shirt on social media.

Medium Shirt
$25

WTP Return of the Power Shirt. This is a medium black shirt to be picked up at the show, just show the confirmation email. See photos of shirt on social media.

Large Shirt
$25

WTP Return of the Power Shirt. This is a large black shirt to be picked up at the show, just show the confirmation email. See photos of shirt on social media.

XL Shirt
$25

WTP Return of the Power Shirt. This is a XL black shirt to be picked up at the show, just show the confirmation email. See photos of shirt on social media.

XXL Shirt
$27

WTP Return of the Power Shirt. This is a XXL black shirt to be picked up at the show, just show the confirmation email. See photos of shirt on social media.

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