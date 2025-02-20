Warrior Clay Classic

Only 18 available - put your Call Sign or Company Name on display at our shooting stations and get Social Media Recognition! Perfect for those who can't make it, but want to support!
Sponsor-A-Vet
$250
Become an instant Battle Buddy! Sponsor a Disabled Veteran from the Las Vegas Warriors Hockey Team!
Score Card Sponsor
$500
Company Logo on Score Cards and Website / Social Media Recognition.
Shotgun Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Sponsor the shotgun fun! Includes a FOURSOME, Shotgun, Ammo, a Custom Banner, Website and Social Media Recognition and a Raffle Ticket to our Premium Raffle!
Cart Sponsor
$2,000
No Rucking for Us, We Got Wheels!!! Company logo on the carts was used at the event. Website and Social Media Recognition.
Swag Sponsor
$2,500
The Ruck Sack! This sponsorship includes branding on bags given to guests at the event. It will also include Website & Social Media Recognition.
Lunch Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Shooting makes me hungry! The Chow Hall Sponsor includes TWO Foursomes, Shotgun, Ammo, a Custom Banner, Website and Social Media Recognition and TWO Raffle Tickets to our Premium Raffle!
Helmet Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
We have to protect our Brains!!! Includes a Foursomes, Shotgun, Ammo, a Custom Banner, Website and Social Media Recognition throughout the year, and a Raffle Tickets to our Premium Raffle!, EXCLUSIVE logo on Team's Helmets for 2-3 tournaments around the country. Custom Helmet with Las Vegas Warrior Logo and Sponsor logo.
Ammo Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
Sending it downrange is expensive! The Ammo Depot Sponsor includes THREE Foursomes, Shotgun, Ammo, a Custom Banner, Website and Social Media Recognition and THREE Raffle Tickets to our Premium Raffle!
Jersey Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Branding is Everything!!! EXCLUSIVE logo on Team's Jerseys for 2-3 tournaments around the country. Custom Jersey for Sponsor.
Signature Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
The BIG GUNS! The AC-130 GUNSHIP sponsor includes FOUR Foursomes, Shotgun, Ammo, a Custom Banner, Website and Social Media Recognition and Four Raffle Tickets to our Premium Raffle, Custom Event Pictures, Personalized Thank You Letters, and a year's worth of shoutouts until the next tournament!
Add a donation for Veteran Social Club
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!