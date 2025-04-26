Warrior Dog Swag Shop 2025

Can you spare some change?



Gabbie's Story:



When Gabbie arrived in Minnesota, it quickly became clear something was wrong. She struggled with constant urine leakage and endured multiple painful urinary tract and bladder infections, leaving her in constant discomfort. She received care at AERC (Animal Emergency & Referral Center of Minnesota) before being referred to the University of Minnesota, where she underwent extensive testing and specialist evaluations. After a long search for answers, she was diagnosed with ectopic ureter—a condition where the tube carrying urine from the kidney is misplaced, causing continuous leakage and infection.



As if that weren’t enough, she also suffered from entropion, a painful eye condition where her eyelid rolled inward, causing irritation and an ulcer.



Through it all—medications, infections, and multiple surgeries—Gabbie has remained the sweetest, happiest girl. And now, thanks to her incredible medical team and the generosity of supporters like you, her recovery has so far exceeded expectations!



Your donation will directly link you to Gabbie’s journey from pain and abandonment to a full, happy life. Every dollar makes a difference—will you be part of her rescue story?