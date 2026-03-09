Warrior Family Weekend Silent Auction

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Director of Enrollment and noted baker Chris Thaeler will keep you or your cadet well-fed all year long with monthly cookie deliveries throughout the school year! You'll receive 4 dozen cookies every month throughout the 2026-2027 school year. Choose from a variety of monthly gourmet options or build-your-own cookie.
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Make graduation day effortless and unforgettable. This exclusive Graduation VIP Package ensures you enjoy the celebration without the stress.
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Enjoy an elegant evening with President Barry Shreiar at the beloved Vigilucci’s Restaurant in Carlsbad. This intimate dinner for four guests offers exceptional Italian cuisine, wonderful conversation, and a rare opportunity to connect with one of ANA’s most dedicated leaders.
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Our Commandant will host and prepare a special BBQ dinner for four cadets. This exclusive experience is limited to four total spots, with one cadet per family.
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Allows a cadet to skip morning PT up to five times during the 2026–27 school year, giving him the option to take his time getting ready or enjoy a little extra sleep before classes. (Only 3 families may purchase this.)
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Edwin, our Video Production instructor, will create a dynamic 2–3 minute highlight video capturing the essence of either a cadet, parent, or business endeavor. Through professional storytelling, editing, and visuals, the video will showcase achievements, personality, and impact in a compelling, polished format. This custom production is valued at over $2,300.
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A cadet and three friends will enjoy a special dinner with Dr. Cowen. An engaging evening filled with great conversation, connection, and a memorable dining experience.
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Our Commandant will host and prepare a special BBQ dinner for four cadets. This exclusive experience is limited to four total spots, with one cadet per family.
Starting bid
Dean Dr. Mark Ryan will host a cadet and 3 of his friends for a special evening out, including dinner and a movie with snacks.
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Ever wondered what it’s like to train like an ANA cadet? Join our Commandant for a dynamic beach physical training session set against the backdrop of our beautiful coastline. (Up to 6 People)
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Each math department teacher will treat the winning cadet and one friend to a meal of their choice off campus. The cadet will coordinate directly with each teacher to schedule the outings, enjoying a total of four meals, each shared with a friend.
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Enjoy a fun day at Petco Park with this Padres experience. This package includes tickets for one cadet and two of his friends, food at the game, and a special experience with the San Diego Padres.
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A cadet and a friend will enjoy a fun Trader Joe’s grocery run with a $25 gift certificate included to spend, accompanied by Mrs. Gielow, an easygoing and memorable outing perfect for stocking up on favorite snacks and treats.
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Enjoy lunch with our School Counselors alongside a cadet and a friend of his choice.
Starting bid
Allows a cadet to skip morning PT up to five times during the 2026–27 school year, giving him the option to take his time getting ready or enjoy a little extra sleep before classes. (Only 3 families may purchase this.)
Starting bid
Our Commandant will host and prepare a special BBQ dinner for four cadets. This exclusive experience is limited to four total spots, with one cadet per family.
Starting bid
Own a one-of-a-kind pair of custom-made Tecovas cowboy boots, designed and fitted specifically for you. Crafted from premium leather with personalized details, they deliver timeless Western style and lasting comfort. Customizations not to exceed $1,000 in total value.
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Join the cadets for an energizing morning PT session and experience Academy life firsthand. This exclusive auction item is limited to six total spots, with each purchase reserving one place. The top 6 bids win a spot.
Starting bid
Join Tac Officer Kevin Cook for a beginner-friendly shooting class experience. A cadet and a friend will get a safe, supervised introduction to firearm basics and range etiquette. Cadet must be approved by Cadet Life prior to participation.
Starting bid
Make graduation day effortless and unforgettable. This exclusive Middle School Graduation VIP Package ensures you enjoy the celebration without the stress of parking or finding seats.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!