Army & Navy Academy
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Army & Navy Academy

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Warrior Family Weekend Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2605 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad, CA 92008, USA

Monthly Homemade Cookie Delivery item
Monthly Homemade Cookie Delivery
$300

Starting bid

Director of Enrollment and noted baker Chris Thaeler will keep you or your cadet well-fed all year long with monthly cookie deliveries throughout the school year! You'll receive 4 dozen cookies every month throughout the 2026-2027 school year. Choose from a variety of monthly gourmet options or build-your-own cookie.



High School Graduation Ultimate VIP Package item
High School Graduation Ultimate VIP Package
$600

Starting bid

Make graduation day effortless and unforgettable. This exclusive Graduation VIP Package ensures you enjoy the celebration without the stress.


  • Premium reserved graduation and parade seating for eight guests
  • VIP reserved parking near Operations for the entire weekend
  • Reserved VIP table seating for seven guests at the Baccalaureate Dinner (full table)
Dinner with the President of ANA item
Dinner with the President of ANA
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy an elegant evening with President Barry Shreiar at the beloved Vigilucci’s Restaurant in Carlsbad. This intimate dinner for four guests offers exceptional Italian cuisine, wonderful conversation, and a rare opportunity to connect with one of ANA’s most dedicated leaders.

Dinner BBQ’d by the Commandant (3) item
Dinner BBQ’d by the Commandant (3)
$50

Starting bid

Our Commandant will host and prepare a special BBQ dinner for four cadets. This exclusive experience is limited to four total spots, with one cadet per family.

Skip Morning PT (2) item
Skip Morning PT (2)
$250

Starting bid

Allows a cadet to skip morning PT up to five times during the 2026–27 school year, giving him the option to take his time getting ready or enjoy a little extra sleep before classes. (Only 3 families may purchase this.)

Professional Highlight Video item
Professional Highlight Video
$1,000

Starting bid

Edwin, our Video Production instructor, will create a dynamic 2–3 minute highlight video capturing the essence of either a cadet, parent, or business endeavor. Through professional storytelling, editing, and visuals, the video will showcase achievements, personality, and impact in a compelling, polished format. This custom production is valued at over $2,300.

Dinner with Dr. Cowen item
Dinner with Dr. Cowen
$150

Starting bid

A cadet and three friends will enjoy a special dinner with Dr. Cowen. An engaging evening filled with great conversation, connection, and a memorable dining experience.

Dinner BBQ’d by the Commandant (4) item
Dinner BBQ’d by the Commandant (4)
$50

Starting bid

Our Commandant will host and prepare a special BBQ dinner for four cadets. This exclusive experience is limited to four total spots, with one cadet per family.

Meal and Movie with Dean Dr. Ryan item
Meal and Movie with Dean Dr. Ryan
$200

Starting bid

Dean Dr. Mark Ryan will host a cadet and 3 of his friends for a special evening out, including dinner and a movie with snacks.

Beach PT with the Commandant item
Beach PT with the Commandant
$200

Starting bid

Ever wondered what it’s like to train like an ANA cadet? Join our Commandant for a dynamic beach physical training session set against the backdrop of our beautiful coastline. (Up to 6 People)

Enjoy a Lunch with our Math Department item
Enjoy a Lunch with our Math Department
$100

Starting bid

Each math department teacher will treat the winning cadet and one friend to a meal of their choice off campus. The cadet will coordinate directly with each teacher to schedule the outings, enjoying a total of four meals, each shared with a friend.

Padre’s Game Day Experience item
Padre’s Game Day Experience
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy a fun day at Petco Park with this Padres experience. This package includes tickets for one cadet and two of his friends, food at the game, and a special experience with the San Diego Padres.

Trader Joe’s Run item
Trader Joe’s Run
$50

Starting bid

A cadet and a friend will enjoy a fun Trader Joe’s grocery run with a $25 gift certificate included to spend, accompanied by Mrs. Gielow, an easygoing and memorable outing perfect for stocking up on favorite snacks and treats.

Lunch with the Counselors item
Lunch with the Counselors
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy lunch with our School Counselors alongside a cadet and a friend of his choice.

Skip Morning PT (1) item
Skip Morning PT (1)
$250

Starting bid

Allows a cadet to skip morning PT up to five times during the 2026–27 school year, giving him the option to take his time getting ready or enjoy a little extra sleep before classes. (Only 3 families may purchase this.)

Dinner BBQ’d by the Commandant item
Dinner BBQ’d by the Commandant
$50

Starting bid

Our Commandant will host and prepare a special BBQ dinner for four cadets. This exclusive experience is limited to four total spots, with one cadet per family.

Custom Handmade Cowboy Boots item
Custom Handmade Cowboy Boots
$500

Starting bid

Own a one-of-a-kind pair of custom-made Tecovas cowboy boots, designed and fitted specifically for you. Crafted from premium leather with personalized details, they deliver timeless Western style and lasting comfort. Customizations not to exceed $1,000 in total value.

Morning PT with the Boys item
Morning PT with the Boys
$75

Starting bid

Join the cadets for an energizing morning PT session and experience Academy life firsthand. This exclusive auction item is limited to six total spots, with each purchase reserving one place. The top 6 bids win a spot.

Gun Shooting Experience item
Gun Shooting Experience
$400

Starting bid

Join Tac Officer Kevin Cook for a beginner-friendly shooting class experience. A cadet and a friend will get a safe, supervised introduction to firearm basics and range etiquette. Cadet must be approved by Cadet Life prior to participation.

MIDDLE SCHOOL GRADUATION VIP PACKAGE item
MIDDLE SCHOOL GRADUATION VIP PACKAGE
$400

Starting bid

Make graduation day effortless and unforgettable. This exclusive Middle School Graduation VIP Package ensures you enjoy the celebration without the stress of parking or finding seats.


  • Premium reserved graduation and parade seating for six guests
  • VIP reserved parking spot near the Chapel, just steps from the ceremony


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!