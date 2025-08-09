Warrior Soul Gallery & Community Studio's Memberships

THE MATISSE
$55

Great for beginners or those with limited time.
Includes 5 open studio hours per month + $18 yoga drop-in price + 10% off all workshops!
Renews monthly.

THE MONET
$90

Includes 8 open studio hours per month + $18 yoga drop-in price + 10% off all workshops!
Renews monthly.

THE KANDINSKY
$110

Includes 10 open studio hours per month + $18 yoga drop-in price + 10% off all workshops!
Renews monthly.

THE PICASSO
$55

You aren't a creative yourself, but you'd love to support others.

Yoga - 5 class pack
$85

5-class pack expires after 90 days.

Yoga - 10 class pack
$150

10-class pack expires after 6 months.

Yoga - Senior Drop-in
$15

This is a special drop-in rate for seniors.

