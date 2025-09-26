Warrior Wellness A Night of Gratitude

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About this event
Support our exclusive patio social hour, where guests enjoy light refreshments while watching the New Port Richey Veterans Day Parade before dinner service begins.
-Verbal recognition during the event.
-Logo on event signage and prominent mentions on our social media platforms.
-One Table Captain opportunity available
(Table Captain seats are limited)
Cover the costs of event programs, table materials, recognition placards, and printed keepsakes that veterans will take home as lasting memories of this special evening.
-Verbal recognition during the event.
-Logo on event signage and prominent mentions on our social media platforms.
-One Table Captain opportunity available
Table Captain selections are processed on a first-come, first-served basis with priority given to higher sponsorship levels.
Help create a patriotic, festive atmosphere throughout the venue that properly honors our veterans and sets the tone for this meaningful celebration.
-Verbal recognition during the event.
-Logo on event signage and prominent mentions on our social media platforms
Show veterans your gratitude by providing meaningful gifts, gift cards, or service vouchers they'll receive in commemorative gift bags as tokens of appreciation for their service.
-In-Kind Donation (Preferred): Provide 100 small gifts, gift cards, or service discount vouchers that veterans will receive in their commemorative gift bags
-Cash Contribution: $100 sponsors gift bag items for all attending veterans
Show veterans your gratitude by providing meaningful gifts, gift cards, or service vouchers they'll receive in commemorative gift bags as tokens of appreciation for their service.
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