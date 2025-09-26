Warrior Wellness Program Inc

Hosted by

Warrior Wellness Program Inc

About this event

Warrior Wellness A Night of Gratitude

5621 Main St

New Port Richey, FL 34652, USA

Social Hour Sponsor
$500

Support our exclusive patio social hour, where guests enjoy light refreshments while watching the New Port Richey Veterans Day Parade before dinner service begins.


-Verbal recognition during the event.

-Logo on event signage and prominent mentions on our social media platforms.

-One Table Captain opportunity available


(Table Captain seats are limited)


Print Materials Sponsor
$500

Cover the costs of event programs, table materials, recognition placards, and printed keepsakes that veterans will take home as lasting memories of this special evening.


-Verbal recognition during the event.


-Logo on event signage and prominent mentions on our social media platforms.


-One Table Captain opportunity available


Table Captain selections are processed on a first-come, first-served basis with priority given to higher sponsorship levels.


Decorations Sponsor
$250

Help create a patriotic, festive atmosphere throughout the venue that properly honors our veterans and sets the tone for this meaningful celebration.


-Verbal recognition during the event.


-Logo on event signage and prominent mentions on our social media platforms

Gift for Veterans
$100

Show veterans your gratitude by providing meaningful gifts, gift cards, or service vouchers they'll receive in commemorative gift bags as tokens of appreciation for their service.


-In-Kind Donation (Preferred): Provide 100 small gifts, gift cards, or service discount vouchers that veterans will receive in their commemorative gift bags

-Cash Contribution: $100 sponsors gift bag items for all attending veterans

In Honor/Memory of a Veteran
$25

Show veterans your gratitude by providing meaningful gifts, gift cards, or service vouchers they'll receive in commemorative gift bags as tokens of appreciation for their service.

Add a donation for Warrior Wellness Program Inc

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