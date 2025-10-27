Warriors Family Bowling Night Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
Southfield, MI 48075, USA
This Ticket Includes....
1) Bowling Ticket
1) Shoe Rental
*Food and Beverage not included. ALL TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE*
This Ticket Includes....
1) Bowling Ticket
1) Shoe Rental
*Food and Beverage not included. ALL TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE*
This Ticket Includes....
5) Adult Tickets At Discounted Rate
5) Shoe Rental
*Food and Beverage not included. ALL TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE*
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!