Warriors Honor Cruise's Silent Auction

Freedom Straight Bourbon

Freedom Whiskey Co. Small Batch Bourbon is crafted following a mash bill of 75% Corn / 21% Rye / 4% Barley. Aged in new charred oak barrels and bottled at 90 proof, you are sure to experience the flavor of Freedom.

This delicious bourbon's flavor profile begins with just the right mix of vanilla and oak, finishing with a subtle bite that leaves you wanting more. Try it neat, over ice, or with a splash of water. If you're feeling bold, you can even check out our cocktail recipes for some more fantastic options. There isn’t a bad way to Have A Shot Of Freedom! Also comes with shot glass.



