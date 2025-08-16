Sales closed

Warriors Honor Cruise's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

17395 Firs Trl, Huntertown, IN 46748, USA or items will be shipped

Freedom Straight Bourbon item
Freedom Straight Bourbon item
Freedom Straight Bourbon item
Freedom Straight Bourbon
$40

Starting bid

Freedom Straight Bourbon

Freedom Whiskey Co. Small Batch Bourbon is crafted following a mash bill of 75% Corn / 21% Rye / 4% Barley. Aged in new charred oak barrels and bottled at 90 proof, you are sure to experience the flavor of Freedom.

This delicious bourbon's flavor profile begins with just the right mix of vanilla and oak, finishing with a subtle bite that leaves you wanting more. Try it neat, over ice, or with a splash of water. If you're feeling bold, you can even check out our cocktail recipes for some more fantastic options. There isn’t a bad way to Have A Shot Of Freedom! Also comes with shot glass.


Freedom Cask Bourbon item
Freedom Cask Bourbon item
Freedom Cask Bourbon item
Freedom Cask Bourbon
$60

Starting bid

Freedom Cask Strength Straight Bourbon

Freedom Whiskey Co. Small Batch Bourbon is crafted following a mash bill of 75% Corn / 21% Rye / 4% Barley. Aged in new charred oak barrels and bottled at ~118 proof depending on the batch, you are sure to experience the sweet burn of Freedom.

This delicious bourbon's flavor profile begins with just the right mix of vanilla and oak, finishing with a subtle bite that leaves you wanting more. Try it neat, over ice, or with a splash of water. If you're feeling bold, you can even check out our cocktail recipes for some more fantastic options. There isn’t a bad way to Have A Shot Of Freedom! Also comes with shot glass

USMC Ruck item
USMC Ruck
$50

Starting bid

USMC New ruck sack.

Book item
Book
$15

Starting bid

In military jargon, the word “waypoints” refers to guideposts on a map used to direct soldiers in or out of a location. After Colonel Gregory Gadson— lost both legs as a result of an IED attack in Iraq in 2007, these waypoints were to change drastically. A battalion commander and former West Point football player. Gadson faced a future of long, painful recovery, but which also included his emergence as a spiritual guide and assistant coach to the NY Giants during their 2007 season that took Big Blue from near last place to an improbable Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots. Soon after, Gadson found himself starring in a major motion picture  and  became a motivational speaker for thousands of individuals, both civilian and military. This empathically rendered account of his life will  be sure to inspire all who read this book.


Book 2 item
Book 2
$15

Starting bid

In military jargon, the word “waypoints” refers to guideposts on a map used to direct soldiers in or out of a location. After Colonel Gregory Gadson— lost both legs as a result of an IED attack in Iraq in 2007, these waypoints were to change drastically. A battalion commander and former West Point football player. Gadson faced a future of long, painful recovery, but which also included his emergence as a spiritual guide and assistant coach to the NY Giants during their 2007 season that took Big Blue from near last place to an improbable Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots. Soon after, Gadson found himself starring in a major motion picture  and  became a motivational speaker for thousands of individuals, both civilian and military. This empathically rendered account of his life will  be sure to inspire all who read this book.


Chris Turner signed swag item
Chris Turner signed swag
$20

Starting bid

Nashville recording artist and veteran Chris Turner donated T-shirt, Hat, Coozie, Cd.

Bottle of 4 Branches Founders Bourbons item
Bottle of 4 Branches Founders Bourbons item
Bottle of 4 Branches Founders Bourbons
$75

Starting bid

FOUR BRANCHES BOURBON FOUNDERS BLEND offers a unique 4-grain recipe that's smooth up front with a little bit of warmth on the back to give you that  "Kentucky kiss." Proudly blended in the Bourbon Capital of the World.

96 PROOF

4 GRAIN MASH BILL
65% Corn, 15% Rye, 10% Malted Barley, 10% Wheat

Book item
Book
$15

Starting bid

In this instant #1 national bestseller from the authors of Walk in My Combat Boots, “American Heroes is a gripping collection of firsthand accounts…capturing the indomitable spirit of our nation’s finest” (Jack Carr, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Terminal List series). ​

U.S. soldiers who served in overseas conflicts—from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan—share true stories of the actions that earned them some of America’s most distinguished military medals, up to and including the Medal of Honor. 
 
They never acted alone, but always in the spirit of camaraderie, patriotism, and for the good of our beloved country. 
  
There has never been a better time for all of us to think about duty, sacrifice, and what it means to be an American hero.

“A monumental contribution to comprehending the motivation and distinguished service of American warriors. American Heroes is a book that every citizen should read.”

Paperback book item
Paperback book
$15

Starting bid

"Of Vital Interest" is a thrilling military action novel that follows two soldiers, Abdullah and Al Khafaji, as they deploy to Iraq and become embroiled in a dangerous mission to dismantle a terrorist militant cell.

Neon WHC light item
Neon WHC light
$150

Starting bid

Orant Neon Warriors Honor Cruise light 20 inch light.

Neon Sign item
Neon Sign
$150

Starting bid

Orant Neon No one Fights Alone Sign light 20 inch light.

Jeffersons Reserve item
Jeffersons Reserve item
Jeffersons Reserve
$60

Starting bid

DESCRIPTION

Jefferson's Reserve Single Barrel Private Select 'SDBB' 100 PF is the most quintessential bourbon at a higher proof to satisfy the thirst of a bigger more robust Reserve offering.

The single barrel allows the Jefferson’s Reserve flavors to be amplified at the enhanced proof. Jefferson’s Reserve at 100 proof hits the apex of flavors extracted, without burying the secondary elements. This is a private select bottle by San Diego Barrel Boys.

NOSE: Leather, humidor and sorghum (or fried apple pie).

FLAVOR: Cinnamon toast, toffee, brown sugar.

FINISH: A long finish with a hint of spice

Hockey PACKAGE item
Hockey PACKAGE
$20

Starting bid

Howies Hockey tape has donated a Truckers cap, Stocking cap, $10 gift card, Car air freshener, and XL t-shirt along with a can coozy

Woodford Reserve item
Woodford Reserve item
Woodford Reserve
$40

Starting bid

1ST Annual Warriors Honor Cruise bottle of Woodford Reserve. With cocktail glass.

Freedom Whiskey item
Freedom Whiskey
$20

Starting bid

Here are 2 Large T-shirts and 1xl T-shirt with 4 beverage coozies from Freedom Whiskey

Jersey item
Jersey
$40

Starting bid

Warriors Honor Cruise Jersey, short sleeve and One of kind

Musket Power item
Musket Power
$50

Starting bid

Embark on a flavorful journey with the Musket Powder 5-Pack, featuring all five signature blends. This collection includes the bold Black Label, a universal favorite for all meats; the Red Label with its Cajun-inspired mild spice; the smoky Brown Label for a BBQ twist; the unique White Label, blending ranch with classic Musket Powder taste; and the newest Gold Label, combining sweet honey with a hint of chipotle. Available in convenient sizes, each label offers a unique flavor profile perfect for a variety of dishes. Elevate your culinary creations with this versatile, all-encompassing seasoning pack.

Musket Powder item
Musket Powder
$50

Starting bid

Embark on a flavorful journey with the Musket Powder 5-Pack, featuring all five signature blends. This collection includes the bold Black Label, a universal favorite for all meats; the Red Label with its Cajun-inspired mild spice; the smoky Brown Label for a BBQ twist; the unique White Label, blending ranch with classic Musket Powder taste; and the newest Gold Label, combining sweet honey with a hint of chipotle. Available in convenient sizes, each label offers a unique flavor profile perfect for a variety of dishes. Elevate your culinary creations with this versatile, all-encompassing seasoning pack.

Army Ruck W/frame item
Army Ruck W/frame item
Army Ruck W/frame
$50

Starting bid

Brand new Army ruck with built in frame. Never used.

Framed Bobby Orr item
Framed Bobby Orr
$75

Starting bid

Bobby Orr cemented his legendary status with his iconic Stanley Cup-clinching goal in Game 4 of the Final against St. Louis on May 10, 1970.

Buffalo Trace Bourbon/ With WHC Glass item
Buffalo Trace Bourbon/ With WHC Glass item
Buffalo Trace Bourbon/ With WHC Glass
$35

Starting bid

KENTUCKY STRAIGHT BOURBON WHISKEY

Ancient buffalo carved paths through the wilderness that led American pioneers and explorers to new frontiers. One such trail led to the banks of the Kentucky River where Buffalo Trace Distillery has been making bourbon whiskey the same way for more than 200 years. In tribute to the mighty buffalo and the rugged, independent spirit of the pioneers who followed them, we created our signature Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

TASTING NOTES

This deep amber whiskey has a complex aroma of vanilla, mint and molasses. Pleasantly sweet to the taste with notes of brown sugar and spice that give way to oak, toffee, dark fruit and anise. This whiskey finishes long and smooth with serious depth.

Weller Special Reserve/ With WHC Glass item
Weller Special Reserve/ With WHC Glass item
Weller Special Reserve/ With WHC Glass
$60

Starting bid

KENTUCKY STRAIGHT BOURBON WHISKEY

The Original Wheated Bourbon Whiskey features an exceptionally smooth taste, substituting wheat for rye grain. Bottled at 90 proof, this bourbon stands out with its burnt orange color. Its softer flavor notes make this bourbon great for sipping or making cocktails.


TASTING NOTES

A sweet nose with a presence of caramel. Tasting notes of honey, butterscotch, and a soft woodiness. It's smooth, delicate and calm. Features a smooth finish with a sweet honeysuckle flair.

2026 Daytona 500 item
2026 Daytona 500
$5,600

Starting bid

  • Enjoy stylish four-star accommodations featuring a shared pool, on-site restaurant, and daily breakfast
  • Experience the thrill of the race with a pair of two-day Section 436 tickets to the Daytona 500 and the high-octane Xfinity warm-up race
  • Enjoy VIP access with round-trip transportation to the speedway and on-the-ground assistance throughout your stay
  • Travel effortlessly with airport transfers included to and from Orlando International Airport
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning
Bottle of Tito's Vodka item
Bottle of Tito's Vodka
$20

Starting bid

Crafted in old-fashioned pot stills and inspired by the distillation methods of fine single malt scotches and high-end French cognacs, each sip of Tito’s goes down smooth and has an impeccably clean finish.

Trip to Cancun item
Trip to Cancun
$3,050

Starting bid

Indulge in the allure of Cancun with a retreat for two to a five-star Mexican resort on the sands of Playa Mujeres.

Unwind in a stylish Junior Suite, complete with designer interiors and a private swim-up terrace or ocean-view balcony.

Embrace unparalleled resort luxury with indulgent amenities including resort pools, spa, gourmet dining, and more.

Bottle of Tito's Vodka item
Bottle of Tito's Vodka
$20

Starting bid

Crafted in old-fashioned pot stills and inspired by the distillation methods of fine single malt scotches and high-end French cognacs, each sip of Tito’s goes down smooth and has an impeccably clean finish.

Trip to Las Vegas item
Trip to Las Vegas
$1,050

Starting bid

Get lucky in Las Vegas with a getaway to your choice of luxury resort minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.


Choose from a selection of top-rated Hilton or Wyndham hotels boasting spacious suites and world-class amenities.


Stay in the heart of the action with a sought-after location near the iconic Planet Hollywood, Caesar’s Palace, and more.

Bottle of Tito's Vodka item
Bottle of Tito's Vodka
$20

Starting bid

Crafted in old-fashioned pot stills and inspired by the distillation methods of fine single malt scotches and high-end French cognacs, each sip of Tito’s goes down smooth and has an impeccably clean finish.

Cape Canna Allure item
Cape Canna Allure
$1,760

Starting bid

Find paradise in Punta Cana on an all-inclusive stay for two at Sports Illustrated Resorts Marina & Villas Cap Cana.

Embrace four-star resort luxury with expansive pools, live entertainment, and private beach club access.

Indulge in first-class service with an array of on-site eateries, daily housekeeping, resort activities, and arrival transfers.

Walt Disney World item
Walt Disney World
$4,050

Starting bid

Experience the magic of Disney in a luxe townhome minutes from Orlando's Walt Disney World Resort.


Enjoy one complimentary day pass per guest to one of four signature Disney Theme Parks.


Dive into family fun with exclusive access to your resort's waterpark, PGA golf, and entertainment complex.

Tito's Box item
Tito's Box
$100

Starting bid

Box contains Bottle of Tito's, Bloody Mary mix, sunglasses, 4 airplane size bottles of Tito's,Beenie, Tito's Glass, Stirrer, T-shirt, Hair Scrunchie, Fanny Back, stickers.

Warriors Honor Cruise Bourbon item
Warriors Honor Cruise Bourbon item
Warriors Honor Cruise Bourbon
$130

Starting bid

Supporting Our Heroes: The Warrior Honor Cruise This August, J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery is proud to sponsor and honor our courageous Purple Heart recipients and their spouses. Proceeds will support the Warrior Honor Cruise—an initiative dedicated to promoting mental health support and awareness for our nation’s wounded veterans.Supporting Our Heroes: The Warrior Honor Cruise This August, J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery is proud to sponsor and honor five courageous Purple Heart recipients and their spouses. Proceeds will support the Warrior Honor Cruise—an initiative dedicated to promoting mental health support and awareness for our nation’s wounded veterans.

Whiskey Type: Bourbon Whiskey
ABV: 58.5%
Proof: 117
Tasting Notes: Fruity front with mid heat, followed by light oak charred flavor 

Jewel of Mexico item
Jewel of Mexico
$1,495

Starting bid

Luxury comes naturally at Mayan Palace from Vidanta Resorts, a breathtaking collection of AAA Four Diamond Resorts on Mexico's glittering coasts. Choose from six stunning destinations, including the Mayan Riviera, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Nayarit, and Puerto Peñasco, each promising upscale accommodation, lavish amenities, and world-class entertainment.

Sun-Kissed Caribbean item
Sun-Kissed Caribbean
$2,695

Starting bid

Bask in beachfront bliss on an all-inclusive getaway to one of four resorts in Antigua or Barbados with premier amenities.

Unwind in paradise with a private patio or balcony room, sprawling pools, spa access, and the beach steps away.

Embrace the best of the Caribbean with watersports, activities, on-site dining, and up to 25 discounted extra nights.

Fairway Vistas item
Fairway Vistas
$5,050

Starting bid

Immerse yourself in the world’s greatest game with a golf retreat to one of four breathtaking Fairmont hotels in Hawaii, Scottsdale, Sonoma, or St. Andrews.

Indulge with world-class golf courses, five-star on-site amenities, and a $500 hotel gift card included.

Our Winner's Choice experiences let guests choose from a curated selection of unforgettable escapes. Each experience includes handpicked accommodation, elevated amenities, and Premium Guest Services, so winners can sit back and relax in their choice of paradise.

Winter Park Wonder item
Winter Park Wonder
$4,650

Starting bid

Experience a true alpine adventure in a private condo in the heart of Colorado’s Winter Park.

Grab your skis and hit the slopes for 3,000 acres of breathtaking skiable terrain suitable for all skill levels.

Let your dedicated Concierge showcase the best winter has to offer with handpicked experiences for you and your group.

Springfield Armory T-Shirt item
Springfield Armory T-Shirt
$10

Starting bid

Springfield Armory t-Shirt.

Kimber Bag item
Kimber Bag
$50

Starting bid

Hypershell X Series Next-Gen Exoskeleton item
Hypershell X Series Next-Gen Exoskeleton item
Hypershell X Series Next-Gen Exoskeleton
$500

Starting bid

Hypershell X is a powered exoskeleton product suitable for hiking, cycling, travel, work, and everyday life. It is the most advanced and cutting-edge exoskeleton available on the market today.

Galco Fastrax Pac item
Galco Fastrax Pac item
Galco Fastrax Pac
$50

Starting bid

Galco Fastrax Pac

Vortex Optics item
Vortex Optics
$50

Starting bid

Vortex Optics Triumph HD 10x42 Binoculars - HD Optical System, Fully Multi-Coated Lenses, Rubber Armor, Tripod Adaptable, Waterproof, Fogproof, Shockproof - Unlimited, Unconditional Warranty

Signed Fred Couples picture and 2 dozen golf balls. item
Signed Fred Couples picture and 2 dozen golf balls.
$50

Starting bid

Signed Fred Couples picture and 2 dozen golf balls

Drive and Shine Platinum Washes item
Drive and Shine Platinum Washes
$50

Starting bid

This includes 5 coupons for Platinum Washes from any Drive and Shine.

A Signed Jason Day picture and 2 dozen golf balls item
A Signed Jason Day picture and 2 dozen golf balls
$50

Starting bid

A Signed Jason Day picture and 2 dozen golf balls

Drive and Shine Platinum Washes item
Drive and Shine Platinum Washes
$50

Starting bid

This includes 5 coupons for Platinum Washes from any Drive and Shine.

A Signed Chris Gotterup picture and 2 dozen golf balls item
A Signed Chris Gotterup picture and 2 dozen golf balls
$50

Starting bid

A Signed Chris Gotterup picture and 2 dozen golf balls

Taste of Kansas City item
Taste of Kansas City
$35

Starting bid

Greetings from Kansas City, Missouri, the home of a lot of fantastic, innovative people.  Specialty craft food is one of our signature attractions.  We wanted to bring a variety of local tastes to you. 

 

Included is the world-famous Gates BBQ Sauce, home grown local honey, roasted coffee beans, a spot of bourbon from the legendary Tom’s Town, fresh farm jerky, and a local unique candy, Cherry Mash. 

 

Seasonings and mixes are a big part of the foodie culture like chili mix, rub from Jack Stack BBQ, spinach dip and specialty roasted peanuts.  A Cadillac touch in your KC Box includes is a special pair of BBQ socks for fun evening grilling!

 

Enjoy all the delights yourself or easily give some away to some of your favorite people!


Centerpoint Crossbow Hellion 400 C0009 item
Centerpoint Crossbow Hellion 400 C0009
$300

Starting bid

  • Hellion 400
  • 8" Cocked / 12" Uncocked
  • (3) 20" .003” arrows
  • 185 lb. Draw Weight
  • CNC-Machined Aluminum Rails and CamsThe Hellion 400 crosswbow features:
  • Roller Retention Spring FeatureTo transfer high kinetic energy with every shot
  • Folding Stirrup One of CenterPoint’s slimmest crossbow profiles, crafted for quick movement and easy carry

Must use CP400 lighted nocks for this bow (SKU: AXCP4SLN3PK)

2025-2026 Seattle Kraken Signed Jersey item
2025-2026 Seattle Kraken Signed Jersey item
2025-2026 Seattle Kraken Signed Jersey item
2025-2026 Seattle Kraken Signed Jersey
$400

Starting bid

A NHL Seattle Kraken Signed Jersey from this years team.

Komets Tickets item
Komets Tickets
$20

Starting bid

This letter provides you to (2) 200 upper arena level tickets to any Sunday or Wednesday (non-holiday) home game for the 2025-2026 Season. Redeem tickets at Fort Wayne Komets, 1010 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne, In 46805

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!