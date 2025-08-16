Warriors Honor Cruise's Silent Auction

17395 Firs Trl, Huntertown, IN 46748, USA or items will be shipped
Starting bid
Freedom Whiskey Co. Small Batch Bourbon is crafted following a mash bill of 75% Corn / 21% Rye / 4% Barley. Aged in new charred oak barrels and bottled at 90 proof, you are sure to experience the flavor of Freedom.
This delicious bourbon's flavor profile begins with just the right mix of vanilla and oak, finishing with a subtle bite that leaves you wanting more. Try it neat, over ice, or with a splash of water. If you're feeling bold, you can even check out our cocktail recipes for some more fantastic options. There isn’t a bad way to Have A Shot Of Freedom! Also comes with shot glass.
Starting bid
Freedom Whiskey Co. Small Batch Bourbon is crafted following a mash bill of 75% Corn / 21% Rye / 4% Barley. Aged in new charred oak barrels and bottled at ~118 proof depending on the batch, you are sure to experience the sweet burn of Freedom.
This delicious bourbon's flavor profile begins with just the right mix of vanilla and oak, finishing with a subtle bite that leaves you wanting more. Try it neat, over ice, or with a splash of water. If you're feeling bold, you can even check out our cocktail recipes for some more fantastic options. There isn’t a bad way to Have A Shot Of Freedom! Also comes with shot glass
Starting bid
USMC New ruck sack.
Starting bid
In military jargon, the word “waypoints” refers to guideposts on a map used to direct soldiers in or out of a location. After Colonel Gregory Gadson— lost both legs as a result of an IED attack in Iraq in 2007, these waypoints were to change drastically. A battalion commander and former West Point football player. Gadson faced a future of long, painful recovery, but which also included his emergence as a spiritual guide and assistant coach to the NY Giants during their 2007 season that took Big Blue from near last place to an improbable Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots. Soon after, Gadson found himself starring in a major motion picture and became a motivational speaker for thousands of individuals, both civilian and military. This empathically rendered account of his life will be sure to inspire all who read this book.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Nashville recording artist and veteran Chris Turner donated T-shirt, Hat, Coozie, Cd.
Starting bid
FOUR BRANCHES BOURBON FOUNDERS BLEND offers a unique 4-grain recipe that's smooth up front with a little bit of warmth on the back to give you that "Kentucky kiss." Proudly blended in the Bourbon Capital of the World.
96 PROOF
4 GRAIN MASH BILL
65% Corn, 15% Rye, 10% Malted Barley, 10% Wheat
Starting bid
In this instant #1 national bestseller from the authors of Walk in My Combat Boots, “American Heroes is a gripping collection of firsthand accounts…capturing the indomitable spirit of our nation’s finest” (Jack Carr, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Terminal List series).
U.S. soldiers who served in overseas conflicts—from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan—share true stories of the actions that earned them some of America’s most distinguished military medals, up to and including the Medal of Honor.
They never acted alone, but always in the spirit of camaraderie, patriotism, and for the good of our beloved country.
There has never been a better time for all of us to think about duty, sacrifice, and what it means to be an American hero.
“A monumental contribution to comprehending the motivation and distinguished service of American warriors. American Heroes is a book that every citizen should read.”
Starting bid
"Of Vital Interest" is a thrilling military action novel that follows two soldiers, Abdullah and Al Khafaji, as they deploy to Iraq and become embroiled in a dangerous mission to dismantle a terrorist militant cell.
Starting bid
Orant Neon Warriors Honor Cruise light 20 inch light.
Starting bid
Orant Neon No one Fights Alone Sign light 20 inch light.
Starting bid
Jefferson's Reserve Single Barrel Private Select 'SDBB' 100 PF is the most quintessential bourbon at a higher proof to satisfy the thirst of a bigger more robust Reserve offering.
The single barrel allows the Jefferson’s Reserve flavors to be amplified at the enhanced proof. Jefferson’s Reserve at 100 proof hits the apex of flavors extracted, without burying the secondary elements. This is a private select bottle by San Diego Barrel Boys.
NOSE: Leather, humidor and sorghum (or fried apple pie).
FLAVOR: Cinnamon toast, toffee, brown sugar.
FINISH: A long finish with a hint of spice
Starting bid
Howies Hockey tape has donated a Truckers cap, Stocking cap, $10 gift card, Car air freshener, and XL t-shirt along with a can coozy
Starting bid
1ST Annual Warriors Honor Cruise bottle of Woodford Reserve. With cocktail glass.
Starting bid
Here are 2 Large T-shirts and 1xl T-shirt with 4 beverage coozies from Freedom Whiskey
Starting bid
Warriors Honor Cruise Jersey, short sleeve and One of kind
Starting bid
Embark on a flavorful journey with the Musket Powder 5-Pack, featuring all five signature blends. This collection includes the bold Black Label, a universal favorite for all meats; the Red Label with its Cajun-inspired mild spice; the smoky Brown Label for a BBQ twist; the unique White Label, blending ranch with classic Musket Powder taste; and the newest Gold Label, combining sweet honey with a hint of chipotle. Available in convenient sizes, each label offers a unique flavor profile perfect for a variety of dishes. Elevate your culinary creations with this versatile, all-encompassing seasoning pack.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Brand new Army ruck with built in frame. Never used.
Starting bid
Bobby Orr cemented his legendary status with his iconic Stanley Cup-clinching goal in Game 4 of the Final against St. Louis on May 10, 1970.
Starting bid
Ancient buffalo carved paths through the wilderness that led American pioneers and explorers to new frontiers. One such trail led to the banks of the Kentucky River where Buffalo Trace Distillery has been making bourbon whiskey the same way for more than 200 years. In tribute to the mighty buffalo and the rugged, independent spirit of the pioneers who followed them, we created our signature Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
This deep amber whiskey has a complex aroma of vanilla, mint and molasses. Pleasantly sweet to the taste with notes of brown sugar and spice that give way to oak, toffee, dark fruit and anise. This whiskey finishes long and smooth with serious depth.
Starting bid
The Original Wheated Bourbon Whiskey features an exceptionally smooth taste, substituting wheat for rye grain. Bottled at 90 proof, this bourbon stands out with its burnt orange color. Its softer flavor notes make this bourbon great for sipping or making cocktails.
A sweet nose with a presence of caramel. Tasting notes of honey, butterscotch, and a soft woodiness. It's smooth, delicate and calm. Features a smooth finish with a sweet honeysuckle flair.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Crafted in old-fashioned pot stills and inspired by the distillation methods of fine single malt scotches and high-end French cognacs, each sip of Tito’s goes down smooth and has an impeccably clean finish.
Starting bid
Indulge in the allure of Cancun with a retreat for two to a five-star Mexican resort on the sands of Playa Mujeres.
Unwind in a stylish Junior Suite, complete with designer interiors and a private swim-up terrace or ocean-view balcony.
Embrace unparalleled resort luxury with indulgent amenities including resort pools, spa, gourmet dining, and more.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Get lucky in Las Vegas with a getaway to your choice of luxury resort minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.
Choose from a selection of top-rated Hilton or Wyndham hotels boasting spacious suites and world-class amenities.
Stay in the heart of the action with a sought-after location near the iconic Planet Hollywood, Caesar’s Palace, and more.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Find paradise in Punta Cana on an all-inclusive stay for two at Sports Illustrated Resorts Marina & Villas Cap Cana.
Embrace four-star resort luxury with expansive pools, live entertainment, and private beach club access.
Indulge in first-class service with an array of on-site eateries, daily housekeeping, resort activities, and arrival transfers.
Starting bid
Experience the magic of Disney in a luxe townhome minutes from Orlando's Walt Disney World Resort.
Enjoy one complimentary day pass per guest to one of four signature Disney Theme Parks.
Dive into family fun with exclusive access to your resort's waterpark, PGA golf, and entertainment complex.
Starting bid
Box contains Bottle of Tito's, Bloody Mary mix, sunglasses, 4 airplane size bottles of Tito's,Beenie, Tito's Glass, Stirrer, T-shirt, Hair Scrunchie, Fanny Back, stickers.
Starting bid
Supporting Our Heroes: The Warrior Honor Cruise This August, J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery is proud to sponsor and honor our courageous Purple Heart recipients and their spouses. Proceeds will support the Warrior Honor Cruise—an initiative dedicated to promoting mental health support and awareness for our nation’s wounded veterans.Supporting Our Heroes: The Warrior Honor Cruise This August, J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery is proud to sponsor and honor five courageous Purple Heart recipients and their spouses. Proceeds will support the Warrior Honor Cruise—an initiative dedicated to promoting mental health support and awareness for our nation’s wounded veterans.
Whiskey Type: Bourbon Whiskey
ABV: 58.5%
Proof: 117
Tasting Notes: Fruity front with mid heat, followed by light oak charred flavor
Starting bid
Luxury comes naturally at Mayan Palace from Vidanta Resorts, a breathtaking collection of AAA Four Diamond Resorts on Mexico's glittering coasts. Choose from six stunning destinations, including the Mayan Riviera, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Nayarit, and Puerto Peñasco, each promising upscale accommodation, lavish amenities, and world-class entertainment.
Starting bid
Bask in beachfront bliss on an all-inclusive getaway to one of four resorts in Antigua or Barbados with premier amenities.
Unwind in paradise with a private patio or balcony room, sprawling pools, spa access, and the beach steps away.
Embrace the best of the Caribbean with watersports, activities, on-site dining, and up to 25 discounted extra nights.
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the world’s greatest game with a golf retreat to one of four breathtaking Fairmont hotels in Hawaii, Scottsdale, Sonoma, or St. Andrews.
Indulge with world-class golf courses, five-star on-site amenities, and a $500 hotel gift card included.
Our Winner's Choice experiences let guests choose from a curated selection of unforgettable escapes. Each experience includes handpicked accommodation, elevated amenities, and Premium Guest Services, so winners can sit back and relax in their choice of paradise.
Starting bid
Experience a true alpine adventure in a private condo in the heart of Colorado’s Winter Park.
Grab your skis and hit the slopes for 3,000 acres of breathtaking skiable terrain suitable for all skill levels.
Let your dedicated Concierge showcase the best winter has to offer with handpicked experiences for you and your group.
Starting bid
Springfield Armory t-Shirt.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Hypershell X is a powered exoskeleton product suitable for hiking, cycling, travel, work, and everyday life. It is the most advanced and cutting-edge exoskeleton available on the market today.
Starting bid
Galco Fastrax Pac
Starting bid
Vortex Optics Triumph HD 10x42 Binoculars - HD Optical System, Fully Multi-Coated Lenses, Rubber Armor, Tripod Adaptable, Waterproof, Fogproof, Shockproof - Unlimited, Unconditional Warranty
Starting bid
Signed Fred Couples picture and 2 dozen golf balls
Starting bid
This includes 5 coupons for Platinum Washes from any Drive and Shine.
Starting bid
A Signed Jason Day picture and 2 dozen golf balls
Starting bid
This includes 5 coupons for Platinum Washes from any Drive and Shine.
Starting bid
A Signed Chris Gotterup picture and 2 dozen golf balls
Starting bid
Greetings from Kansas City, Missouri, the home of a lot of fantastic, innovative people. Specialty craft food is one of our signature attractions. We wanted to bring a variety of local tastes to you.
Included is the world-famous Gates BBQ Sauce, home grown local honey, roasted coffee beans, a spot of bourbon from the legendary Tom’s Town, fresh farm jerky, and a local unique candy, Cherry Mash.
Seasonings and mixes are a big part of the foodie culture like chili mix, rub from Jack Stack BBQ, spinach dip and specialty roasted peanuts. A Cadillac touch in your KC Box includes is a special pair of BBQ socks for fun evening grilling!
Enjoy all the delights yourself or easily give some away to some of your favorite people!
Starting bid
Must use CP400 lighted nocks for this bow (SKU: AXCP4SLN3PK)
Starting bid
A NHL Seattle Kraken Signed Jersey from this years team.
Starting bid
This letter provides you to (2) 200 upper arena level tickets to any Sunday or Wednesday (non-holiday) home game for the 2025-2026 Season. Redeem tickets at Fort Wayne Komets, 1010 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne, In 46805
