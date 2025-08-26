Warrior's Hoof Haven's Silent Auction

2134 County Rd 1190, Huntsville, MO 65259, USA
Please note this is not an all expenses paid trip! Please look over the additional costs and make sure it's acceptable! Winning bidders Information will be given to Charity Safari who has a liaison that will help get the trip setup!
$12,000 FMV
$12,000 FMV
7 Days for 3 Hunters! I can only upload 3 pictures. Trophy fees range from $500+
$8,000 FMV
(4) DR ticket vouchers for the Kansas City Royals!
Note: This lot CAN be shipped!
FMV $64
(1) 3 night stay in a cabin at Cedar Creek.
Note: This lot can be shipped!
$750 FMV
1 RV certificate for 3 night stay!
Note:This lot can be shipped!
$180 FMV
Chick-Fil-A Box: glasses, t shirt, wrist bands, and (14) free meal, (11) kids meals, and (11) treat vouchers!
Note: This lot can NOT be shipped!
$150 FMV
3 cases of c4 energy, a fanny pack, and an iron on patch!
Note: This lot will NOT be shipped!
$90 FMV
Crossfire Rangefinder brand new and a brand new hat from Vortex Optics!
Note: this lot CAN be shipped!
$315 FMV
4 Tickets to the Zoo in KC!
Note: This lot can be EMAILED!
$100 FMV
3 Months of VIP car wash from Club Car Wash!
Note: This lot can be EMAILED!
$120 FMV
Comes with both the bag combo and separate gloves!
Note: This Lot can NOT be shipped!
$240 FMV
(8) Play mazes passes, (8) mini golf passes, and (8) 10% OFF coupons!
Note: This lot CAN be shipped!
$102 FMV
4 shirts, a hoodie, 2 hats, and some stickers. You will pick out the items and let us know and Sorinex will mail it direct to you!
$150 FMV
(5) Books from Skylark Bookstore.
Note: This lot CANNOT be shipped!
$153 FMV
2 Passes to B & B theatres. These passes do have some restrictions on use!
Note: This lot CAN be shipped!
$25 FMV
This package from Skyzone includes 2 hour jump passes for 5 guests, a Large pizza, a pitcher beverage, and a drawstring pack with some merch inside!
Note: This lot CAN be Shipped!
$165 FMV
Comes with 3 flavors, a hat, and a tumbler!
Note: This lot can Not be shipped!
$113 FMV
Comes with 3 animal glass paintings, Fig Amber Potpourri, a lemon potpourri, and a $50 Gift Certificate!
Note: This lot Can Not be shipped!
$166 FMV
Butterfly wreath, wild rose brown bird topiary, and a $50 Gift Certificate!
Note: This lot CAN Not be Shippeed!
$332 FMV
(4) Teal wine poly-carb glasses, 3 pc cheese set, and a $50 Gift Certificate!
Note : This lot Can NOT
be shipped!
$140 FMV
(2) Blue poly-carb glasses, 3pc cheese set, and $50 Gift Certificate!
Note: This lot can NOT be shipped!
$108 FMV
2 Entrees and Chips with Queso.
Note: This lot can be shipped!
$30 FMV
$100 gift card to Atlatl Madness!
Note: This lot can be emailed!
$100 FMV
$25 Gift Card!
Note: This lot can be Emailed!
$25 FMV
(2) $25 Gift Cards!
Note: This lot CAN be shipped!
$50 FMV
(1) 10 player game and (1) 2 player game.
This lot CAN be Emailed!
$156 FMV
(1) 10 player game and (1) 2 player game.
This lot CAN be Emailed!
$156 FMV
50% OFF (1) MRSP item.
Note: This lot CAN be shipped!
This coupon is good for 35% off 1 basket from BroBasket!
Note: This lot CAN be emailed!
It is good for 50% OFF (1) MSRP item!
Note: This lot CAN be emailed!
A Signed bottle of Horse Soldier Bourbon from the incredible folks there! 750 ML. MUST be 21+ to win. Pickup onsite ONLY!
$45 FMV
