Warrior's Hoof Haven's Silent Auction

2134 County Rd 1190, Huntsville, MO 65259, USA

South Africa Hunt item
South Africa Hunt
$1,300

Please note this is not an all expenses paid trip! Please look over the additional costs and make sure it's acceptable! Winning bidders Information will be given to Charity Safari who has a liaison that will help get the trip setup!



$12,000 FMV

Argentina Hunt item
Argentina Hunt
$1,300

Please note this is not an all expenses paid trip! Please look over the additional costs and make sure it's acceptable! Winning bidders Information will be given to Charity Safari who has a liaison that will help get the trip setup!


$12,000 FMV

Wildest International Safaris item
Wildest International Safaris
$1,000

7 Days for 3 Hunters! I can only upload 3 pictures. Trophy fees range from $500+

Please note this is not an all expenses paid trip! Please look over the additional costs and make sure it's acceptable! Winning bidders Information will be given to Charity Safari who has a liaison that will help get the trip setup!



$8,000 FMV

(4) KC Royal Tickets
$25

(4) DR ticket vouchers for the Kansas City Royals!


Note: This lot CAN be shipped!

FMV $64

3 Night Stay @ Cedar Creek RV & Resort
$200

(1) 3 night stay in a cabin at Cedar Creek.


Note: This lot can be shipped!



$750 FMV

3 Night RV Site @ Cedar Creek RV & Resort
$100

1 RV certificate for 3 night stay!


Note:This lot can be shipped!


$180 FMV

Chick-Fil-A Swag Box
$50

Chick-Fil-A Box: glasses, t shirt, wrist bands, and (14) free meal, (11) kids meals, and (11) treat vouchers!


Note: This lot can NOT be shipped!


$150 FMV

C4 Package
$30

3 cases of c4 energy, a fanny pack, and an iron on patch!


Note: This lot will NOT be shipped!


$90 FMV

Vortex Optics Hat and Rangefinder
$100

Crossfire Rangefinder brand new and a brand new hat from Vortex Optics!


Note: this lot CAN be shipped!


$315 FMV

KC Zoo Tickets
$40

4 Tickets to the Zoo in KC!


Note: This lot can be EMAILED!


$100 FMV

Club Car Wash
$20

3 Months of VIP car wash from Club Car Wash!


Note: This lot can be EMAILED!


$120 FMV

Everlast Punching Bag/Gloves
$100

Comes with both the bag combo and separate gloves!


Note: This Lot can NOT be shipped!


$240 FMV

Going Bonkers
$25

(8) Play mazes passes, (8) mini golf passes, and (8) 10% OFF coupons!


Note: This lot CAN be shipped!


$102 FMV

Sorinex
$50

4 shirts, a hoodie, 2 hats, and some stickers. You will pick out the items and let us know and Sorinex will mail it direct to you!


$150 FMV

Skylark Bookstore
$30

(5) Books from Skylark Bookstore.


Note: This lot CANNOT be shipped!


$153 FMV

B & B Theatres
$10

2 Passes to B & B theatres. These passes do have some restrictions on use!


Note: This lot CAN be shipped!


$25 FMV

Skyzone Passes for 5
$50

This package from Skyzone includes 2 hour jump passes for 5 guests, a Large pizza, a pitcher beverage, and a drawstring pack with some merch inside!


Note: This lot CAN be Shipped!


$165 FMV

Free Rein Coffee Lot
$20

Comes with 3 flavors, a hat, and a tumbler!


Note: This lot can Not be shipped!


$113 FMV

McAdams Ltd Lot 1
$25

Comes with 3 animal glass paintings, Fig Amber Potpourri, a lemon potpourri, and a $50 Gift Certificate!


Note: This lot Can Not be shipped!


$166 FMV

McAdams Ltd Lot 2
$50

Butterfly wreath, wild rose brown bird topiary, and a $50 Gift Certificate!


Note: This lot CAN Not be Shippeed!


$332 FMV

McAdams Ltd Lot 3
$30

(4) Teal wine poly-carb glasses, 3 pc cheese set, and a $50 Gift Certificate!


Note : This lot Can NOT

be shipped!


$140 FMV

McAdams Ltd Lot 4
$20

(2) Blue poly-carb glasses, 3pc cheese set, and $50 Gift Certificate!


Note: This lot can NOT be shipped!


$108 FMV

2 FREE entrees and chips!
$15

2 Entrees and Chips with Queso.


Note: This lot can be shipped!


$30 FMV

Atlatl Madness $100 Gift Card
$30

$100 gift card to Atlatl Madness!


Note: This lot can be emailed!


$100 FMV

Gourmet Basket Gift Card
$15

$25 Gift Card!


Note: This lot can be Emailed!


$25 FMV

Pizza Tree Gift Cert
$20

(2) $25 Gift Cards!


Note: This lot CAN be shipped!


$50 FMV

Let's Roam Lot 1
$20

(1) 10 player game and (1) 2 player game.


This lot CAN be Emailed!


$156 FMV

Let's Roam Lot 2
$20

(1) 10 player game and (1) 2 player game.


This lot CAN be Emailed!


$156 FMV

Burris Optics 50% OFF Certificates
$10

50% OFF (1) MRSP item.


Note: This lot CAN be shipped!

BroBasket 35% OFF Coupon
$10

This coupon is good for 35% off 1 basket from BroBasket!


Note: This lot CAN be emailed!


Blocker Outdoors 50% OFF
$10

It is good for 50% OFF (1) MSRP item!


Note: This lot CAN be emailed!

Horse Soldier Bourbon Signed Bottle
$30

A Signed bottle of Horse Soldier Bourbon from the incredible folks there! 750 ML. MUST be 21+ to win. Pickup onsite ONLY!


$45 FMV

