Warriors on a Mission 2026 Registration

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About this event
We want as many people as possible to be able to attend this year's event. Feel free to register and attend for whatever donation fits your budget. Anything you're able to pay helps us cover expenses and supports the mission/vision of both Warriors on a Mission and Overcoming Obstacles Ministries. Thank you!
We want as many people as possible to be able to attend this year's event. Feel free to register and attend for whatever donation fits your budget. Anything you're able to pay helps us cover expenses and supports the mission/vision of both Warriors on a Mission and Overcoming Obstacles Ministries. Thank you!
Purchase a one-of-a-kind autograph book to collect signatures from your favorite ninja athletes while at the event!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!