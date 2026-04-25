Overcoming Obstacles Ministries

Hosted by

Overcoming Obstacles Ministries

About this event

Warriors on a Mission 2026 Registration

2300 N Cameron St

Harrisburg, PA 17110, USA

Event Admission - July 10, 6-8pm
Pay what you can

We want as many people as possible to be able to attend this year's event. Feel free to register and attend for whatever donation fits your budget. Anything you're able to pay helps us cover expenses and supports the mission/vision of both Warriors on a Mission and Overcoming Obstacles Ministries. Thank you!

Event Admission - July 14, 5-9pm
Pay what you can

We want as many people as possible to be able to attend this year's event. Feel free to register and attend for whatever donation fits your budget. Anything you're able to pay helps us cover expenses and supports the mission/vision of both Warriors on a Mission and Overcoming Obstacles Ministries. Thank you!

2026 Autograph Books
$20

Purchase a one-of-a-kind autograph book to collect signatures from your favorite ninja athletes while at the event!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!