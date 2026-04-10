WARRIORS PTSA CEDAR POINT TRIP

After May 11th, a $25 LATE FEE increase for each ticket is required by our partners at Legacy Youth Travels.

Late fee CANNOT be waived by the Warriors PTSA.



ALL TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE AND NON-TRANSFERABLE.





Enjoy the full day with access to all main attractions and rides.

Tickets includes:

(1) Reserved Seat

(1) Park Entry Ticket

(1) Meal Voucher

(1) Snack Pack





This ticket is available until Friday 5/15.