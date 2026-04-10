WARRIORS PTSA CEDAR POINT TRIP

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About this event
After May 11th, a $25 LATE FEE increase for each ticket is required by our partners at Legacy Youth Travels.
Late fee CANNOT be waived by the Warriors PTSA.
ALL TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE AND NON-TRANSFERABLE.
Enjoy the full day with access to all main attractions and rides.
Tickets includes:
(1) Reserved Seat
(1) Park Entry Ticket
(1) Meal Voucher
(1) Snack Pack
This ticket is available until Friday 5/15.
$
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