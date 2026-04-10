Southfield A&T Warriors PTSA

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Southfield A&T Warriors PTSA

About this event

WARRIORS PTSA CEDAR POINT TRIP

Cedar Point

Sandusky, OH 44870, USA

General Admission- Late Ticket (+25.00)
$175

After May 11th, a $25 LATE FEE increase for each ticket is required by our partners at Legacy Youth Travels.
Late fee CANNOT be waived by the Warriors PTSA.


ALL TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE AND NON-TRANSFERABLE.


Enjoy the full day with access to all main attractions and rides.
Tickets includes:
(1) Reserved Seat
(1) Park Entry Ticket
(1) Meal Voucher
(1) Snack Pack


This ticket is available until Friday 5/15.

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