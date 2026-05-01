Warriors Track & Field Bowling Night

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About this event
Tickets includes:
1) Shoe Rental
1) 2 Hours of Bowling
Food and beverage available for purchase with Plum Hollow Lanes.
*TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE AND NON-TRANSFERABLE*
This ticket is for Track & Field athletes ONLY!
Tickets includes: 1) Shoe Rental 1) 2 Hours of Bowling Food and beverage available for purchase with Plum Hollow Lanes. *TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE AND NON-TRANSFERABLE*
This ticket is for Track & Field coaches ONLY!
Tickets includes: 1) Shoe Rental 1) 2 Hours of Bowling Food and beverage available for purchase with Plum Hollow Lanes. *TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE AND NON-TRANSFERABLE*
Tickets group includes:
5) Shoe Rentals
5) 2 Hours of Bowling
Food and beverage available for purchase with Plum Hollow Lanes.
*TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE AND NON-TRANSFERABLE*
$
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