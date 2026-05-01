Southfield A&T - Track

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Southfield A&T - Track

About this event

Warriors Track & Field Bowling Night

21900 W Nine Mile Rd

Southfield, MI 48075, USA

General Admission
$25

Tickets includes:

1) Shoe Rental

1) 2 Hours of Bowling

Food and beverage available for purchase with Plum Hollow Lanes.


*TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE AND NON-TRANSFERABLE*

Athlete General Admission
$20

This ticket is for Track & Field athletes ONLY!


Tickets includes: 1) Shoe Rental 1) 2 Hours of Bowling Food and beverage available for purchase with Plum Hollow Lanes. *TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE AND NON-TRANSFERABLE*

Coach General Admission
$20

This ticket is for Track & Field coaches ONLY!


Tickets includes: 1) Shoe Rental 1) 2 Hours of Bowling Food and beverage available for purchase with Plum Hollow Lanes. *TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE AND NON-TRANSFERABLE*

Whole Lane Purchase
$110
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Tickets group includes:
5) Shoe Rentals
5) 2 Hours of Bowling
Food and beverage available for purchase with Plum Hollow Lanes.

*TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE AND NON-TRANSFERABLE*

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