WARRIORS WEAR ALL COLORS - Vendor and Sponsor Registration

Event Vendor $110

(Includes One Luncheon Ticket.)

You will have a one minute business introduction at the Microphone during the event to promote your business.





WHAT TO BRING - Bring your own 6 foot table and chair, table cloth, business cards, brochures, inventory to display and sell to guests. Each Vendor will bring and donate a prize item of $25 retail value, nicely wrapped in clear cellophane and be sure to attach your business card to it. Guests will purchase raffle tickets and bid on the items donated. The funds raised from the raffle prizes donated will contribute to covering costs and expenses for the event. We appreciate your kindness contributions and donations.

Thank you!