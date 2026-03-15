WARRIORS WEAR ALL COLORS - Vendor and Sponsor Registration

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About this event
Event Vendor $110
(Includes One Luncheon Ticket.)
You will have a one minute business introduction at the Microphone during the event to promote your business.
WHAT TO BRING - Bring your own 6 foot table and chair, table cloth, business cards, brochures, inventory to display and sell to guests. Each Vendor will bring and donate a prize item of $25 retail value, nicely wrapped in clear cellophane and be sure to attach your business card to it. Guests will purchase raffle tickets and bid on the items donated. The funds raised from the raffle prizes donated will contribute to covering costs and expenses for the event. We appreciate your kindness contributions and donations.
Thank you!
Bronze Level Event Sponsor - $150
Includes honorable mention during event and one minute business introduction at the microphone during the event. If you or a representative is unable to attend our event, we can share your business during the event on your behalf.
Silver Level Event Sponsor Donation -
$300 - One Vendor Booth Space, One VIP Event Tickets, honorable mention during the event and one minute introduction at the microphone during the event. If you or a representative is unable to attend our event, we can share your business during the event on your behalf.
Gold Level Event Sponsor Donation
$500 - includes One Vendor Booth Space, Two VIP Luncheon Tickets and Two Seats for the event, honorable mention during our program, Two Minutes on stage at the microphone to promote your business. If you or a representative is unable to attend our event, we can share your business during the event on your behalf.
Platinum Level Sponsor Donation
$1000 - includes One Vendor Booth Space, Four VIP Luncheon Tickets and Searing, 5 minute Commercial at the microphone to advertise your business. If you or a representative (or any of your guests in your party)is unable to attend our event, we can share your business during the event on your behalf. Please communicate with our coordinator.
Diamond Level Sponsor Donation
$1500 - includes Advertisement of your business and business logo on our Landing Page on Social Media. One Vendor Booth Space, Six VIP Luncheon Tickets and seating,
5 minute Commercial at the microphone to advertise your business. If you or a representative (or any of your guests in your party)is unable to attend our event, we can share your business during the event on your behalf. Please communicate with our coordinator.
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