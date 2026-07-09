Warwick Chapter Scrapbooking Candy Apple and Cotton Candy Shop, July 17-18, 2026
Granny Smith apple covered in chocolate
Granny Smith apple covered in chocolate
Chocolate Candy Apple with Peanuts
$5
Granny Smith with chocolate and peanuts
Granny Smith with chocolate and peanuts
Chocolate Candy Apple with Caramel
$6
Granny Smith with Chocolate and Caramel
Granny Smith with Chocolate and Caramel
Granny Smith with Caramel
Granny Smith with Caramel
Caramel Candy Apple with Peanuts
$6
Granny Smith with Caramel and Peanuts
Granny Smith with Caramel and Peanuts
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