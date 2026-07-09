A carved, glowing jack-o'-lantern sits in the foreground with a skeletal hand to its left, while a swarm of bats flies across a cream-colored square in the orange background.
Warwick Chapter No. 43 Order of the Eastern Star

Offered by

Warwick Chapter No. 43 Order of the Eastern Star

About this shop

Warwick Chapter Scrapbooking Candy Apple and Cotton Candy Shop, July 17-18, 2026

Cotton Candy item
Cotton Candy
$3

Cotton Candy

0
Chocolate Candy Apple item
Chocolate Candy Apple
$5

Granny Smith apple covered in chocolate

0
Chocolate Candy Apple with Peanuts item
Chocolate Candy Apple with Peanuts
$5

Granny Smith with chocolate and peanuts

0
Chocolate Candy Apple with Caramel item
Chocolate Candy Apple with Caramel
$6

Granny Smith with Chocolate and Caramel

0
Caramel Candy Apple item
Caramel Candy Apple
$5

Granny Smith with Caramel

0
Caramel Candy Apple with Peanuts item
Caramel Candy Apple with Peanuts
$6

Granny Smith with Caramel and Peanuts

0
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