Warwick Valley Gardeners

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Warwick Valley Gardeners

About the memberships

Warwick Valley Gardeners' Membership Form

Active Member (Voting Privileges)
$30

Valid until May 23, 2027

1) Work on a minimum of one (1) WVG Community Garden

2) Attend a minimum of three (3) general meetings - Serve on a Hosting Committee for one general meeting

3) Serve on one or more Club Committees

4) Participate in one or more Club Fundraisers

Associate Member (Non-Voting)
$30

Valid until May 23, 2027

(Eligible after 7 years of active membership in good standing) - Encouraged to be involved, as available: attend meetings, work on a WVG Community Garden, participate in Club Committees, attend Club activities, and work on WVG fundraisers

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!