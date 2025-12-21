Warwick Valley Gardeners' Membership Form

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About the memberships
Valid until May 23, 2027
1) Work on a minimum of one (1) WVG Community Garden
2) Attend a minimum of three (3) general meetings - Serve on a Hosting Committee for one general meeting
3) Serve on one or more Club Committees
4) Participate in one or more Club Fundraisers
Valid until May 23, 2027
(Eligible after 7 years of active membership in good standing) - Encouraged to be involved, as available: attend meetings, work on a WVG Community Garden, participate in Club Committees, attend Club activities, and work on WVG fundraisers
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!