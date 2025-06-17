Westport Astronomical Society Inc
WAS Swag
Blue T-Shirt
$10
Classic Blue T-Shirt
Classic Blue T-Shirt
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Baseball Cap
$10
Baseball Cap
Baseball Cap
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
50th T-Shirt - Member
$15
50th Anniversary T-Shirt
50th Anniversary T-Shirt
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
50th T-Shirt - Non-Member
$20
50th Anniversary T-Shirt
50th Anniversary T-Shirt
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
50th Sweatshirt - Member
$20
50th Anniversary Sweatshirt
50th Anniversary Sweatshirt
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
50th Sweatshirt - Non-Member
$25
50th Anniversary Sweatshirt
50th Anniversary Sweatshirt
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Polo - Member
$20
Polo Shirt
Polo Shirt
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Polo - Non-Member
$25
Polo Shirt
Polo Shirt
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout