Woodside Avenue School PTA
WAS PTA Pajama Pants
ADULT Navy Jogger Unisex
$30
White cord drawstring
Tear-away label
Side pockets
Rib knit ankle cuffs
Heather Navy: 8-ounce, 60/40 Airlume combed and ring spun cotton/poly fleece
* SEE SIZE CHART IN IMAGES
YOUTH Navy Joggers
$25
65/35 ring spun cotton/polyester
100% ring spun cotton face (Solids, Light Heather Grey)
Dyed-to-match jersey-lined pockets
Self-fabric waistband and cuffs with elastic
Side seamed
Tear-away label
* SEE SIZE CHART IN IMAGES
ADULT Plaid Pajama Pants
$30
4.3 oz./yd², 100% double-brushed cotton flannel
Regular fit
Functional button fly
Self-elastic folded waistband with an inner drawcord
Inner side seam pockets
Woven loop label
* SEE SIZE CHART IN IMAGES
YOUTH Plaid Pajama Pants
$25
4.3 oz./yd², 100% poly flannel
Seamed waistband
Turnback finish at leg opening
Welt pockets with self-pocket bags
Woven label
* SEE SIZE CHART IN IMAGES
Please note
: The Youth XS size features a slightly different pattern/color variation
Please note
: The Youth XS size features a slightly different pattern/color variation
