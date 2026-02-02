Wasatch County Republican Party

Hosted by

Wasatch County Republican Party

About this event

Wasatch County Republican Party Lincoln Day Event

450 S 6th W

Heber City, UT 84032, USA

Adult Admission (12 & Older)
$40

Ages 12 & Older-

- Includes 90 minute train ride. Donuts & beverages will be served.

Child Admission (11 & Under)
$25

Ages 11 & Under-

- Includes 90 minute train ride. Donuts & beverages will be served.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

BUSINESSES ONLY

- Recognition in social media thank you posts

- Group acknowledgement during opening remarks


Also Includes:

- 10 train tickets

- Ability to bring signage

- Sponsor table INSIDE train station

Gold Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

BUSINESSES ONLY

- Recognition in social media thank you posts

- Group acknowledgement during opening remarks


CANDIATES & BUSINESSES:

- Includes 6 train tickets

- Ability to bring signage

- Sponsor table INSIDE the train station (space permitting)

Silver Sponsor (Federal & State Candidate Minimum)
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

FEDERAL & STATE CANDIDATE MINIMUM


Businesses Only

- Social Media thank-you post

Candidate & Businesses

- Includes 4 Train Tickets

- Sponsor table OUTSIDE the train station

Bronze Sponsor (Local Wasatch County Candidate Minimum)
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

LOCAL WASATCH COUNTY OFFICE MINIMUM
Businesses Only

- Social Media thank-you


CANDIDATES & BUSINESSES

- 2 Train Tickets

- Ability to pass out candidate flyers on the train

Add a donation for Wasatch County Republican Party

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