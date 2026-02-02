Wasatch County Republican Party Lincoln Day Event

About this event
Ages 12 & Older-
- Includes 90 minute train ride. Donuts & beverages will be served.
Ages 11 & Under-
- Includes 90 minute train ride. Donuts & beverages will be served.
BUSINESSES ONLY
- Recognition in social media thank you posts
- Group acknowledgement during opening remarks
Also Includes:
- 10 train tickets
- Ability to bring signage
- Sponsor table INSIDE train station
BUSINESSES ONLY
- Recognition in social media thank you posts
- Group acknowledgement during opening remarks
CANDIATES & BUSINESSES:
- Includes 6 train tickets
- Ability to bring signage
- Sponsor table INSIDE the train station (space permitting)
FEDERAL & STATE CANDIDATE MINIMUM
Businesses Only
- Social Media thank-you post
Candidate & Businesses
- Includes 4 Train Tickets
- Sponsor table OUTSIDE the train station
LOCAL WASATCH COUNTY OFFICE MINIMUM
Businesses Only
- Social Media thank-you
CANDIDATES & BUSINESSES
- 2 Train Tickets
- Ability to pass out candidate flyers on the train
$
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