Women of the Wasatch

Hosted by

Women of the Wasatch

About this event

Wasatch Disco | Women of the Wasatch Fundraiser

975 S W Temple St

Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA

Wasatch Disco Ticket Early Bird Price
$25
Available until Apr 12

One ticket to Wasatch Disco, WoW's fundraising party!


Includes two tacos, two drink tickets, and a raffle ticket.

Wasatch Disco Ticket
$30

One ticket to Wasatch Disco, WoW's fundraising party!


Includes two tacos, two drink tickets, and a raffle ticket.

More tacos please!
$15

Tacos always feel too small? Mid training cycle? Add an extra taco truck ticket (2 tacos).

One more round!
$10

1 extra drink ticket.

1 Raffle Ticket
$5

Pre buy a single raffle ticket

5 Raffle Tickets
$20

Pre buy a bundle of 5 raffle tickets

15 Raffle Tickets
$50

Pre buy a bundle of 15 raffle tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!