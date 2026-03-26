Wasatch Disco | Women of the Wasatch Fundraiser

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One ticket to Wasatch Disco, WoW's fundraising party!
Includes two tacos, two drink tickets, and a raffle ticket.
One ticket to Wasatch Disco, WoW's fundraising party!
Includes two tacos, two drink tickets, and a raffle ticket.
Tacos always feel too small? Mid training cycle? Add an extra taco truck ticket (2 tacos).
1 extra drink ticket.
Pre buy a single raffle ticket
Pre buy a bundle of 5 raffle tickets
Pre buy a bundle of 15 raffle tickets
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!