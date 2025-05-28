Wasatch Education Foundation Silent Auction

Unlimited access with no restricted dates ($1,075 Value)
Marcella Golf Outing 1
$800
Starting bid
Round for Four Golfers at Marcella
Stone Bench from Delta Stone
$300
Starting bid
Beautiful 3-piece stone bench available in grey, buff, or red.
Deer Valley Ski Resort Day Passes (2) 2025/26 Season
$300
Starting bid
Valid for the 2025-2026 ski season, excluding holiday periods (12/26/2025-1/1/2026, 1/18-20/2026 and 2/14-18/2026)
Valid for the 2025-2026 ski season, excluding holiday periods (12/26/2025-1/1/2026, 1/18-20/2026 and 2/14-18/2026)
Punta Mita Golf Excursion for Four (includes lodging & golf)
$5,000
Starting bid
Airfare, meals, ground transportation, etc., are not included
Full Epic Pass 2025/26 Season
$750
Starting bid
Unlimited access with no restricted dates ($1075 Value)
Red Ledges Golf Outing 3
$800
Starting bid
Round for Four Golfers at Red Ledges Golf Course
Marcella Golf Outing 2
$800
Starting bid
Round for Four Golfers at Marcella
Punta Mita Golf Vacation for Four (incl. lodging & golf) 2
$5,000
Starting bid
Airfare, meals, ground transportation, etc., are not included
Red Ledges Golf Outing 2
$800
Starting bid
Round for Four Golfers at Red Ledges Golf Course
Marcella Golf Outing 3
$800
Starting bid
Round for Four Golfers at Marcella
