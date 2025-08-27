Wasco Elementary School PTO

Wasco Fall After School Enrichment 2025

4N782 School St

Wasco, IL 60183, USA

Monday Jiu-Jistu with Grappler Academy
$5

Local, welcoming jiu-jitsu studio where students are introduced to the Brazilian martial arts style and curriculum.

Monday - LaCrosse with Tri-City Rapids
$5

Hosted by the premier LaCross league in IL, studenrs are introduced to and learn the basics of the sport.

Monday - Yoga Class
$5

Students can learn the basics of yoga and meditation while discussing the benefits of regular practice

Monday - K-2nd Grade Improv/Theatre
$5

Learn the fundamentals of improv acting, play theatre games, and grow your confidence while laughing and learning with friends. (No prior theatre/performance needed).

Tuesday - Karate with National Karate
$5

Voted “Best martial arts school” 14 years in a row. Students are introduced to quality martial arts and discipline.

Tuesday - 1st-3rd Grade Track and Field with SCN Athletics
$5

Learn some new skills as you try various track and field events with the SCN Team and Coach Duncan.

Tuesday - 3rd-5th Grade Improv/Theatre
$5

Learn the fundamentals of improv acting, play theatre games, and grow your confidence while laughing and learning with friends. (No prior theatre/performance needed).

Tuesday - Button Making with Mrs. Hensley
$5

Enjoy an afternoon with Mrs. Hensley making some buttons to share with your friends - or keep for yourself.

Tuesday - Bracelet Making
$5

Gather some friends together to make a fun accessory or 2 to add to any outfit.

Wednesday - Canvas Painting with All Things Art Studio
$5

Kids will follow along with our instructors as they create their own masterpieces on canvas- step by step. No experience needed , just bring your imagination and we will provide the rest! All supplies are included and all projects go home the same day

Wednesday - Jiu-Jitstu with Grappler Academy
$5

Local, welcoming jiu-jitsu studio where students are introduced to the Brazilian martial arts style and curriculum.

Wednesday - LaCrosse with Tri-City Rapids
$5

Hosted by the premier LaCross league in IL, students are introduced to and learn the basics of the sport.

Wednesday - Button Making with Mrs. Hensley
$5

Enjoy an afternoon with Mrs. Hensley making some buttons to share with your friends - or keep for yourself.

Wednesday - Rad Reptiles with Hickory Knolls Discovery Cente
$5

Learn new facts about reptiles while getting up close and personal with some scaly friends. Explore reptile habitats and behaviors, and take home a reptile-themed craft.

Thursday - Karate with National Karate
$5

Voted “Best martial arts school” 14 years in a row. Students are introduced to quality martial arts and discipline.

Thursday - Fairy Garden and Gnome Homes with Hickory Knolls
$5

Discover the magical world of fairies and gnomes! design and create your very own fairy or gnome garden to take home.

Thursday - Bracelet Making
$5

Gather some friends together to make a fun accessory or 2 to add to any outfit.

Thursday - 4th-5th Grade Track and Field with SCN Athletics
$5

Learn some new skills as you try various track and field events with the SCN Team and Coach Duncan.

Thursday - IL Storm Chasers
$5

Lean about severe weather common in our area, hear engaging stories and experiences from real storm chasers, and participate in interactive weather demos.

Thursday - Paint a Squishy with All Things Art Studio
$5

Get creative and design your very own squishy toy! Kids can choose from a variety of squishy shapes, sizes, animals, food and more. Paint squishy with your favorite colors and take them home the same day. Fun, stress relieving, and totally unique! 

