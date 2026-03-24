Wasco Spring 2026 After School Enrichment

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Students will learn the basics of the game and work on their jump shot so they’re ready for the NBA!
Students will learn the basics of the game and work on their jump shot so they’re ready for the NBA!
Students will have fun while getting creative making fish and city scape doodles with their friends.
Students will learn about Nature’s Superheros from one of our local naturalists.
The SCN Dance Team will get your pups on their feet learning a fun routine that shows off their moves!
Coaches from an elite soccer academy in the Tri Cities will be teaching the basics of the game and helping players improve.
Voted “Best Martial Arts School” 14 years in a row. Students are introduced to quality martial arts and discipline. Top it all off with some board breaks!
Students will have fun while getting creative making fish and city scape doodles with their friends.
Let’s go Wasco Wolves! The SCN Cheer Squad will help your pups get their pep on during this clinic with basic skills and cheers.
Learn basic football drills and skills with the SCN Football Team
Students will learn from a local beekeeper all about honeybees and their enviromental impact and how we can help keep them going!
Students will follow along with instructors as they create their own masterpieces on canvas - step by step. No experience needed, just bring your imagination and we will provide the rest! A special Early Release session.
Learn from one of the premier dance studios in the area as your pups take a special Early Release class. They will learn the basics of ballet and jazz while expressing their creativity.
Enjoy an afternoon with Mrs. Hensley making some buttons, bracelets, and Perler bead keychains to share with your friends - or keep for yourself. A special Early Release session.
Coaches from an elite soccer academy in the Tri Cities will be teaching the basics of the game and helping players improve.
Choose and paint your very own pottery piece. Let your creativity flow as your learn about glazing and pottery making.
Students will learn the basic skills and rules of the sport with the SCN Girls Volleyball Team.
SCN's Women in STEM Club will be doing some amazing experierments with our students as they’re shown how fun science can be!
Students will Learn about our local natural spaces and the creatures that live there with a fun conservation project.
Students will learn about the sweet science about cotton candy making! Students will get the chance to spin their own sweet treat.
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