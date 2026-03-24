Wasco Elementary School PTO

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Wasco Elementary School PTO

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Wasco Spring 2026 After School Enrichment

4N782 School St

Wasco, IL 60183, USA

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Monday - STORM Basketball K-2
$5

Students will learn the basics of the game and work on their jump shot so they’re ready for the NBA!

Monday - STORM Basketball 3-5
$5

Students will learn the basics of the game and work on their jump shot so they’re ready for the NBA!

Monday - Abrakadoodle
$5

Students will have fun while getting creative making fish and city scape doodles with their friends.

Monday - Kane County Forest Preserve
$5

Students will learn about Nature’s Superheros from one of our local naturalists.

Monday - SCN Dance Squad
$5

The SCN Dance Team will get your pups on their feet learning a fun routine that shows off their moves!

Monday - CSA Fox Valley
$5

Coaches from an elite soccer academy in the Tri Cities will be teaching the basics of the game and helping players improve.

Tuesday - National Karate
$5

Voted “Best Martial Arts School” 14 years in a row. Students are introduced to quality martial arts and discipline. Top it all off with some board breaks!

Tuesday - Abrakadoodle
$5

Students will have fun while getting creative making fish and city scape doodles with their friends.

Tuesday - SCN Cheer Squad
$5

Let’s go Wasco Wolves! The SCN Cheer Squad will help your pups get their pep on during this clinic with basic skills and cheers.

Tuesday - SCN Football
$5

Learn basic football drills and skills with the SCN Football Team

Tuesday - Beth's Bees
$5

Students will learn from a local beekeeper all about honeybees and their enviromental impact and how we can help keep them going!

Wednesday - All Things Art Studio
$10

Students will follow along with instructors as they create their own masterpieces on canvas - step by step. No experience needed, just bring your imagination and we will provide the rest! A special Early Release session.

Wednesday - Elise Flagg Dance Studio
$10

Learn from one of the premier dance studios in the area as your pups take a special Early Release class. They will learn the basics of ballet and jazz while expressing their creativity.

Wednesday - Buttons and Beads with Mrs. Hensley
$10

Enjoy an afternoon with Mrs. Hensley making some buttons, bracelets, and Perler bead keychains to share with your friends - or keep for yourself. A special Early Release session.

Thursday - CSA Fox Valley
$5

Coaches from an elite soccer academy in the Tri Cities will be teaching the basics of the game and helping players improve.

Thursday - All Things Art Studio
$5

Choose and paint your very own pottery piece. Let your creativity flow as your learn about glazing and pottery making.

Thursday - SCN Girls Volleyball
$5

Students will learn the basic skills and rules of the sport with the SCN Girls Volleyball Team.

Thursday - SCN Women in STEM Club 3-5
$5

SCN's Women in STEM Club will be doing some amazing experierments with our students as they’re shown how fun science can be!

Thursday - Campton Township Parks
$5

Students will Learn about our local natural spaces and the creatures that live there with a fun conservation project.

Thursday - The Sweetest Adventure
$5

Students will learn about the sweet science about cotton candy making! Students will get the chance to spin their own sweet treat.

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