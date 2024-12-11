Wash Arts Memberships 2025

Supporter Membership
$22

10 free tickets (1 sheet) Our Gratitude A Wash Arts sticker Access to members only merch Invitation to participate in community art events
Enthusiast Membership
$77

10 free tickets (1 sheet) & 1 Door Prize Ticket Our Gratitude A Wash Arts sticker Access to members only merch Invitation to participate in community art events 5% discount on Wash Arts workshops and classes. Invitation to participate in community art projects Early access to online classes and workshop
Family Membership
$333

40 free tickets (4 sheets) & 2 Door Prize Tickets Our Gratitude A Wash Arts sticker Access to members only merch Invitation to participate in community art projects Early access to online classes and workshop Exclusive access to register for family classes first 1 free art class for up to 4 family members - an adult must be present 10% discount on all Wash Arts Classes and Workshops up to 4 family members Invitations to family-oriented art activities. Add a fifth family member for a total of $444 or two extra for a total of $555
Community Supporter Membership
$777

100 free tickets (10 sheets) & 3 Door Prize Tickets 4 Free Classes at Wash Arts Early access to online classes and workshops 15% discount on all Wash Arts Classes and Workshops. 2 free tickets to Wash Arts Fundraiser 2025 Exclusive Wash Arts Merch - Custom
