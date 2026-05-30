Washington Angels Foundation's Silent Auction2

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Starting bid
Golf basket includes putter, polo, basket, custom key ring holder and assortment of golf necessities. estimated value $350
Starting bid
6 month membership at D-BAT simulator ($1200 value) basket also includes 2 tumblers, case of balls, tees and assortment of goodies! Estimated value $1500
Starting bid
Baseball memorbilia, (2 Seattle Mariner BP bats, Balls, Autographed JP Crawford ball, 97 Clevland Indians WS ball, Mariner bobble heads and 2 Mariner blankets. Estimated value $800
Starting bid
Assortment of golf goodies! Cart speaker, tumbler, tees balls and other essentials. Value of $250
Starting bid
Blackstone grill ($800 value, all The essentials to start cooking today(value of $300) total value of $1100
Starting bid
Ninja Slushi frozen drink maker. With 5th of starter booze. $300 value
Starting bid
$300 with of shooters and 100 worth of scratch tickets!
Starting bid
Favorite coffees, tumblers and mixers! Value of $220
Starting bid
Assorted “Mandis Candies”. $80 value
Starting bid
$400 value:
Yeti wine tumbler
2 bottles of wine
Milk and dark chocolate sea salt caramel truffles
Chocolate covered pretzel sticks
32 oz hydrojug
$50.00 gift card to LuLu Kitchen
Candle
$200 gift card to Nouveau Day Spa
Starting bid
2 inflatable standup paddle boards and $100 gift card for Big 5. $430 value.
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