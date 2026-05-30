Washington Angels foundation
Washington Angels foundation has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Washington Angels foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Washington Angels Foundation's Silent Auction2

Pick-up location

4000 Fallon Dr, West Richland, WA 99353, USA

Golf Basket with putter item
Golf Basket with putter item
Golf Basket with putter
$100

Starting bid

Golf basket includes putter, polo, basket, custom key ring holder and assortment of golf necessities. estimated value $350

Golf bag with Indoor Membership item
Golf bag with Indoor Membership
$200

Starting bid

6 month membership at D-BAT simulator ($1200 value) basket also includes 2 tumblers, case of balls, tees and assortment of goodies! Estimated value $1500

Baseball Memorbillia item
Baseball Memorbillia
$250

Starting bid

Baseball memorbilia, (2 Seattle Mariner BP bats, Balls, Autographed JP Crawford ball, 97 Clevland Indians WS ball, Mariner bobble heads and 2 Mariner blankets. Estimated value $800

Golf goodies item
Golf goodies
$100

Starting bid

Assortment of golf goodies! Cart speaker, tumbler, tees balls and other essentials. Value of $250

BBQ essentials item
BBQ essentials
$400

Starting bid

Blackstone grill ($800 value, all The essentials to start cooking today(value of $300) total value of $1100

Ninja Slushi item
Ninja Slushi
$150

Starting bid

Ninja Slushi frozen drink maker. With 5th of starter booze. $300 value

Party pack with scratch tickets item
Party pack with scratch tickets
$100

Starting bid

$300 with of shooters and 100 worth of scratch tickets!

Coffee basket item
Coffee basket
$125

Starting bid

Favorite coffees, tumblers and mixers! Value of $220

Assorted candies item
Assorted candies item
Assorted candies
$40

Starting bid

Assorted “Mandis Candies”. $80 value

Spa gift basket item
Spa gift basket
$150

Starting bid

$400 value:

Yeti wine tumbler

2 bottles of wine 

Milk and dark chocolate sea salt caramel truffles

Chocolate covered pretzel sticks

32 oz hydrojug

$50.00 gift card to LuLu Kitchen

Candle

$200 gift card to Nouveau Day Spa

Inflatable Paddle boards item
Inflatable Paddle boards
$150

Starting bid

2 inflatable standup paddle boards and $100 gift card for Big 5. $430 value.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!