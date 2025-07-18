Washington Area Tougaloo Alumni Chapter

The Washington Area Tougaloo Alumni Chapter Sensational Silent Auction

$2,500

Starting bid

Ocean Views & Island Adventure. Plan your next vacation in a stunning 4-bedroom, 3-bath home in Waikoloa Village on Hawaii’s Big Island for 1 week! Breathe in the cool Hawaiian breeze and enjoy:

  • Forever views of the ocean, Maui, and Mauna Kea
  • Easy access to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
  • 19 Kona-side beaches and incredible hiking trails

Specific dates will be arranged upon winning.

Luxury Mountain Retreat Escape
$3,000

Starting bid

Luxury Mountain Retreat

Escape to Vermont’s ski capital for 1-Week! Enjoy this 5-bedroom, 5.5-bath home with:

  • Powdery ski slopes and tennis camps nearby
  • Famous Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is just a short drive away

To Learn More About this Property, please visit:


https://youtu.be/xVf0WDo_QRc?si=Z3MowRCymTGzJ8A7


Specific dates will be arranged upon winning.

