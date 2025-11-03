Washington Art Education Association's Online Shop

Each set contains 18 Background cards, 18 Motif cards, 18 Pattern cards, and 1 instruction card. Cards are made of PVC material





Say goodbye to “I don’t know what to paint” and say hello to Circle Painting cards! Whether you’re a seasoned artist or someone who hasn't picked up a brush in a long time, Circle Painting cards will come in handy. These colorful cards will give you or your participants great ideas to paint. They are double-sided and have multiple images on each card. That’s a total of 252 images to choose from!