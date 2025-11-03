Washington Art Education Association's Online Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Each set contains 18 Background cards, 18 Motif cards, 18 Pattern cards, and 1 instruction card. Cards are made of PVC material
Tired of staring at the blank page, wondering what to draw? We've got a solution for that! Far from cookie-cutter, our best-selling Original "Draw All You Can" Cards work like a choose-your-own-adventure drawing game, with prompts and ideas to help you create complex, original art that will make everyone say “Wow!"
Each set contains 18 Theme cards, 18 Combination cards, and 18 Pattern cards in a hard paper box
Create fun and groovy drawings with KIDS CARDS! Designed for children ages 6-12, but there is no age limit! We’ve found adults love them too. These are double-sided cards. Start with the “Beginners” side first, then move on to the “Advanced” side when you feel more confident with your drawing skills. You can also mix both levels to create even more varieties. The possibilities are endless!
Each set contains 18 Theme cards, 18 Combination cards, and 18 Pattern cards in a hard paper box
Not everything in life is flowers and rainbows, and everybody needs to dig deep into their own soul from time to time. These disaster cards focus on nightmares, fantasies, and negative emotions, with some silliness thrown in for good measure. This style of drawing helps you conquer your fears while allowing your deepest emotions to surface.
Each set contains 18 Background cards, 18 Motif cards, 18 Pattern cards, and 1 instruction card. Cards are made of PVC material
Say goodbye to “I don’t know what to paint” and say hello to Circle Painting cards! Whether you’re a seasoned artist or someone who hasn't picked up a brush in a long time, Circle Painting cards will come in handy. These colorful cards will give you or your participants great ideas to paint. They are double-sided and have multiple images on each card. That’s a total of 252 images to choose from!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!