Washington Bar Association Educational Foundation Inc's Annual Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Love is in the air, and so is your chance to win! Enter our Valentine's raffle for a shot at a special prize to win $150 gift card.
Love is in the air, and so is your chance to win! Enter our Valentine's raffle for a shot at a special prize to win $150 gift card. We are here to offer you a bundle, you can purchase 3 tickets for the pice of $50.
Love is in the air, and so is your chance to win! Enter our Valentine's raffle for a shot at a special prize to win $150 gift card. We are here to offer you a bundle, you can purchase 5 tickets for the price of $80.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!