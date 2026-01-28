Hosted by

Washington Bar Association Educational Foundation Inc

About this raffle

Washington Bar Association Educational Foundation Inc's Annual Raffle 2026

Valentine's Raffle
$20

Love is in the air, and so is your chance to win! Enter our Valentine's raffle for a shot at a special prize to win $150 gift card.

3 for $50
$50
This includes 3 tickets

Love is in the air, and so is your chance to win! Enter our Valentine's raffle for a shot at a special prize to win $150 gift card. We are here to offer you a bundle, you can purchase 3 tickets for the pice of $50.

5 for $80
$80
This includes 5 tickets

Love is in the air, and so is your chance to win! Enter our Valentine's raffle for a shot at a special prize to win $150 gift card. We are here to offer you a bundle, you can purchase 5 tickets for the price of $80.


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