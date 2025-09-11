Washington Bar Association

Offered by

Washington Bar Association

About the memberships

Washington Bar Association's Memberships

Regular Member
$85

Valid until February 25, 2027

Lawyers in good standing with the DC Bar or any State Bar.

Judicial Council Member
$100

Valid until February 25, 2027

Appointed or elected judicial officers. Discounted membership rate. (Discounted membership rate + division dues)

Sustaining Member
$200

Valid until February 25, 2027

Supports WBA programs with enhanced benefits.

Government Member
$75

Valid until February 25, 2027

Attorneys employed in government or public sector.

Non-Profit Member
$75

Valid until February 25, 2027

Attorneys employed in the non-profit sector.

Young Lawyer Member
$65

Valid until February 25, 2027

Attorneys 36 years or younger, or admitted 5 years or less.

Associate Member
$30

Valid until February 25, 2027

Paralegals, professors, retired attorneys, grads not yet barred, and non-lawyers supporting WBA. No voting privileges.

Student Member
$5

Valid until February 25, 2027

Law students at accredited schools. No voting privileges.

Life Member
$2,000

No expiration

One-time dues. Lifetime benefits and recognition.

Judicial Council Dues
$25

Valid until February 25, 2027

This option is for members of the Judiciary who are Life Members and would like to pay their Judicial Council dues.


If you are not a Life Member and have not paid your membership dues, please do not choose this option.

Add a donation for Washington Bar Association

