Order of the Eastern Star of Washington Grand Chapter

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Order of the Eastern Star of Washington Grand Chapter

About this event

Washington Grand Chapter Meal Tickets 2026

121 N Wenatchee Ave

Wenatchee, WA 98801, USA

1. "Smartie Pants Luncheon" All Members
$49

MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2026

11:30 AM


"Smartle Pants" All Member Lunch Honoring Past & Present Deputy Instructors


Price includes food ($36.95) +19.5% gratuity ($7.21) + 8.9% tax ($3.93)


Soup and Slider Buffet Menu: Turkey Club and Ham and Cheese Sliders I Hearty Minestrone (DF/VEG/V) and Tomato Bisque (VEG) Soups I Whole Grain Salad (GF), Pasta Salad (VEG), Hearty Green Salad (A) I Seasoned House-Made Potato Chips (VEG) I coffee/tea

2. "Yummy Tummy Stick Together Gummy Bear" All Members
$64

MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2026

5:00 PM


"Yummy Tummy Stick Together Gummy Bear" All-Member Dinner

Honoring Present & Former Grand Representatives


Price includes food ($47.95) +19.5% gratuity ($9.35) + 8.9% tax ($5.10)


South of the Border Buffet: grande' taco bar with seasoned ground taco meat (GF) I shredded pork (GF) I

hard (A) and soft taco shells (VEG/V/DF) I shredded Tillamook cheese (GF) I diced tomatoes (A) I onions (A) I black olives (A) I sour cream (GF) I house-made salsa (A) I cilantro (A) I lime wedges (A) I chicken & cheese taquitos I Spanish rice (A) I pinto beans (A) I fresh Pico de Gallo (A) I

house-made tortilla chips (A) I coffee/tea

3. "Lollipop Gang" PGMs & PGPs (only)
$78

MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2026

5:00 PM


"Lollipop Gang" Past Grand Matrons & Past Grand Patrons (only) Dinner


Price includes food ($58.95) +19.5% gratuity ($11.50) + 8.9% tax ($6.27)


Steak & Shrimp: Center cut baseball steak with a spicy ponzu sauce and a skewer of coconut shrimp with tropical salsa I served with sticky rice I Seasonal vegetables I Waldorf salad with apples I cherries I celery I candied pecans I apple vinaigrette I freshly baked rolls I coffee/tea.

4. "It's a Sweet Life" All Member Luncheon
$49

TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2026

11:30 AM


"It's a Sweet Life" All Member Luncheon


Price includes food ($36.95) +19.5% gratuity ($7.21) + 8.9% tax ($3.93)


Asian Express Buffet: Mandarin Orange Chicken (OF) I Mongolian Pork (GF, OF) I Jasmine Rice (A) I Vegetable Chow Mein (V/VEG) I Fried Spring Rolls (V/VEG/DF) I Green Salad with Ginger Soy Dressing (A) I Whole Grain Salad (A) I Fortune Cookies I coffee/tea

5. "The Last Hurrah" Gala" 300 Limit
$64

TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2026

5:00 PM SOCIAL HOUR

6:00 PM DINNER


"The Last Hurrah" Gala"


Price includes food ($47.95) + 19.5% gratuity ($9.35) + 8.9% tax ($5.10)


Special Attire: Wear your Glitz and Glam and get ready to dance the night away !


Wenatchee Prime Rib Buffet: Chef-carved prime rib with applewood smoked spices, (GF, OF) I Mashed potatoes with gravy I Penne Pasta in creamy alfredo sauce (VEG) I Seasonal fresh vegetable medley (VEG) I Hearty Green Salad (VEG, V) I fresh fruit bowl(A) I Freshly baked rolls (VEG) I coffee/tea


LIMITED TO 300 ATTENDEES - REGISTER EARLY

6."Candy PAGO Pop" PAGO (Past Appointed Grand Officer) Lunch
$49

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1, 2026

12:00 PM NOON


"Candy PAGO Pop" PAGO (Past Appointed Grand Officer) Lunch


Price includes food ($36.95} + 19.5% gratuity ($7.21} + 8.9% tax ($3.93)


Deluxe Salad Bar Buffet: Sliced marinated flank steak I Sliced grilled chicken breast I Field greens I Chopped egg I Blue cheese and shredded cheddar I Cottage cheese I Cucumber I Sliced olives I Three bean salad (V, VEG) I Matchstick carrots I Tomato Bisque Soup I freshly baked bread basket (VEG) I Dressings, sunflower seeds, croutons I iced tea


All Past Appointed Grand Officers are Welcome

7. "The Bunny Beat" No-host All Member Lunch
$49

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1, 2026

12:00 PM NOON


"The Bunny Beat" No-host All Member Lunch


Price includes food ($36.95} + 19.5% gratuity ($7.21} + 8.9% tax ($3.93)


Deluxe Salad Bar Buffet: Sliced marinated flank steak I Sliced grilled chicken breast I Field greens I Chopped egg I Blue cheese and shredded cheddar I Cottage cheese I Cucumber I Sliced olives I Three bean salad (V, VEG) I Matchstick carrots I Tomato Bisque Soup I freshly baked bread basket (VEG) I Dressings, sunflower seeds, croutons I iced tea


All Members Welcome

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