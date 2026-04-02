Washington Grand Chapter Meal Tickets 2026

About this event
MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2026
11:30 AM
"Smartle Pants" All Member Lunch Honoring Past & Present Deputy Instructors
Price includes food ($36.95) +19.5% gratuity ($7.21) + 8.9% tax ($3.93)
Soup and Slider Buffet Menu: Turkey Club and Ham and Cheese Sliders I Hearty Minestrone (DF/VEG/V) and Tomato Bisque (VEG) Soups I Whole Grain Salad (GF), Pasta Salad (VEG), Hearty Green Salad (A) I Seasoned House-Made Potato Chips (VEG) I coffee/tea
MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2026
5:00 PM
"Yummy Tummy Stick Together Gummy Bear" All-Member Dinner
Honoring Present & Former Grand Representatives
Price includes food ($47.95) +19.5% gratuity ($9.35) + 8.9% tax ($5.10)
South of the Border Buffet: grande' taco bar with seasoned ground taco meat (GF) I shredded pork (GF) I
hard (A) and soft taco shells (VEG/V/DF) I shredded Tillamook cheese (GF) I diced tomatoes (A) I onions (A) I black olives (A) I sour cream (GF) I house-made salsa (A) I cilantro (A) I lime wedges (A) I chicken & cheese taquitos I Spanish rice (A) I pinto beans (A) I fresh Pico de Gallo (A) I
house-made tortilla chips (A) I coffee/tea
MONDAY, JUNE 29, 2026
5:00 PM
"Lollipop Gang" Past Grand Matrons & Past Grand Patrons (only) Dinner
Price includes food ($58.95) +19.5% gratuity ($11.50) + 8.9% tax ($6.27)
Steak & Shrimp: Center cut baseball steak with a spicy ponzu sauce and a skewer of coconut shrimp with tropical salsa I served with sticky rice I Seasonal vegetables I Waldorf salad with apples I cherries I celery I candied pecans I apple vinaigrette I freshly baked rolls I coffee/tea.
TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2026
11:30 AM
"It's a Sweet Life" All Member Luncheon
Price includes food ($36.95) +19.5% gratuity ($7.21) + 8.9% tax ($3.93)
Asian Express Buffet: Mandarin Orange Chicken (OF) I Mongolian Pork (GF, OF) I Jasmine Rice (A) I Vegetable Chow Mein (V/VEG) I Fried Spring Rolls (V/VEG/DF) I Green Salad with Ginger Soy Dressing (A) I Whole Grain Salad (A) I Fortune Cookies I coffee/tea
TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2026
5:00 PM SOCIAL HOUR
6:00 PM DINNER
"The Last Hurrah" Gala"
Price includes food ($47.95) + 19.5% gratuity ($9.35) + 8.9% tax ($5.10)
Special Attire: Wear your Glitz and Glam and get ready to dance the night away !
Wenatchee Prime Rib Buffet: Chef-carved prime rib with applewood smoked spices, (GF, OF) I Mashed potatoes with gravy I Penne Pasta in creamy alfredo sauce (VEG) I Seasonal fresh vegetable medley (VEG) I Hearty Green Salad (VEG, V) I fresh fruit bowl(A) I Freshly baked rolls (VEG) I coffee/tea
LIMITED TO 300 ATTENDEES - REGISTER EARLY
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1, 2026
12:00 PM NOON
"Candy PAGO Pop" PAGO (Past Appointed Grand Officer) Lunch
Price includes food ($36.95} + 19.5% gratuity ($7.21} + 8.9% tax ($3.93)
Deluxe Salad Bar Buffet: Sliced marinated flank steak I Sliced grilled chicken breast I Field greens I Chopped egg I Blue cheese and shredded cheddar I Cottage cheese I Cucumber I Sliced olives I Three bean salad (V, VEG) I Matchstick carrots I Tomato Bisque Soup I freshly baked bread basket (VEG) I Dressings, sunflower seeds, croutons I iced tea
All Past Appointed Grand Officers are Welcome
WEDNESDAY, JULY 1, 2026
12:00 PM NOON
"The Bunny Beat" No-host All Member Lunch
Price includes food ($36.95} + 19.5% gratuity ($7.21} + 8.9% tax ($3.93)
Deluxe Salad Bar Buffet: Sliced marinated flank steak I Sliced grilled chicken breast I Field greens I Chopped egg I Blue cheese and shredded cheddar I Cottage cheese I Cucumber I Sliced olives I Three bean salad (V, VEG) I Matchstick carrots I Tomato Bisque Soup I freshly baked bread basket (VEG) I Dressings, sunflower seeds, croutons I iced tea
All Members Welcome
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