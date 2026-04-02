Washington Grand Chapter Meal Tickets 2026

TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2026

5:00 PM SOCIAL HOUR

6:00 PM DINNER





"The Last Hurrah" Gala"





Price includes food ($47.95) + 19.5% gratuity ($9.35) + 8.9% tax ($5.10)





Special Attire: Wear your Glitz and Glam and get ready to dance the night away !





Wenatchee Prime Rib Buffet: Chef-carved prime rib with applewood smoked spices, (GF, OF) I Mashed potatoes with gravy I Penne Pasta in creamy alfredo sauce (VEG) I Seasonal fresh vegetable medley (VEG) I Hearty Green Salad (VEG, V) I fresh fruit bowl(A) I Freshly baked rolls (VEG) I coffee/tea





LIMITED TO 300 ATTENDEES - REGISTER EARLY