Washington High School Huskies Athletics Boosters

Hosted by

Washington High School Huskies Athletics Boosters

About this event

Sales closed

Washington High School Huskies Athletics Boosters's Online Silent Auction

Blank Varsity Letter Jacket item
Blank Varsity Letter Jacket
$88

Starting bid

Help your athlete show off their hard work with a varsity letter jacket. This certificate will cover the cost of a blank jacket, but you’ll have the opportunity to add your own details and patches for an extra fee. Valued at $220.

Own It Fitness Thrive Trial Package item
Own It Fitness Thrive Trial Package
$80

Starting bid

This package includes a Comprehensive Fitness Assessment, InBody Scan, 1 personal training session, and a strategy planning session. Valued at $199.


*Donated by Lacrosse Team

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!