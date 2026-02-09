Washington High School Huskies Athletics Boosters's Online Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Help your athlete show off their hard work with a varsity letter jacket. This certificate will cover the cost of a blank jacket, but you’ll have the opportunity to add your own details and patches for an extra fee. Valued at $220.
Starting bid
This package includes a Comprehensive Fitness Assessment, InBody Scan, 1 personal training session, and a strategy planning session. Valued at $199.
*Donated by Lacrosse Team
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