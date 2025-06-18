Washington High School Huskies Boosters Memberships 25/26

Husky Pride membership includes twenty (20) free passes to WHS home games, along with a Booster t-shirt! Save $40 in gates fees, skip the line, plus a free t-shirt! BEST VALUE FOR FAMILIES! Note: Passes do not apply to away games, MVAL play-offs or NCS games. Passes need to be picked up by students during MAZE Days at the Booster Table. After MAZE Day, passes can be picked up at the school office.

Husky Pride membership includes twenty (20) free passes to WHS home games, along with a Booster t-shirt! Save $40 in gates fees, skip the line, plus a free t-shirt! BEST VALUE FOR FAMILIES! Note: Passes do not apply to away games, MVAL play-offs or NCS games. Passes need to be picked up by students during MAZE Days at the Booster Table. After MAZE Day, passes can be picked up at the school office.

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