Washington High School Huskies Boosters Memberships 25/26
Husky Pride Membership
$150
Renews yearly on: June 30
Husky Pride membership includes twenty (20) free passes to WHS home games, along with a Booster t-shirt! Save $40 in gates fees, skip the line, plus a free t-shirt!
BEST VALUE FOR FAMILIES!
Note: Passes do not apply to away games, MVAL play-offs or NCS games. Passes need to be picked up by students during MAZE Days at the Booster Table. After MAZE Day, passes can be picked up at the school office.
Husky Pride membership includes twenty (20) free passes to WHS home games, along with a Booster t-shirt! Save $40 in gates fees, skip the line, plus a free t-shirt!
BEST VALUE FOR FAMILIES!
Note: Passes do not apply to away games, MVAL play-offs or NCS games. Passes need to be picked up by students during MAZE Days at the Booster Table. After MAZE Day, passes can be picked up at the school office.
Husky Family Membership
$100
Renews yearly on: June 30
Husky Family membership includes fifteen (15) free passes to WHS home games. Save $30 in gate fees, and skip the line!
Great Option for Families
Note: Passes do not apply to away games, MVAL play-offs or NCS games. Passes need to be picked up by students during MAZE Days at the Booster Table. After MAZE Day, passes can be picked up at the school office.
Husky Family membership includes fifteen (15) free passes to WHS home games. Save $30 in gate fees, and skip the line!
Great Option for Families
Note: Passes do not apply to away games, MVAL play-offs or NCS games. Passes need to be picked up by students during MAZE Days at the Booster Table. After MAZE Day, passes can be picked up at the school office.
Alumni/Supporter Membership
$50
Renews yearly on: June 30
The Alumni/Supporter membership includes seven (7) free passes to WHS home games. Save $14 in gate fees, and skip the line!
Once a Husky, always a Husky!
Note: Passes do not apply to away games, MVAL play-offs or NCS games. Passes can be picked up at the school office, or we can make arrangements to mail them to you.
The Alumni/Supporter membership includes seven (7) free passes to WHS home games. Save $14 in gate fees, and skip the line!
Once a Husky, always a Husky!
Note: Passes do not apply to away games, MVAL play-offs or NCS games. Passes can be picked up at the school office, or we can make arrangements to mail them to you.
Husky Student Membership
$30
Renews yearly on: June 30
Student membership includes five (5) free passes to WHS home games. Save $10 in gate fees, and skip the line!
We love our students!
Note: Passes do not apply to away games, MVAL play-offs or NCS games. Passes need to be picked up by students during MAZE Days at the Booster Table. After MAZE Day, passes can be picked up at the school office.
Student membership includes five (5) free passes to WHS home games. Save $10 in gate fees, and skip the line!
We love our students!
Note: Passes do not apply to away games, MVAL play-offs or NCS games. Passes need to be picked up by students during MAZE Days at the Booster Table. After MAZE Day, passes can be picked up at the school office.
Add a donation for Washington High School Huskies Athletics Boosters
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