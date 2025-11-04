Washington High School Senior Class Graduation Activities Committe

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Washington High School Senior Class Graduation Activities Committe

About this raffle

WHS Senior Class Party Annual Raffle & Parent's Day Out

WHS SCP 50/50 Raffle
$100

***Please note, you do not need to pay the processing fee at Checkout. You can change the amount to "Other" and you won't be charged anything additional. ***

Admission
$15

Grants one person entry to the event and all the keg beer they can drink until the keg runs dry or bottomless mimosas. Early bird special for $10. $15 at the door.


***Please note, you do not need to pay the processing fee at Checkout. You can change the amount to "Other" and you won't be charged anything additional. ***

Bar Olympics
$10

Complete in all types of bar games! 2 person teams. Each team member needs a ticket to participate. Come with a teammate or partner up at the event.


***Please note, you do not need to pay the processing fee at Checkout. You can change the amount to "Other" and you won't be charged anything additional. ***

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