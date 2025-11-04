WHS Senior Class Party Annual Raffle & Parent's Day Out

About this raffle
***Please note, you do not need to pay the processing fee at Checkout. You can change the amount to "Other" and you won't be charged anything additional. ***
Grants one person entry to the event and all the keg beer they can drink until the keg runs dry or bottomless mimosas. Early bird special for $10. $15 at the door.
***Please note, you do not need to pay the processing fee at Checkout. You can change the amount to "Other" and you won't be charged anything additional. ***
Complete in all types of bar games! 2 person teams. Each team member needs a ticket to participate. Come with a teammate or partner up at the event.
***Please note, you do not need to pay the processing fee at Checkout. You can change the amount to "Other" and you won't be charged anything additional. ***
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!