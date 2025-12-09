Washington Volunteer Fire Squad Inc

Offered by

Washington Volunteer Fire Squad Inc

About this shop

Washington Ice Fishing Derby Merch

Grey Adult Ice Fishing Derby Sweatshirt PRE-ORDER item
Grey Adult Ice Fishing Derby Sweatshirt PRE-ORDER
$25

This can not be shipped, you will have to pick up your order at the Camp Morgan Lodge at the derby.

Hoodie Sweatshirt

Red Ariat Ice Fishing Derby Shirts PRE ORDER item
Red Ariat Ice Fishing Derby Shirts PRE ORDER
$18

This can not be shipped, you will have to pick up your order at the Camp Morgan Lodge at the derby.

Long sleeve T-shirt material

Kids Black Ice Fishing Derby Shirt PRE-ORDER item
Kids Black Ice Fishing Derby Shirt PRE-ORDER
$15

This can not be shipped, you will have to pick up your order at the Camp Morgan Lodge at the derby.

Long sleeve T-shirt material

Ice Fishing Derby Koozie item
Ice Fishing Derby Koozie
$5

This can not be shipped, you will have to pick up your order at the Camp Morgan Lodge at the derby.

Stickers (Assorted Colors) item
Stickers (Assorted Colors)
$2

You will get to pick your color at the derby.

This can not be shipped, you will have to pick up your order at the Camp Morgan Lodge at the derby.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!