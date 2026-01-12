Washington Ice Fishing Derby Sponsor Form

A. 18”H X 36”W vinyl banner is made up at a local printing company. The banner is an exterior grade white banner with black and red vinyl print; all graphics are in full color. This banner gives your company name, telephone number and is displayed on the wall of derby headquarters for the weekend. This banner is yours to keep. You may take it with you or request that the Derby Committee hold it until the following year. If you would like the banner displayed the following year, a donation of $100.00 is required.