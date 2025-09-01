Memberships

Member
$60

Valid for one year

Bronze
$120

Valid for one year

Mentioned in WJS Programs

Silver
$250

Valid for one year

Mentioned in WJS Programs, Mentioned in Quarterly Southpointe Chamber Magazines

Gold
$500

Valid for one year

Mentioned in WJS Programs, Mentioned in Quarterly Southpointe Chamber Magazines, Business Card Size Ad in WJS Programs

Platinum (Corporate)
$1,000

Valid for one year

Mentioned in WJS Programs, Mentioned in Quarterly Southpointe Chamber Magazines, Business Card Size Ad in WJS Programs, Business Card Size Ad in Quarterly Southpointe Chamber Magazines, Logo Displayed on WJS Website and in Email Blasts

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!