Washington Montessori Public Charter School's PTO Shop

Production Process: UV Printing

Material Description: Stainless Steel

Accessory Construction: Transparent Plastic Tube



Product Performance: Premium Material: Made of 304 stainless steel for health, vacuum insulated, heat-resistant double layer. Safety Protection: The cup lid is tightly sealed to prevent leaks, and it does not emit odors when in contact with hot water. Extra Large Capacity: Increased capacity, finely polished inner wall for aesthetics and easy cleaning. Portable Placement: Wider at the top and narrower at the bottom, easy to place, won’t spill easily when shaken in the car.





Washing Instructions: Upon receiving, please rinse with boiling water before use to remove dust and other residues generated during the production of the cup.



Special Description: This product features a multi-piece design. Please design within the red dashed area; areas outside the shaded region must be fully covered, otherwise production will leave blank spaces. If transparent or no material is used, the production will have a white background. A fixed blank space will remain between the cup body and bottom. Due to different measurement methods, a deviation within 1 cm is considered normal.





Reminder: Since this product is modeled in an irregular shape, the modeling cannot be guaranteed to be absolutely precise. The actual product received may have slight differences in the handle position and pattern seams. Due to differences in the printing mold, there may be extremely minor ink overflow around the cup rim. These issues will not be accepted as reasons for after-sales service. The images shown are for reference only; the final effect is subject to the actual product.





Due to factors such as production batches and machinery, minor color differences, position, and size deviations are difficult to avoid and may occur. Such issues are considered normal and will not be handled in after-sales service.