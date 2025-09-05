Washington Montessori Public Charter School

Washington Montessori Public Charter School

Washington Montessori Public Charter School's PTO Shop

WMPCS Ceramic Coasters item
WMPCS Ceramic Coasters item
WMPCS Ceramic Coasters item
WMPCS Ceramic Coasters
$14
  • Production Process: UV Printing
  • Material Description: Ceramic
  • Accessory Construction: Ceramic Coaster with Cork Base


  • Product Performance:
    • Eco-Friendly Material: This Square Ceramic Coaster is made of eco-friendly ceramic, which is safe, non-toxic and odorless. It has heat insulation, waterproof and moisture-proof, and antibacterial properties. The cork design at the bottom of the coaster provides effective anti-slip performance and is easy to wipe clean.
    • Perfect Size: This Square Ceramic Coaster comes in an ideal size, suitable for water cups, coffee mugs, white wine glasses, teacups or any other average-sized glassware.
    • Strong Functionality: This Square Ceramic Coaster can protect your beloved dining tables and kitchen countertops from damage caused by hot water, coffee and tea. The cork backing prevents table wear and scratches, as well as bumps and falls of the coaster itself.
    • Easy to Clean: This Square Ceramic Coaster features a beautiful curved edge design with smooth polishing, making it thoughtful and practical to use.


Canvas Tote Bag- Montessori 25 item
Canvas Tote Bag- Montessori 25 item
Canvas Tote Bag- Montessori 25 item
Canvas Tote Bag- Montessori 25
$10

Description

  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Canvas
  • Accessory Construction: bag with 2 handles


  • Product Performance: Our Tote Canvas Bag with Dual-sided Printing is a versatile companion for your daily adventures. With its dual-sided printing on high-quality canvas, this Tote Canvas Bag combines fashion and functionality. With a large capacity, the Tote Canvas Bag is perfect for groceries, and the long handles offer both handheld and over-the-shoulder convenience. Its slim and stylish design complements any outfit, while the durable material ensures a lasting impact. This eco-friendly Tote Canvas Bag is ideal for shopping, travel and various outdoor activities. The Tote Canvas Bag is a thoughtful gift for anyone, suitable for all ages and occasions.


  • Washing Instructions: Hand or machine washing under 45 degrees Centigrade. Do not bleach or soak for a long time.
3 Piece Bag Set (Backpack, Lunch Bag and Pencil Case) item
3 Piece Bag Set (Backpack, Lunch Bag and Pencil Case) item
3 Piece Bag Set (Backpack, Lunch Bag and Pencil Case) item
3 Piece Bag Set (Backpack, Lunch Bag and Pencil Case)
$35
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Polyester


  • Accessory Construction: The package includes a Backpack, an Lunch bag and a Pencil Case.


  • Product Performance:
    • Preferred material: Our 3 PCS Bag Set (Backpack, Lunch Bag and Pencil Case) is made of polyester, featuring wear resistance, anti-shrinkage and stretch performance.
    • Sturdy and durable: This backpack has enhanced anti-wrinkle details at the bottom to ensure the bottom is firm. It is reinforced to protect the backpack, and the adjustable shoulder straps are also reinforced, providing great comfort for your back.
    • Lightweight and portable: The lunch bag looks compact but has a large capacity, which can perfectly hold your lunch box, snacks, fruits, and even protein shake bottles, meeting your daily needs. It is easy to carry and can be taken with you wherever you go.
    • Versatility: The pencil case can hold pencils, signature pens, erasers, watercolor pens, etc. It is highly functional and widely applicable.


  • Washing Instructions: It is recommended to wipe and clean it regularly with a damp cloth.


25th Anniversary Tool Storage Pouch item
25th Anniversary Tool Storage Pouch item
25th Anniversary Tool Storage Pouch item
25th Anniversary Tool Storage Pouch
$18
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Polyester


  • Product Performance:
    • Durable Material: This Tool Storage Pouch is made of high-quality polyester fabric, featuring a sturdy structure and long-lasting durability.  
    • Easy to Fold: The zipper design of this product allows for easy opening, making folding a breeze.  
    • Strong Storage Capacity: This Tool Storage Pouch can hold daily items such as wrenches, scissors, and rulers.  
    • Space-Saving: The Tool Storage Pouch is ideal for placing in wardrobes or bookshelves to store and organize items, keeping your environment clean, tidy, and well-ordered.


  • Washing Instructions: It is recommended to wipe and clean it regularly.


Montessori 25 Acrylic Clipboard item
Montessori 25 Acrylic Clipboard item
Montessori 25 Acrylic Clipboard item
Montessori 25 Acrylic Clipboard
$15
  • Production Process: UV Printing
  • Material Description: Acrylic
  • Product Performance:
    • Premium Material: This Acrylic Clipboard is made of high-quality acrylic, which is lightweight, durable, strong in load-bearing capacity, not easy to break, and environmentally friendly.
    • Convenient for Reference: When you want to check documents anytime and anywhere, you can clip them on this Acrylic Clipboard without worrying about the papers falling off or getting crumpled.
    • High Practicality: There is a stainless steel hanging hole on the back of this Acrylic Clipboard, allowing it to be hung on the wall to save space.
    • Small Clipboard with Large Capacity: Our Acrylic Clipboard can hold 80-100 sheets of A4 letter-sized paper.


7 Color Changing Night Light Alarm Clock item
7 Color Changing Night Light Alarm Clock item
7 Color Changing Night Light Alarm Clock item
7 Color Changing Night Light Alarm Clock
$15
  • Production Process: UV Printing
  • Material Description: Plastic
  • Accessory Construction: Alarm clock (batteries not included); 3 AAA batteries required (to be prepared by the user)


  • Product Performance:
    • Eco-Friendly Material: The 7 Color Changing Night Light Alarm Clock is made of eco-friendly plastic, contributing to a healthy lifestyle.  
    • Unique Design: Boasting a sleek modern geometric shape, the 7 Color Changing Night Light Alarm Clock emits 7 kinds of soft light to create a romantic atmosphere. Its colorful lights can help reduce work stress and aid sleep. You can adjust the light according to your preferences, making it ideal for those who are afraid of the dark but need a bright room.  
    • Multi-Functional: Equipped with a high-definition LED display, the 7 Color Changing Night Light Alarm Clock clearly shows the time, date, day of the week, and temperature, allowing you to monitor the ambient temperature in real time. It supports 12/24-hour formats and can be set to display temperature in Fahrenheit or Celsius.


WMPCS Sling Bag item
WMPCS Sling Bag item
WMPCS Sling Bag item
WMPCS Sling Bag
$24
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Twill Cloth


  • Product Performance:
    • Ample Storage Capacity: Our Sling Backpack features an external pocket, two side mesh pockets, and interior pockets within the main compartment, allowing you to organize and store your essentials. Safely carry items such as your phone, wallets, keys, ID cards, credit cards, snacks, books, and more.
    • Anti-Loss Key Design: To prevent the loss of your keys, we have included a key anti-loss rope inside the bag. Simply place your keys on the attached key ring and carry them with you, or detach the buckle for separate use.
    • Comfortable Sponge Shoulder Strap: The wide shoulder strap is equipped with a sponge pad, ensuring long-lasting comfort and protecting your shoulders. The sturdy strap is highly durable and built to withstand daily use.
    • Exquisite Craftsmanship: With meticulous stitching and a sturdy detachable buckle, our Sling Backpack showcases excellent craftsmanship in every detail.
    • Sleek and Minimalist Design: The simple and elegant design of our Sling Backpack allows it to complement any outfit effortlessly. Whether you're dressed casually or formally, this pack adds a touch of style and functionality to your ensemble.


**WMPCS is printed on the strap. **


  • Washing Instructions: Hand washing under 45 degrees Centigrade. Do not bleach and soak for a long time.


Waffle Cloth Sports Drawstring Bag item
Waffle Cloth Sports Drawstring Bag item
Waffle Cloth Sports Drawstring Bag item
Waffle Cloth Sports Drawstring Bag
$19
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Waffle Cloth


  • Product Performance:
    Our Waffle Cloth Sprots Drawstring Bag is ideal for daily life, office, travel, and fitness. Made of durable honeycomb fabric, these Waffle Cloth Sprots Drawstring Bag offer both toughness and comfort. The pull-string opening allows easy access, while the robust cotton rope ensures lasting durability. With a spacious interior, the Waffle Cloth Sprots Drawstring Bag accommodate clothes, shoes, gadgets, and more. The stylish honeycomb pattern adds a fashionable touch. Wear the Waffle Cloth Sprots Drawstring Bag as a single or double strap, and elevate your look whether you're in sportswear or casual attire.


  • Washing Instructions: Air it dry after hand or machine washing with Mild detergent. Do not bleach. Or wipe it with wet cloth.


WMPCS "25" Foldable Duffel Gym Bag item
WMPCS "25" Foldable Duffel Gym Bag item
WMPCS "25" Foldable Duffel Gym Bag item
WMPCS "25" Foldable Duffel Gym Bag
$26
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Oxford Cloth


  • Product Performance: Foldable Duffel Gym Bag, made of top-grade Oxford cloth, offers a waterproof and stain-resistant experience. The Foldable Duffel Gym Bag is designed for convenient storage and transportation of gym essentials, travel essentials, and more. The main compartment can accommodate your workout clothes, towels, toiletries, and other items, while the side pockets are perfect for personal belongings. With its adjustable and shoulder strap and hand handles, the Foldable Duffel Gym Bag can be easily carried and used for different occasions. The Foldable Duffel Gym Bag is perfect as a gym bag, travel bag, sports luggage, overnight bag, weekend luggage, and general purpose luggage.


  • Washing Instructions: Hand or machine washing under 45 degrees Centigrade. Do not bleach or soak for a long time.


25th Anniversary Waffle Cloth Sports Drawstring Bag item
25th Anniversary Waffle Cloth Sports Drawstring Bag item
25th Anniversary Waffle Cloth Sports Drawstring Bag item
25th Anniversary Waffle Cloth Sports Drawstring Bag
$19
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Waffle Cloth


  • Product Performance:
    Our Waffle Cloth Sprots Drawstring Bag is ideal for daily life, office, travel, and fitness. Made of durable honeycomb fabric, these Waffle Cloth Sprots Drawstring Bag offer both toughness and comfort. The pull-string opening allows easy access, while the robust cotton rope ensures lasting durability. With a spacious interior, the Waffle Cloth Sprots Drawstring Bag accommodate clothes, shoes, gadgets, and more. The stylish honeycomb pattern adds a fashionable touch. Wear the Waffle Cloth Sprots Drawstring Bag as a single or double strap, and elevate your look whether you're in sportswear or casual attire.


  • Washing Instructions: Air it dry after hand or machine washing with Mild detergent. Do not bleach. Or wipe it with wet cloth.


USA Backpack with Pocket item
USA Backpack with Pocket item
USA Backpack with Pocket item
USA Backpack with Pocket
$20
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Polyester
  • Size: 12" X 16.5"
  • Product Performance:
    • Premium Material: This Backpack with Pocket is made of polyester, featuring wear resistance, anti-shrinkage and anti-stretching properties.
    • Sturdy and Durable: This Backpack with Pocket has enhanced anti-wrinkle details at the bottom, ensuring the bottom of the backpack is firm and providing extra reinforcement to protect the backpack.
    • Adjustability: The adjustable shoulder straps of the Backpack with Pocket are reinforced, allowing your back to feel extremely comfortable and reducing pressure on the shoulders.
    • Pocket Design: This Backpack with Pocket is designed with pockets on the front and both sides, which can hold more items.


  • Washing Instructions: It is recommended to wipe and clean it regularly with a damp cloth.
Tie Dyed WMPCS Collapsible Insulated Cooler Bag item
Tie Dyed WMPCS Collapsible Insulated Cooler Bag item
Tie Dyed WMPCS Collapsible Insulated Cooler Bag item
Tie Dyed WMPCS Collapsible Insulated Cooler Bag
$26
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Oxford cloth
  • Accessory Construction: 22500 cm³


  • Product Performance:
    The Collapsible Insulated Cooler Bag is constructed with 5mm EPE foam for keeping cold longer and PEVA liner for insulation and preventing leakage. Adopting wear-resistant and high-density oxford, the Collapsible Insulated Cooler Bag can be used for a long time. With extra high capacity and several pockets, the Collapsible Insulated Cooler Bag is large enough to carry all picnic essentials and keep them well-organized for the whole family. The Collapsible Insulated Cooler Bag easily packs a lot of food, fruits, beer, meat, or even seafood together, whether it's camping, hiking, picnicking, or a BBQ party. The Collapsible Insulated Cooler Bag is equipped with a carrying handle and a long shoulder strap that offers 2 carrying ways for your convenience.


  • Washing Instructions: Hand washing under 45 degrees Centigrade. Do not bleach or soak for a long time.
Round Insulated Cooler Bag - American Flag item
Round Insulated Cooler Bag - American Flag item
Round Insulated Cooler Bag - American Flag item
Round Insulated Cooler Bag - American Flag
$24
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Polyester
  • Accessory Construction: Volume: 15313.3 cm³


  • Product Performance: The Collapsible Insulated Cooler Bag, constructed with wear-resistant and high-density fabric, can be used for a long time. The Collapsible Insulated Cooler Bag is equipped with a carrying handle and a long shoulder strap that offers 2 carrying ways for your convenience. With high capacity, the Collapsible Insulated Cooler Bag is large enough to carry all picnic essentials for the whole family. The Collapsible Insulated Cooler Bag easily packs a lot of food, fruits, beer, meat, or even seafood together, whether it's camping, hiking, picnicking, or a BBQ party.


  • Washing Instructions: Water washing under 45 degrees Centigrade. Do not bleach or soak for a long time.
25th Anniversary Insulated Soft Cooler with Shoulder Strap item
25th Anniversary Insulated Soft Cooler with Shoulder Strap item
25th Anniversary Insulated Soft Cooler with Shoulder Strap item
25th Anniversary Insulated Soft Cooler with Shoulder Strap
$24
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Polyester


  • Product Performance: The Collapsible Insulated Cooler Bag, constructed with wear-resistant and high-density fabric, can be used for a long time. The Collapsible Insulated Cooler Bag is equipped with a carrying handle and a long shoulder strap that offers 2 carrying ways for your convenience. With high capacity, the Collapsible Insulated Cooler Bag is large enough to carry all picnic essentials for the whole family. The Collapsible Insulated Cooler Bag easily packs a lot of food, fruits, beer, meat, or even seafood together, whether it's camping, hiking, picnicking, or a BBQ party.


  • Washing Instructions: Water washing under 45 degrees Centigrade. Do not bleach or soak for a long time.


Kids' Bucket Hag- Montessori 25 Edition item
Kids' Bucket Hag- Montessori 25 Edition item
Kids' Bucket Hag- Montessori 25 Edition item
Kids' Bucket Hag- Montessori 25 Edition
$14
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: 100% Polyester


  • Product Performance:
    Our Kid's Bucket Hat is made of high-quality 100% polyester fabric, which ensures a soft and comfortable feel. The Kid's Bucket Hat features a classic and simple design, making it easy to match with various outfits, giving your child a unique look in the park or at school. The Kid's Bucket Hat is a great summer essential, providing protection from the sun's harmful UV rays. The Kid's Bucket Hat also features a full-print design, allowing you to customize it with unique patterns to make it truly unique. The Kid's Bucket Hat is the perfect summer accessory for any child, making them look their best while protecting their skin from the sun's harmful rays.


  • Applicable Scenarios: Suitable for kids and great for their daily wearing and going out.
  • Washing Instructions: Hand wash under 45 degrees Centigrade. Do not bleach and soak for a long time.


WMPCS Children's Knit Beanie item
WMPCS Children's Knit Beanie item
WMPCS Children's Knit Beanie item
WMPCS Children's Knit Beanie
$14
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Polyester
  • Product Performance:
    The Children's Knit Beanie is made of high-quality polyester fabric, which is soft, comfortable, and elastic, providing good warmth to keep your children warm in winter. The Children's Knit Beanie is stylish and versatile, suitable for daily life and outdoor sports and leisure activities. The Children's Knit Beanie has a classic basic style that goes well with any occasion, perfect for spring, autumn, and winter, providing warmth and comfort. The Children's Knit Beanie is perfect for children to wear at home, going out to play, or for sports and other occasions.


  • Washing Instructions: Hand wash under 45 degrees Centigrade. Do not bleach and soak for a long time.
Zipper Foldable Picnic Mat-Bold Swirls item
Zipper Foldable Picnic Mat-Bold Swirls item
Zipper Foldable Picnic Mat-Bold Swirls item
Zipper Foldable Picnic Mat-Bold Swirls
$20

Zipper Foldable Picnic Mat-59"x39"

  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Polyester Pongee+ Spray-bonded Cotton+ 210d Oxford cloth


  • Product Performance:
    Our Zipper Foldable Picnic Mat is crafted from premium materials for durability, waterproofing, and thermal insulation. Its foldable design allows the Zipper Foldable Picnic Mat to shrink to a mini size, making it incredibly portable without taking up much space. The waterproof surface makes cleaning a breeze- simply shake off or wipe away dirt, mud, wet grass, or beach sand. This versatile Zipper Foldable Picnic Mat doubles as a foldable shopping bag for women, seamlessly transitioning from a compact carry to a spacious picnic mat, making it a two-in-one essential for outdoor activities.


  • Applicable Scenarios: Excellent for outdoor activities, like going picnic, camping, hiking or going to the beach.


  • Washing Instructions: Suitable for hand or machine washing and air dry.


Zipper Foldable Picnic Mat - Leaves item
Zipper Foldable Picnic Mat - Leaves item
Zipper Foldable Picnic Mat - Leaves item
Zipper Foldable Picnic Mat - Leaves
$20

Description

  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Polyester Pongee+ Spray-bonded Cotton+ 210d Oxford cloth


  • Product Performance:
    Our Zipper Foldable Picnic Mat is crafted from premium materials for durability, waterproofing, and thermal insulation. Its foldable design allows the Zipper Foldable Picnic Mat to shrink to a mini size, making it incredibly portable without taking up much space. The waterproof surface makes cleaning a breeze- simply shake off or wipe away dirt, mud, wet grass, or beach sand. This versatile Zipper Foldable Picnic Mat doubles as a foldable shopping bag for women, seamlessly transitioning from a compact carry to a spacious picnic mat, making it a two-in-one essential for outdoor activities.


  • Applicable Scenarios: Excellent for outdoor activities, like going picnic, camping, hiking or going to the beach.
  • Washing Instructions: Suitable for hand or machine washing and air dry.


15" Laptop WMPCS Case item
15" Laptop WMPCS Case item
15" Laptop WMPCS Case item
15" Laptop WMPCS Case
$22
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Neoprene
  • Product Performance:
    Our Laptop Case is crafted with exquisite, delicately soft, and elastic fabric, offering a luxurious touch while remaining lightweight for standalone use. Built with durable, scratch-resistant, and waterproof materials, the Laptop Case safeguards your laptop from dust, static, and scratches, maintaining its pristine condition. Designed with a handle for easy carrying and an ergonomic load reduction system, the Laptop Case ensures excellent portability without shoulder burden. The smooth zipper closure and padded interior compartments provide secure and superior protection for your device. Combining versatility and convenience, this Laptop Case is a reliable and stylish companion for meetings, coffee shops, or any workspace movement.



WMPCS 25th Anniversary Large Shopping Bag item
WMPCS 25th Anniversary Large Shopping Bag item
WMPCS 25th Anniversary Large Shopping Bag item
WMPCS 25th Anniversary Large Shopping Bag
$15
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Polyester


  • Product Performance: This shopping bag with high capacity holds your carry-on items, like books, clothes, bottles and foods, meeting your daily use and shopping needs. Made of lightweight and wear-resistant fabric, the Large One Shoulder Shopping Bag is reliable and durable for long-term use without worrying about splitting open while shopping. Never out of date, the concise Large One Shoulder Shopping Bag can stand the test of time. Also, the Large One Shoulder Shopping Bag is perfect for matching all kinds of dressing, such as coats, dresses, trousers and jeans.


  • Washing Instructions: Hand wash under 45 degrees Centigrade. Do not bleach and soak for a long time.


Large Shopping Bag 25th Anniversary Edition item
Large Shopping Bag 25th Anniversary Edition item
Large Shopping Bag 25th Anniversary Edition item
Large Shopping Bag 25th Anniversary Edition
$15
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Polyester
  • Size: 16" x 16" x 6"


  • Product Performance: The One Shoulder Shopping Bag with high capacity holds your carry-on items, like books, clothes, bottles and foods, meeting your daily use and shopping needs. Made of lightweight and wear-resistant fabric, the Large One Shoulder Shopping Bag is reliable and durable for long-term use without worrying about splitting open while shopping. Never out of date, the concise Large One Shoulder Shopping Bag can stand the test of time. Also, the Large One Shoulder Shopping Bag is perfect for matching all kinds of dressing, such as coats, dresses, trousers and jeans.


  • Washing Instructions: Hand wash under 45 degrees Centigrade. Do not bleach and soak for a long time.
Leather Key Holder Pouch item
Leather Key Holder Pouch item
Leather Key Holder Pouch item
Leather Key Holder Pouch
$12
  • Production Process: UV Printing
  • Material Description: PU
  • Accessory Construction: It comes with a snap button and metal hooks


  • Product Performance:
    The Leather Key Holder Pouch is crafted with quality PU leather, exquisite workmanship, neat stitching and fine details, ensuring its quality and durability. Despite its small size, the Leather Key Holder Pouch boasts a large capacity, able to accommodate keys, cards, and some coins. The easy-to-access design and convenient storage make the Leather Key Holder Pouch a practical choice for everyday use. The Leather Key Holder Pouch is an excellent gift option for friends and family who appreciate fine craftsmanship and practicality.


  • Applicable Scenarios: Suitable for storing keys, bank cards, and change.
  • Washing Instructions: Please wipe it with wet cloth regularly.
Football Leather Key Holder Pouch item
Football Leather Key Holder Pouch item
Football Leather Key Holder Pouch item
Football Leather Key Holder Pouch
$12
  • Production Process: UV Printing
  • Material Description: PU
  • Accessory Construction: It comes with a snap button and metal hooks


  • Product Performance:
    The Leather Key Holder Pouch is crafted with quality PU leather, exquisite workmanship, neat stitching and fine details, ensuring its quality and durability. Despite its small size, the Leather Key Holder Pouch boasts a large capacity, able to accommodate keys, cards, and some coins. The easy-to-access design and convenient storage make the Leather Key Holder Pouch a practical choice for everyday use. The Leather Key Holder Pouch is an excellent gift option for friends and family who appreciate fine craftsmanship and practicality.


  • Applicable Scenarios: Suitable for storing keys, bank cards, and change.
  • Washing Instructions: Please wipe it with wet cloth regularly.


Montessori 25 Brown Tube Socks item
Montessori 25 Brown Tube Socks item
Montessori 25 Brown Tube Socks item
Montessori 25 Brown Tube Socks
$16

Description

  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Chemical Fiber
  • Accessory Construction: A pair of socks


  • Product Performance:
    Tube Socks are made of quality fabric that has good moisture absorption and ventilation properties, keeping your feet dry and warm. The Tube Socks are soft and clean, giving you maximum comfort while wearing. The Tube Socks fit closely and the sock-cut is not tight around your legs, preventing them from sliding down. The material is gentle on your skin, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor activities. The classic and simple design allows you to easily match with various outfits. These Tube Socks are perfect for all seasons and the perfect thickness makes them a great choice.


  • Washing Instructions: Hand or machine washing under 45 degrees Centigrade. Do not bleach or soak for a long time.
Personalized Contrast Color Socks for Kids item
Personalized Contrast Color Socks for Kids item
Personalized Contrast Color Socks for Kids item
Personalized Contrast Color Socks for Kids
$16
  • Product Performance:
    • Premium Material: These Personalized Contrast Color Socks for Kids are crafted from high-quality polyester, offering superior absorbency and comfort.
    • Comfort Fit: Featuring an ergonomic design with moderate thickness, these Personalized Contrast Color Socks for Kids provide a snug yet gentle fit. The elasticized cuff ensures they stay up without constricting kids' legs, while remaining skin-friendly.
    • Customizable Design: Personalize them with your favorite patterns to achieve the perfect blend of style and comfort.
    • Ideal Gift: Create a one-of-a-kind gift for family or friends by customizing these socks with meaningful designs—making every present memorable.


  • Washing Instructions: This product can be hand-washed or machine-washed. Do not soak it for a long time, and do not bleach it. The temperature of the detergent should not exceed 45°C (113°F).
40oz Car Cup item
40oz Car Cup item
40oz Car Cup item
40oz Car Cup
$36

Production Process: UV Printing
Material Description: Stainless Steel
Accessory Construction: Transparent Plastic Tube


Product Performance: Premium Material: Made of 304 stainless steel for health, vacuum insulated, heat-resistant double layer. Safety Protection: The cup lid is tightly sealed to prevent leaks, and it does not emit odors when in contact with hot water. Extra Large Capacity: Increased capacity, finely polished inner wall for aesthetics and easy cleaning. Portable Placement: Wider at the top and narrower at the bottom, easy to place, won’t spill easily when shaken in the car.


Washing Instructions: Upon receiving, please rinse with boiling water before use to remove dust and other residues generated during the production of the cup.


Cotton Vintage Washed Denim Baseball Cap item
Cotton Vintage Washed Denim Baseball Cap item
Cotton Vintage Washed Denim Baseball Cap item
Cotton Vintage Washed Denim Baseball Cap
$22
  • Production Process: Direct to Film
  • Material Description: 100% Cotton
  • Product Performance:
    • Premium Cotton Comfort - The Cotton Vintage Washed Denim Baseball Cap is crafted from high-quality cotton denim for natural softness and medium-weight comfort that lasts all day.
    • Sun Protection Style - The Cotton Vintage Washed Denim Baseball Cap shields your eyes and face from UV rays while delivering the breathable comfort of authentic cotton fabric.


    • Classic Structured Design - Featuring a firm curved brim, the Cotton Vintage Washed Denim Baseball Cap maintains perfect shape while providing optimal shading and face-flattering silhouette.
    • Lightweight & Travel-Ready - Designed for convenience, the Cotton Vintage Washed Denim Baseball Cap keeps its shape while being easy to pack and carry anywhere.
    • Adjustable Secure Fit - With its metal buckle closure at back, the Cotton Vintage Washed Denim Baseball Cap offers customizable sizing for all-day comfortable wear.


  • Washing Instructions: Hand wash recommended. Wash sparingly. No wringing or machine washing
Lightweight 3-Fold Umbrella item
Lightweight 3-Fold Umbrella item
Lightweight 3-Fold Umbrella item
Lightweight 3-Fold Umbrella
$24
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Pongee Fabric
  • Accessory Construction: The package includes a cover, Velcro tape and an umbrella that made of 8 reinforced ribs, fiber umbrella bone and high-density Pongee fabric.


  • Product Performance:
    • Sturdy ribs: Adopting 8 reinforced ribs made of structural steel and carbon fiber, the Auto Umbrella with Pattern Outside is sturdy and windproof for a long life-span.
    • Eye-catching look: With stylish and eye-catching pattern inside and anti-UV black coating outside, the Auto Umbrella with Pattern Outside will be out of the ordinary. You will love it at the first sight.
    • More convenience: The auto open and close function enables us to operate the Umbrella conveniently. The Auto Umbrella with Pattern Outside is waterproof, fast-dry and ready for sunny and rainy days.
    • Easy storage: With moderate length, the short Auto Umbrella with Pattern Outside is easy to pack in purses, briefcases, backpacks, and luggage, the compact and lightweight Auto Umbrella are excellent for going outside or travelling.


WMPCS Wooden Clock item
WMPCS Wooden Clock item
WMPCS Wooden Clock item
WMPCS Wooden Clock
$30
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Wood
  • Size: 25 cm X 25 cm [9.8" X 9.8"}
  • Accessory Construction: Movement × 1 Movement back cover (double-sided tape pre-attached) × 1 Dial × 1 Hands × 3 (hour hand, minute hand, second hand each × 1) Instruction manual × 1 Screw × 1 Washer × 1 Hanging hook × 1 (The hands and movement casing can be disassembled and assembled for adjustment. Due to shipping considerations, the product does not include batteries - please purchase separately)


  • Product Performance:
    • Premium Materials: This Modern Wooden Wall Clock is made from selected thick wooden boards, ensuring sturdiness and durability.
    • Stylish Design: Featuring a classic circular shape, this Modern Wooden Wall Clock supports free DIY customization, resulting in a fashionable and unique look.
    • Silent Operation: Equipped with a silent-sweep movement, this Modern Wooden Wall Clock ensures a noise-free environment for sound sleep.
    • Clock Texture: Boasting a light-luxury texture, this Modern Wooden Wall Clock is designed for easy hanging.


WMPCS White Socks for Kids item
WMPCS White Socks for Kids item
WMPCS White Socks for Kids item
WMPCS White Socks for Kids
$16
  • Production Process: Direct to Garment
  • Material Description: Polyester
  • Product Performance:
    • Premium Material: These Personalized Contrast Color Socks for Kids are crafted from high-quality polyester, offering superior absorbency and comfort.
    • Comfort Fit: Featuring an ergonomic design with moderate thickness, these Personalized Contrast Color Socks for Kids provide a snug yet gentle fit. The elasticized cuff ensures they stay up without constricting kids' legs, while remaining skin-friendly.
    • Customizable Design: Personalize them with your favorite patterns to achieve the perfect blend of style and comfort.
    • Ideal Gift: Create a one-of-a-kind gift for family or friends by customizing these socks with meaningful designs—making every present memorable.


  • Washing Instructions: This product can be hand-washed or machine-washed. Do not soak it for a long time, and do not bleach it. The temperature of the detergent should not exceed 45°C (113°F).


WMPCS 20oz Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Lid item
WMPCS 20oz Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Lid item
WMPCS 20oz Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Lid item
WMPCS 20oz Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Lid
$29
  • Production Process: UV Printing
  • Material Description: 304 Stainless Steel
  • Accessory Construction: Sealed dual-drinking lid (the lid is BPA-free) and transparent plastic tube.


  • Product Performance:
    • Preferred material: This 20oz Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Lid is made of 304 stainless steel, a healthy material, featuring vacuum insulation and double-layer anti-scalding design.
    • Safety protection: The lid of this 20oz Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Lid is highly sealed to prevent water leakage, and it has no peculiar smell when in contact with hot water.
    • Extra-large capacity: This 20oz Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Lid has a large capacity, with a finely polished inner wall that is both aesthetically pleasing and easy to clean.
    • Portable placement: With a wider top and narrower bottom, this 20oz Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Lid is easy to place and won't easily spill even when the car is shaking.
  • Applicable Scenarios: It is suitable for car use, travel, fitness, outdoor activities, cafes, offices, home use, etc.
  • Washing Instructions: Upon receipt, please rinse the cup with boiling water before use to remove any dust or other residues generated during the production process.


Men's Pajama Pants- 25th Anniversary Edition item
Men's Pajama Pants- 25th Anniversary Edition item
Men's Pajama Pants- 25th Anniversary Edition item
Men's Pajama Pants- 25th Anniversary Edition
$20
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Faux Cotton-95%Polyester+5%Spandex


  • Product Performance:
    Discover ultimate comfort with our Faux Cotton Men Pajamas Pants, crafted from premium materials for a softly elastic, skin-friendly, and breathable fabric. These pants offer ample coverage, ensuring cozy warmth throughout your sleep. Featuring a classic long-pants design, they promise unparalleled ease and relaxation even while lounging at home. Wear them daily to embrace a stylish yet casual experience. An excellent gift option, our Faux Cotton Men Pajamas Pants are perfect for presenting to friends, family, and siblings on their special days.


  • Washing Instructions: Hand or machine washing under 45 degrees Centigrade. Do not bleach or soak for a long time.


Silk Cooling Short Sleeve Men’s Shirt item
Silk Cooling Short Sleeve Men’s Shirt item
Silk Cooling Short Sleeve Men’s Shirt item
Silk Cooling Short Sleeve Men’s Shirt
$15
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: 160gsm (87%Polyester+13%Spandex)


  • Product Performance:
    • Premium Ice Silk Fabric - Our Ice Silk Cooling Short Sleeve Men’s Shirt is crafted from high-quality ice silk material, ensuring a soft, breathable feel that keeps you cool even on the hottest days.
    • Stylish Everyday Design - This Ice Silk Cooling Short Sleeve Men’s Shirt features a classic, versatile cut with a sleek round neckline, perfect for casual wear and suitable for all seasons.
    • Versatile Wardrobe Staple - Designed to flatter all body types, our Ice Silk Cooling Short Sleeve Men’s Shirt pairs effortlessly with jeans, chinos, or beach shorts, offering endless styling options for a fashionable look anytime, anywhere.
    • All-Day Comfort & Confidence - Engineered for maximum comfort, our Ice Silk Cooling Short Sleeve Men’s Shirt combines lightweight fabric with a relaxed fit, ensuring you stay stylish and at ease from dawn to dusk.
    • Ideal Gift Choice - A thoughtful summer gift for family or your significant other, this Ice Silk Cooling Short Sleeve Men’s Shirt is a must-have essential for any man’s warm-weather wardrobe.


  • Washing Instructions: Hand or machine washing under 45 degrees Centigrade. Do not bleach or soak for a long time.
Men's Short Sleeve Cotton Polo Shirt item
Men's Short Sleeve Cotton Polo Shirt item
Men's Short Sleeve Cotton Polo Shirt
$24
  • Production Process: Direct to Garment
  • Material Description: 100%Cotton
  • Product Performance:
    • Premium Material: Our Cotton POLO Shirts Short Sleeve for Men are made of high-quality pure cotton fabric, which is lightweight, close-fitting and soft.
    • Comfortable to Wear: Our Cotton POLO Shirts Short Sleeve for Men feature excellent moisture absorption and breathability, providing a comfortable wearing experience that keeps you comfortable all day long.
    • Stylish Design: Our Cotton POLO Shirts Short Sleeve for Men have a close-fitting cut that shapes the figure, creates a stylish look and suits most body types.
    • Versatile Fashion: Our Cotton POLO Shirts Short Sleeve for Men can be paired with any clothing, such as casual pants and jeans.



  • Washing Instructions: Hand-washable and machine-washable. Do not soak for a long time. Do not bleach. The temperature of the detergent should not exceed 45°C (113°F).
Men's Quick Dry Polo Shirt 25th Anniversary Edition item
Men's Quick Dry Polo Shirt 25th Anniversary Edition item
Men's Quick Dry Polo Shirt 25th Anniversary Edition item
Men's Quick Dry Polo Shirt 25th Anniversary Edition
$24
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Mesh Fabric
  • Product Performance:
    • Premium Material: Our Men's Quick Dry Polo Shirt is made of high-quality fabric. It is lightweight, breathable and soft to the touch.
    • Comfortable Wear: With excellent moisture-wicking and quick-drying properties, our Men's Quick Dry Polo Shirt delivers a comfortable wearing experience, keeping you cozy all day long.
    • Stylish Design: Featuring a slim fit cut, our Men's Quick Dry Polo Shirt shapes your figure for a fashionable look, suitable for most body types.
    • Versatile & Fashionable: Our Men's Quick Dry Polo Shirt pairs perfectly with any outfit, such as casual pants and jeans. Match it with sports shoes for a complete stylish look.


  • Washing Instructions: Hand wash or machine wash. Do NOT soak for an extended period. Do NOT use bleach. The washing liquid temperature should not exceed 45ºC (113°F).


Men's Quarter Zip - 25th Anniversary item
Men's Quarter Zip - 25th Anniversary item
Men's Quarter Zip - 25th Anniversary
$28
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Mesh Fabric
  • Product Performance:
    • Premium Material: This Stand-up Collar Fishing Hoodie is made of high-quality mesh fabric. It’s soft and comfortable, making it perfect for outdoor sports.
    • Thoughtful Design: The stand-up collar of this fishing hoodie effectively protects exposed skin and blocks UV rays during outdoor activities. The chest zipper is decorative, and the jacket features a pocket-free design.
    • Fashionable & Versatile: This Stand-up Collar Fishing Hoodie pairs perfectly with jeans, casual pants and sneakers. It adds a stylish and personalized touch to your look.
    • Ideal Gift Choice: This Stand-up Collar Fishing Hoodie is an excellent gift option for outdoor sports enthusiasts.


  • Washing Instructions: Can be hand-washed or machine-washed. Do not soak for a long time, do not bleach, and the detergent temperature shall not exceed 45ºC.
Linen "Bee Kind" Bag item
Linen "Bee Kind" Bag item
Linen "Bee Kind" Bag item
Linen "Bee Kind" Bag
$10
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Linen


  • Product Performance:
    • High-Quality Material: This Linen Makeup Bag is made of premium linen fabric, featuring sturdiness and durability.
    • Easy to Carry: With a handheld design, this Linen Makeup Bag is convenient to carry, allowing easy access to your items.
    • Thoughtful Design: Equipped with a zipper, this Linen Makeup Bag keeps your belongings from spilling out. It’s sturdy and versatile enough to double as a coin purse.
    • DIY-Friendly: Practical and stylish, this Linen Makeup Bag lets you create a unique handheld makeup bag for yourself or your family.


  • Applicable Scenarios: Suitable for daily life, travel, trips, business trips and other occasions.
  • Washing Instructions: Wipe and clean regularly with a damp cloth.
Building Block Storage Pull String Bag item
Building Block Storage Pull String Bag item
Building Block Storage Pull String Bag item
Building Block Storage Pull String Bag
$20
  • Production Process: Sublimation
  • Material Description: Polyester


  • Product Performance:
    • Premium Material: The Building Block Storage Bag is made of 100% polyester fabric, featuring sturdiness, durability, and a comfortable texture.
    • Extra-Large Capacity: With its extra-large capacity, the Building Block Storage Bag can effectively hold toys, helping turn a cluttered home into a clean and tidy space.
    • Lightweight & Foldable: The Building Block Storage Bag is reusable. Reinforced with exquisite edge stitching, it can safely support heavy loads. It can also be folded easily, allowing you to carry it without taking up much space.
    • Great Home Essential: The Building Block Storage Bag can be customized with patterns that kids love and given to them, helping children develop good organizing habits from an early age.


  • Washing Instructions: Hand washable. Do not soak for a long time. Do not bleach. Wash solution temperature should not exceed 45ºC.
Valentine's Zipper Pouch item
Valentine's Zipper Pouch item
Valentine's Zipper Pouch item
Valentine's Zipper Pouch
$10
  • Production Process: Direct to Garment
  • Material Description: Polyester


  • Product Performance:
    • Material Features: This Makeup Storage Bag is made of polyester fabric, which is flexible, wear-resistant, and has a delicate touch.
    • Storage Compatibility: The Makeup Storage Bag has a neat internal space, capable of holding daily items like cosmetics and small accessories.
    • Portability: Lightweight in design, this Makeup Storage Bag can be folded or tucked into a larger bag for easy on-the-go carrying.
    • Durability: Equipped with a smooth zipper, this Makeup Storage Bag resists damage even with repeated opening and closing.


  • Washing Instructions: Recommended to wipe and clean regularly with a damp cloth.
Shipping items to your home item
Shipping items to your home
$9

Shipping payment is required for all products.


If you want your items mailed to your house, select this shipping method.


It takes 6-10 business days to create a product
and fulfill an order.

Shipping to school item
Shipping to school
$5

Shipping payment is required for all products.


If you want your items mailed to WMPCS, select this shipping method.


It takes 6-10 business days to create a product
and fulfill an order.

